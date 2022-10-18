(Beaver Dam) If it’s approved by voters, Moraine Park Technical College’s $55-million-dollar referendum could bring a new fire training facility to Dodge County. College President Bonnie Baerwald says the $9.3-million-dollar project would construct a 14,000 square-foot facility in a central location within the district. She says they have meet with leaders in Beaver Dam to purchase property but that never materialized. Currently, MPTC is discussing options with the city of Horicon. The referendum would also update the manufacturing and health and human services wing at the Fond du Lac campus. It would also improve its fabrication program in West Bend.

