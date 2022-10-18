ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

Downtown street festival set Saturday in Jacksonville, features Pumpkin Wonderland, market, music, kids activities

Downtown Jacksonville will be full of activity this weekend as the city celebrates its 150th anniversary with an all-day street festival. The festival will feature a market, live music, farmers market, collectible and memorabilia show, kids activities, a patriotic kids parade and more. One of the featured exhibits is Jacksonville’s...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTRE

Updated animal ordinance in Lufkin restricts sales, truck bed travel

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council has approved updates and additions to the city’s animal services ordinance, according to city spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth. Additions to the ordinance include the restriction of selling or giving away animals in public places and the requirement of owners to secure animals traveling in a truck bed or other open vehicles.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
HENDERSON, TX
KICKS 105

Brookshire Brothers Announces Closing of Lufkin Grocery Store

A long-time fixture on North Timberland Drive in Lufkin will soon be closing. Management at Brookshire Brothers corporate offices, based in Lufkin, made the announcement on Monday, October 17, that their grocery store location at 816 North Timberland will be closing effective October 29. According to a press release, officials...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

2 East Texas Girl Scouts awarded Silver Award for community project

Joseph Ceaser, Executive Director of Legacy Institute for Financial Education, explains how the organization expounds on its mission of financial literacy by providing aid and assistance to formerly incarcerated citizens. Texas Commissioner of Education visits Austin Elementary, observes Tyler ISD curriculum implementation. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Students and staff...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

SFA cancels homecoming bonfire due to county burn ban

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Stephen F. Austin State University cancelled their Friday night homecoming bonfire and fireworks show. The university made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, citing the county’s ongoing burn ban. By this time, one would already see numerous wooden pallets stacked up at SFA’s intramural fields...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested in an early Thursday morning chase, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40 of Channelview, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview, were arrested after officials said a deputy was patrolling the 10,000 block of Highway 59 when they noticed a 2012 […]
LUFKIN, TX
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new medical cannabis pick up spot in Nacogdoches. “East Texas Medicinal Meds " is located off North University Street. It’s the area’s first clinic to provide medical cannabis. Under Texas law, the only cannabis legal for...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas school districts to receive nearly $930K to improve safety

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday that three local school districts in the East Texas area have been awarded federal grants totaling $929,863 to improve school safety measures. The districts that received grants include: Diboll Independent School District – $234,956 Westwood Independent School District – $194,907 White Oak Independent School District […]
LUFKIN, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy