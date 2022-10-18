Read full article on original website
Heritage Festival: Art And Culture Collide In Downtown Lufkin, Texas
All kinds of local East Texas performers and Native dancers will be filling downtown Lufkin at the Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Join the festival from 2 pm to 8 pm. There will be many regional food trucks to pick from at the festival featuring food from all...
Remember When Restaurant Impossible Tried To Save This Lufkin, Texas BBQ Joint?
Back in 2013 Lufkin had a brush with fame as the show Restaurant Impossible came to town to makeover a long-standing BBQ place. Bryan's Smokehouse had gone through some tough times and the Food Network show came with the mission to improve things. The restaurant was located at 609 South...
There’s a Texas Cemetery That Supposedly Has a Buried Space Alien
A number of people, myself included, have an interesting fascination with looking at grave markers in cemeteries. I'm especially captivated by headstones that mark the final resting place of someone who lived and passed away well over 100 years ago. I don't consider it some sort of obsession with the...
inforney.com
Downtown street festival set Saturday in Jacksonville, features Pumpkin Wonderland, market, music, kids activities
Downtown Jacksonville will be full of activity this weekend as the city celebrates its 150th anniversary with an all-day street festival. The festival will feature a market, live music, farmers market, collectible and memorabilia show, kids activities, a patriotic kids parade and more. One of the featured exhibits is Jacksonville’s...
East Texas Festivals Celebrate Yams, Feral Hogs And More This Weekend
When it comes to attending a fall festival this year in East Texas, we've had nothing but perfect weather so far this season and this weekend is going to be another great one to get out and enjoy one of the six events that's happening this weekend. Tents are up...
KTRE
Updated animal ordinance in Lufkin restricts sales, truck bed travel
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council has approved updates and additions to the city’s animal services ordinance, according to city spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth. Additions to the ordinance include the restriction of selling or giving away animals in public places and the requirement of owners to secure animals traveling in a truck bed or other open vehicles.
KTRE
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
“The prior mayor and the prior people, they were doing a great job and they were doing the best that they could. But it was a little bit choppy and it was a very large rate increase very suddenly in the middle of a drought.” says current Murchison Mayor Alisa Griffis. And when Griffis stepped in, she saw the need to make that change for the community.
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
Brookshire Brothers Announces Closing of Lufkin Grocery Store
A long-time fixture on North Timberland Drive in Lufkin will soon be closing. Management at Brookshire Brothers corporate offices, based in Lufkin, made the announcement on Monday, October 17, that their grocery store location at 816 North Timberland will be closing effective October 29. According to a press release, officials...
KTRE
City of Nacogdoches agrees to negotiate sale of Central Heights water system
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches took charge of the failing Central Heights Water System in 2000, and since then they’ve put $3.5 million into operating and maintaining the water system according to Nacogdoches of Public Works Steve Bartlett. “When we took it over in 2000 it was a car...
KTRE
2 East Texas Girl Scouts awarded Silver Award for community project
Joseph Ceaser, Executive Director of Legacy Institute for Financial Education, explains how the organization expounds on its mission of financial literacy by providing aid and assistance to formerly incarcerated citizens. Texas Commissioner of Education visits Austin Elementary, observes Tyler ISD curriculum implementation. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Students and staff...
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that three vehicles, two commercial vehicles, and a truck towing a trailer were involved in the crash that happened in the 1700 block of SW Stallings Drive at around 8:54 a.m.
KLTV
SFA cancels homecoming bonfire due to county burn ban
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Stephen F. Austin State University cancelled their Friday night homecoming bonfire and fireworks show. The university made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, citing the county’s ongoing burn ban. By this time, one would already see numerous wooden pallets stacked up at SFA’s intramural fields...
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested in an early Thursday morning chase, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40 of Channelview, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview, were arrested after officials said a deputy was patrolling the 10,000 block of Highway 59 when they noticed a 2012 […]
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
KLTV
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
Officials searching for suspect in San Augustine County
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect with multiple felony warrants in the area of Highway 21 and Spur 85. According to authorities, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk is white, five foot 10, 190 pounds, has shoulder length “sandy blonde” hair and was last observed wearing tan pants and a […]
KTRE
First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new medical cannabis pick up spot in Nacogdoches. “East Texas Medicinal Meds " is located off North University Street. It’s the area’s first clinic to provide medical cannabis. Under Texas law, the only cannabis legal for...
East Texas school districts to receive nearly $930K to improve safety
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday that three local school districts in the East Texas area have been awarded federal grants totaling $929,863 to improve school safety measures. The districts that received grants include: Diboll Independent School District – $234,956 Westwood Independent School District – $194,907 White Oak Independent School District […]
KLTV
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Tomatoes helped put Jacksonville on the map, but right now, it's all about the pumpkins in Jacksonville! Thousands of them are on display right now in downtown Jacksonville as part of the "Pumpkin Wonderland" display. Smith County court reporter error...
