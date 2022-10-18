Read full article on original website
Dodge County Board Allocates $432K In ARPA Funds To CLR Fire And Rescue Group
(Juneau) The Dodge County Board this week allocated another portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funds. Supervisors voted to give the Clyman-Lowell-Reeseville Fire and Rescue Group (CLR) $432-thousand-dollars to build a stand-alone facility. The goal is to provide a safe working environment for emergency medical response personnel, house two ambulances as well as living quarters for staff, and offer a decontamination space.
New Fire Training Facility A Part Of MPTC’s $55-Million Referendum
(Beaver Dam) If it’s approved by voters, Moraine Park Technical College’s $55-million-dollar referendum could bring a new fire training facility to Dodge County. College President Bonnie Baerwald detailed the project during a recent appearance in WBEV’s Community Comment. “It will be about a 14,000-square foot addition…it would...
DNR Notes New Rule Change For Sport Shooters In Columbia County
(Columbia County) State officials are reminding all hunters and sport shooters of a recent rule change impacting target shooting in Columbia County. It is now illegal to discharge firearms on state properties for target shooting purposes. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says those activities are now limited to the...
Dodge County Board Reviews 2023 Proposed Budget
(Juneau) The Dodge County Board got a first look Tuesday night at the preliminary 2023 budget. The proposed mill rate of $4.39 per thousand-dollars of assessed value would be a decrease of 38-cents from the current budget year. The $149.9-million-dollar document includes a projected tax levy of $37.9-million-dollars, which would be a $2.1-million-dollar jump from 2022.
Waupun School District Voters Will See Operations Referendum Question On Fall Ballot
(Waupun) Waupun School District voters will see an operations referendum on their ballot next month. The question will ask residents to allow the district to exceed the state’s revenue limits by $980-thousand-dollars annually for three years. Steven Hill is the district administrator. “As we really kind of looked at...
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
News – October 21, 2022
(Beaver Dam) If it’s approved by voters, Moraine Park Technical College’s $55-million-dollar referendum could bring a new fire training facility to Dodge County. College President Bonnie Baerwald says the $9.3-million-dollar project would construct a 14,000 square-foot facility in a central location within the district. She says they have meet with leaders in Beaver Dam to purchase property but that never materialized. Currently, MPTC is discussing options with the city of Horicon. The referendum would also update the manufacturing and health and human services wing at the Fond du Lac campus. It would also improve its fabrication program in West Bend.
Greater Watertown Community Foundation Receives $5 Million Dollar Grant
(Watertown) The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has received a $5-million dollar donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Foundation officials said in a news release that the funding will help accelerate the work of its Every Child Thrives initiative. The program in Dodge and Jefferson counties brings together dozens of groups to help promote kindergarten readiness and early classroom success.
Echo Lake dam: Burlington voters to voice support, opposition
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Some Wisconsin voters this fall will weigh referendum questions on guns, marijuana, abortion – and even the future of a lake. These are advisory referenda, meaning the votes won't change law but will tell elected officials what voters think of the topics. Burlington voters will weigh...
Columbus Fire Department Has New Grain Rescue Gear Thanks To Donation
(Columbus) The Columbus Fire Department has some new gear thanks to a generous donation. Fire Chief Scott Hazeltine says with the funds received from Didion Milling they were able to replace their old grain rescue device, called the Great Wall of Rescue Kit. He says this kit is third party...
Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
Tim Michels suggests DNR split
(The Center Square) – Tim Michels is suggesting more changes at the state’s Department of Natural Resources. Michels told the crowd at the Rotary Club in Milwaukee on Tuesday that he could see splitting the DNR into separate agencies. “Maybe we break the DNR into two parts. One...
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels says he'd consider allowing Milwaukee County to raise sales tax
MILWAUKEE — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Tuesday he'd consider backing a proposal to allow Milwaukee County to raise its sales tax but only if he believes the county is properly spending its current funds. "And if I'm convinced that they are spending their money efficiently then...
Investigation Of Possible Threat At Beaver Dam High School Later Deemed To Be Not Credible
(Beaver Dam) An investigation of a possible threat at the Beaver Dam High School was later deemed to be not credible. Superintendent Mark DiStefano said in an email students reported hearing statements this week that could be concerning and considered a threat. He says although there was very little detail...
Horicon Man Arraigned On Vehicular Homicide Charges In Washington County
(Washington County) A Horicon man accused of causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son in Washington County was arraigned Wednesday. Steven Bruskiewicz Jr. entered a not guilty plea to four felony counts including Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle and Reckless Driving. According to...
Beaver Dam High School Mascot In The Running For Several Awards
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam High School’s Benny the Beaver is in the running for three awards in the Mascot Hall of Fame. The public can vote one time per day for Benjamin Beaver in the High School-level categories of Community Impact, Best In-Game Routine or Skit, and Best Video Short.
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific gave notice to the state Monday that it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., effective immediately. Georgia-Pacific Corrugated II LLC sent a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 17, saying all positions are being eliminated and layoffs are effective on that same date.
1 person killed in single vehicle crash in neighboring Sheboygan County, WI | By Lt. James A Gottsacker
October 19, 2022 – Sheboygan Co., WI – Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m. the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received several 911 calls regarding a single vehicle crash on County Road AA (Foster Road) at I-43, in the Town of Holland. Preliminary investigation indicated the...
Caledonia rollover crash, 3 vehicles, 1 injury
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A rollover crash involving three vehicles was caught on camera in Caledonia Thursday evening, Oct. 20. It happened at 4 Mile and Douglas Road shortly after 5 p.m. One vehicle ended up on its roof. One driver reported injuries that were not life-threatening. The video came from...
