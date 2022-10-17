Read full article on original website
Related
peedeenewsnetwork.com
FMU hosts statewide AAUP conference
The South Carolina Conference of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) met on the Francis Marion University campus this past week to discuss matters important to higher education. The representatives from universities and colleges throughout the state also presented two awards. FMU President Fred Carter was the recipient of...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
CCU student receives Department of State award to study Mandarin
Coastal Carolina University junior Annamarie “Frankie” Fulmer, of Lexington, S.C., was awarded the 2022 CLS Spark Award through the U.S. Department of State’s Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) program to study Mandarin. This is the inaugural year of this national competition. Fulmer, a student in the Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts, is pursuing a major in languages and intercultural studies, focusing on Mandarin and German, and a minor in Asian studies.
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
wpde.com
CCU quarterback Grayson McCall signs NIL with Morgan & Morgan
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University football quarterback Grayson McCall signed a NIL (name, image & likeness) partnership with the well-known attorney group Morgan & Morgan. The three-month deal features several billboards on and around the Coastal Carolina University campus in Conway, as well as in Myrtle Beach...
WLTX.com
Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years
SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
dillonheraldonline.com
Dillon High School Graduate Wins Nobel Prize
Dillon High School graduate Ben S. Bernanke has won the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2022. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2022 to Ben. S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, and Philip H. Dybvig for research on banks and financial crises.
South Carolina food processor to build NC facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85...
WMBF
Joe Cunningham kicks off college tour with visit to Coastal Carolina University
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - As the countdown gets closer to the midterm election, candidates are making their way throughout the Grand Strand. Democratic nominee for Governor, Joe Cunningham, is on a college tour and made a stop at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Vocalizing rights for women, raising the wage...
wpde.com
School board election billboard in Marlboro Co. draws attention, upsets some
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A billboard in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County advertising the upcoming school board election is drawing a lot of attention and upsetting some people. The billboard says, “The Right People, In the Right Place, At the Right Time. WILL CHANGE EVERYTHING!!! VOTE!“
cityofflorence.com
City of Florence Hiring Event Scheduled on Thursday, October 20, 2022
FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence will hold a City-Wide Hiring Event on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9:00am – 2:00pm at Pearl Moore Gymnasium, 500 Barnes Street, Florence, S.C. 29501. All departments will be represented at the event with staff members from various work areas available to provide information and answer questions for attendees.
myhorrynews.com
Three Horry County football players named to Touchstone Energy Bowl
Three of the 88 players chosen for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl will have local ties. The Conway duo of offensive lineman Nathan Thompson and safety Cameron Alston and Myrtle Beach receiver Jake Doty were each selected for the 75th annual game, to be played Dec. 10 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Columbia City Ballet’s ‘Dracula: Ballet with a Bite’ comes to CCU Oct. 21
Just in time for Halloween, the Columbia City Ballet presents “Dracula: Ballet with a Bite,” at Coastal Carolina University’s Wheelwright Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, with CCU discounts available. With an original rock/jazz musical score by Thomas Semanski and original choreography by artistic director William Starrett, the 1991 production is based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 classic novel.
WECT
‘I have never seen the county so racially charged:’ Columbus County NAACP chapter concerned about voter intimidation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three weeks away from election day, leaders with the North Carolina NAACP are concerned about voter intimidation at the polls in Columbus County, where suspended Sheriff Jody Greene has made racist comments about his black employees. The North Carolina NAACP sent a letter to the...
abccolumbia.com
Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman
Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
Florence Police Department network to go down for maintenance Thursday evening
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department network will go down Thursday evening for scheduled maintenance which will affect the department’s non-emergency lines. The maintenance is scheduled from 7 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday, according to the police department. Those who need to contact the department for non-emergencies should use the department’s alternate […]
WMBF
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown County man pleaded guilty on Wednesday morning to the murder, kidnapping and rape of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel. Raymond Moody, 62, appeared in court for the first time where he entered a guilty plea in connection to the case and told a judge that he understood what he was pleading to and was satisfied with the representation.
WECT
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
Florence News Journal
Kickin Chicken Wing & Chili Festival is Friday
The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th annual Kickin’ Chicken Wing and Chili Festival on Friday in the 100 block of South Dargan Street in downtown Florence. The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. The wings and chili will be prepared by competing chefs and local cooking teams. The event will feature a few other food vendors along with a selection of beverages, including wine, local beer and craft beer. The grand stage will be set for music by the Inland Band.
Latta appoints new police chief, town administrator says
LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of Latta has a new police chief, according to Melinda Robinson, the town’s administrator. Zane Bryant, who had been the interim chief, was sworn in Tuesday night, Robinson said. The hiring of Bryant comes after the town’s former police chief, Josh Holt, and five officers resigned earlier this year, […]
Comments / 0