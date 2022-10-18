ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County fatal crashes; 3 dead, including pedestrian

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate fatal crashes that occurred Thursday night, Oct. 20 and early Friday morning, Oct. 21. Two of the crashes happened in Milwaukee the other in West Milwaukee. 27th and Roosevelt, Milwaukee. Around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, a 30-year-old man was driving at...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

Juneau Man Sentenced To Prison On Eighth OWI Charge

(Beaver Dam) A Juneau man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for his Eighth Operating While Intoxicated offense. A jury found Wesley Gayan guilty on the felony charge. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years. Gayan was pulled over by authorities in December of 2019...
JUNEAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot, killed during argument

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's northwest side Thursday morning, Oct. 20. The shooting, police said, was the result of an argument. The 26-year-old victim was shot near 95th and Sheridan around 11:40 a.m. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Menasha woman reaches plea bargain for shooting estranged husband

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha woman accused of trying to kill her estranged husband in January pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Thursday. Online court records show McCandless agreed to a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. She was originally charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with use of a Dangerous Weapon, with a domestic abuse modifier.
MENASHA, WI
Advance Titan

IT thief yet to pay outstanding fine

A former UW Oshkosh IT specialist who stole between $10,000 and $100,000 worth of university property received a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of theft. Michael Van Vonderen, who stepped down from his IT position in September 2019, sold 115 stolen items to various pawn shops, according to UW Oshkosh Police Detective Mike Bartlein.
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Menasha woman reaches plea deal on charges related to shooting her husband

SHAWANO, Wis–A Menasha woman that shot her estranged husband reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Tina McCandless is convicted in Shawano County Court on a reduced count of First Degree Reckless Endangerment. She had originally been charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. McCandless shot her husband in the...
MENASHA, WI

