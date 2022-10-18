Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County fatal crashes; 3 dead, including pedestrian
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate fatal crashes that occurred Thursday night, Oct. 20 and early Friday morning, Oct. 21. Two of the crashes happened in Milwaukee the other in West Milwaukee. 27th and Roosevelt, Milwaukee. Around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, a 30-year-old man was driving at...
dailydodge.com
Horicon Man Arraigned On Vehicular Homicide Charges In Washington County
(Washington County) A Horicon man accused of causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son in Washington County was arraigned Wednesday. Steven Bruskiewicz Jr. entered a not guilty plea to four felony counts including Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle and Reckless Driving. According to...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: 2 men fatally shot outside Milwaukee bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Ave
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two men were shot and killed outside of a bar in Milwaukee this summer. Police believe one of them was the target and the other was an innocent bystander. Milwaukee police say these two men were leaving a bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Avenue...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton woman sentenced for deadly high-speed crash, vehicle reached 105 mph
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old Appleton woman has received her sentence for a deadly crash that took the life of 50-year-old Silia Hurula back in September 2021. Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide back in July. Authorities say that the black box inside of Garcia’s...
dailydodge.com
Juneau Man Sentenced To Prison On Eighth OWI Charge
(Beaver Dam) A Juneau man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for his Eighth Operating While Intoxicated offense. A jury found Wesley Gayan guilty on the felony charge. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years. Gayan was pulled over by authorities in December of 2019...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe
FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam stabbing, girl run over, suspect wanted her dead, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A teenage girl is fighting for her life after she was stabbed and then run over as she tried to escape. It happened outside of a Walmart in Beaver Dam Saturday night, Oct. 15. Police say the 17-year-old suspect told them he wanted to kill her....
Driver arrested, 2 injured after high-speed chase in West Allis
A driver was arrested and two people were injured after leading police on a high-speed chase in West Allis on Tuesday.
dailydodge.com
GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The victim was in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot, killed during argument
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's northwest side Thursday morning, Oct. 20. The shooting, police said, was the result of an argument. The 26-year-old victim was shot near 95th and Sheridan around 11:40 a.m. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information...
dailydodge.com
Cash Bond Set At $10K For Milwaukee Men Charged In Connection To Burglary In Fond Du Lac County
(Empire) All three Milwaukee men arrested for a burglary at Sabel Mechanical in the town of Empire have made their initial appearances in Fond du Lac County court. Cash bond was set at $10,000 for Trystien Homan and Khalil Gates, both 19-years-old, and 22-year-old Tijveyon Watson-Wynos. All three men face...
Former Grand Chute police officer killed in Texas while on duty
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carrollton Texas Police Department as they mourn the loss of Officer Steve Nothem."
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe, Fox Lake police say
FOX LAKE, Wis. — Officials in Fox Lake say a missing 12-year-old boy who had last been seen Wednesday evening has been found safe. Jack Couey went missing around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., the Fox Lake Police Department said on Facebook. Police reported he had been found as of 10:30 p.m. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL...
WISN
Teen charged with stabbing, running over girl, 17, with car in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 17-year-old from Fall River has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after authorities said he stabbed a teenage girl he met on Snapchat and ran her over with his car in Beaver Dam. According to a criminal complaint, at about 9 p.m. Saturday,...
WBAY Green Bay
Vehicle crashes into I-43 bridge column, killing 20-year-old driver
HOLLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused a driver to crash into a bridge pier column on I-43 in the town of Holland Tuesday night, killing the driver. Dispatchers received a number of 911 calls at 9:45 P.M. about the crash on County...
WBAY Green Bay
Menasha woman reaches plea bargain for shooting estranged husband
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha woman accused of trying to kill her estranged husband in January pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Thursday. Online court records show McCandless agreed to a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. She was originally charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with use of a Dangerous Weapon, with a domestic abuse modifier.
Advance Titan
IT thief yet to pay outstanding fine
A former UW Oshkosh IT specialist who stole between $10,000 and $100,000 worth of university property received a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of theft. Michael Van Vonderen, who stepped down from his IT position in September 2019, sold 115 stolen items to various pawn shops, according to UW Oshkosh Police Detective Mike Bartlein.
Police: 5-year-old shooting victim died, police searching for person of interest
The Green Bay Police Department has confirmed that a 5-year-old girl, who was the victim of a shooting at a residence on the 1600 block of Amy Street, has died.
whby.com
Menasha woman reaches plea deal on charges related to shooting her husband
SHAWANO, Wis–A Menasha woman that shot her estranged husband reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Tina McCandless is convicted in Shawano County Court on a reduced count of First Degree Reckless Endangerment. She had originally been charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. McCandless shot her husband in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect's bail 'completely inappropriate,' judge rules
Lamar Conners, 17, is accused of shooting and killing a man he lived with. Two days after his bail was set at $2,000, he posted it and was released from custody. Prosecutors called the bail "unbelievable" and a judge ruled it was "completely inappropriate."
