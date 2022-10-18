ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

dailydodge.com

Dodge County Board Allocates $432K In ARPA Funds To CLR Fire And Rescue Group

(Juneau) The Dodge County Board this week allocated another portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funds. Supervisors voted to give the Clyman-Lowell-Reeseville Fire and Rescue Group (CLR) $432-thousand-dollars to build a stand-alone facility. The goal is to provide a safe working environment for emergency medical response personnel, house two ambulances as well as living quarters for staff, and offer a decontamination space.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

New Fire Training Facility A Part Of MPTC’s $55-Million Referendum

(Beaver Dam) If it’s approved by voters, Moraine Park Technical College’s $55-million-dollar referendum could bring a new fire training facility to Dodge County. College President Bonnie Baerwald detailed the project during a recent appearance in WBEV’s Community Comment. “It will be about a 14,000-square foot addition…it would...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

DNR Notes New Rule Change For Sport Shooters In Columbia County

(Columbia County) State officials are reminding all hunters and sport shooters of a recent rule change impacting target shooting in Columbia County. It is now illegal to discharge firearms on state properties for target shooting purposes. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says those activities are now limited to the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

Dodge County Board Reviews 2023 Proposed Budget

(Juneau) The Dodge County Board got a first look Tuesday night at the preliminary 2023 budget. The proposed mill rate of $4.39 per thousand-dollars of assessed value would be a decrease of 38-cents from the current budget year. The $149.9-million-dollar document includes a projected tax levy of $37.9-million-dollars, which would be a $2.1-million-dollar jump from 2022.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

News – October 21, 2022

(Beaver Dam) If it’s approved by voters, Moraine Park Technical College’s $55-million-dollar referendum could bring a new fire training facility to Dodge County. College President Bonnie Baerwald says the $9.3-million-dollar project would construct a 14,000 square-foot facility in a central location within the district. She says they have meet with leaders in Beaver Dam to purchase property but that never materialized. Currently, MPTC is discussing options with the city of Horicon. The referendum would also update the manufacturing and health and human services wing at the Fond du Lac campus. It would also improve its fabrication program in West Bend.
BEAVER DAM, WI
dailydodge.com

Greater Watertown Community Foundation Receives $5 Million Dollar Grant

(Watertown) The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has received a $5-million dollar donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Foundation officials said in a news release that the funding will help accelerate the work of its Every Child Thrives initiative. The program in Dodge and Jefferson counties brings together dozens of groups to help promote kindergarten readiness and early classroom success.
WATERTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Echo Lake dam: Burlington voters to voice support, opposition

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Some Wisconsin voters this fall will weigh referendum questions on guns, marijuana, abortion – and even the future of a lake. These are advisory referenda, meaning the votes won't change law but will tell elected officials what voters think of the topics. Burlington voters will weigh...
BURLINGTON, WI
dailydodge.com

Columbus Fire Department Has New Grain Rescue Gear Thanks To Donation

(Columbus) The Columbus Fire Department has some new gear thanks to a generous donation. Fire Chief Scott Hazeltine says with the funds received from Didion Milling they were able to replace their old grain rescue device, called the Great Wall of Rescue Kit. He says this kit is third party...
COLUMBUS, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Tim Michels suggests DNR split

(The Center Square) – Tim Michels is suggesting more changes at the state’s Department of Natural Resources. Michels told the crowd at the Rotary Club in Milwaukee on Tuesday that he could see splitting the DNR into separate agencies. “Maybe we break the DNR into two parts. One...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailydodge.com

Beaver Dam High School Mascot In The Running For Several Awards

(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam High School’s Benny the Beaver is in the running for three awards in the Mascot Hall of Fame. The public can vote one time per day for Benjamin Beaver in the High School-level categories of Community Impact, Best In-Game Routine or Skit, and Best Video Short.
BEAVER DAM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific gave notice to the state Monday that it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., effective immediately. Georgia-Pacific Corrugated II LLC sent a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 17, saying all positions are being eliminated and layoffs are effective on that same date.
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia rollover crash, 3 vehicles, 1 injury

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A rollover crash involving three vehicles was caught on camera in Caledonia Thursday evening, Oct. 20. It happened at 4 Mile and Douglas Road shortly after 5 p.m. One vehicle ended up on its roof. One driver reported injuries that were not life-threatening. The video came from...
CALEDONIA, WI

