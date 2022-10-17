The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th annual Kickin’ Chicken Wing and Chili Festival on Friday in the 100 block of South Dargan Street in downtown Florence. The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. The wings and chili will be prepared by competing chefs and local cooking teams. The event will feature a few other food vendors along with a selection of beverages, including wine, local beer and craft beer. The grand stage will be set for music by the Inland Band.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO