Project could bring more than 200 single-family homes to Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A proposed project could bring more than 200 single-family homes to the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach. The project is called Market Walk at Market Common and will be located on the north side of Farrow Parkway at the Phillis Boulevard intersection, according to an application filed with the […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Midtown Motel purchased for $8.2 million. City now owns most of this block
The City of Myrtle Beach completed its purchase of the Midtown Motel and its related parcels for $8.2 million. The title is now docked stamped and the sale complete. The intentions of the City of Myrtle Beach are to own the entire square block from Ocean Boulevard on 7th North to 9th North running west to Highway 17 business.
BEACH BITES: Lee’s Farmers Market
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Lee’s Farmers Market in Murrells Inlet is part farmers market, but it’s also way more than that. “They come in thinking it’s produce, but it’s a big, different world when you look outside,” said Ed Dombrowski, a co-owner of the market. “When you look at the front, it looks like […]
peedeenewsnetwork.com
CCU student receives Department of State award to study Mandarin
Coastal Carolina University junior Annamarie “Frankie” Fulmer, of Lexington, S.C., was awarded the 2022 CLS Spark Award through the U.S. Department of State’s Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) program to study Mandarin. This is the inaugural year of this national competition. Fulmer, a student in the Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts, is pursuing a major in languages and intercultural studies, focusing on Mandarin and German, and a minor in Asian studies.
abcnews4.com
Residents sue management, board of directors of evacuated condos in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents and condo owners have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the board of directors and companies that manage the Renaissance Towers in Horry County. The suit was filed roughly a week ago as some condo owners allege they are still without a home,...
wfxb.com
Celebration Of Life Will Be Held For Brittanee Drexel in Murrells Inlet
On October 21st, a celebration of life will be held for Brittanee Drexel in Myrtle Beach. On Facebook, the family shared that they will thank the community for never giving up and will share memories of Brittanee. The event will be from 4:30p.m-7:30p.m at the Journey Church at the Inlet...
Plans withdrawn for more than 500 homes in River Oaks area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A rezoning request that could have led to more than 500 new homes being built in the River Oaks area has been withdrawn, according to the Horry County Planning and Zoning Commission. Developer Diamond Shores LLC had wanted to build the homes on nearly 178 acres of the River Oaks […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Heritage Golf Group purchases Grande Dunes Members Club Myrtle Beach
Heritage Golf Group purchased Grande Dunes Members Club. The Grande Dunes Members Club is an exclusive, private club located within the Grande Dunes residential community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at 1580 Terra Verde Drive. Homes in the Grande Dunes run from $850,000 to $2.5 million. The Grande Dunes is...
golfcourseindustry.com
Heritage Golf Group adds S.C., Georgia courses
Heritage Golf Group recently purchased Grande Dunes Members Club, a private club located within the Grande Dunes residential community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and The Club at Savannah Quarters, its first club in Georgia. Heritage has expanded its ownership portfolio from six private country clubs and high-end daily-fee golf...
wfxb.com
The 2nd Annual Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Fall Festival Is This Weekend!
Leanne Dornseif of Kind Keeper Animal Rescue shares information on the Fall Festival happening in Longs, SC this weekend. We also get an update on fundraising and adoptions at the center. Leanne introduces us to “Porcupine” who ironically is cute as a pumpkin and is ready for adoption. Don’t forget to stop by the WFXB tent on Saturday to say hi!
thededicatedhouse.com
The Pros and Cons of Buying an Oceanfront Condo in Myrtle Beach
Hello World! Welcome Friends! More and more people are choosing Myrtle Beach as their permanent abode. It is no longer for their quick holiday escapades, but something they want to be part of their lives forever. When considering relocating to Myrtle Beach, it is best to look at potential oceanfront condos for sale myrtle beach sc to call your future home, aside from getting acquainted with the area. A popular choice today, especially in the Grand Strand area, is oceanfront condominiums.
This Is The Best Deli In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South Carolina
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, South Carolina is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Veterans benefit from more than 2 dozen tiny homes being built in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A tiny homes project in Myrtle Beach began with the goal of helping one veteran at a time, but it quickly morphed into a much larger project. “In the next eight weeks, we’ve got [to get] 25 veterans off the street, that’s the goal,” said Scott Dulebohn, the executive director […]
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In South Carolina
LoveFood gathered a list of restaurants serving the best chicken and waffles in each state, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach South Carolina Fall Things to Do 2022
If you’re already missing the summer months and still longing for warm coastal breezes and sunny days, look no further than Myrtle Beach for a fall getaway that is sure to keep that summer spirit alive with a seasonal twist. With 60 miles of beautiful coastline, a temperate climate,...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach committee discusses beach shade alternatives during peak season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It may be the off-season in the Grand Strand, but the Myrtle Beach Beach Advisory Committee is looking ahead to next summer. One hot topic at their latest meeting was what beachgoers can and cannot bring to the beach in order to stay in the shade.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
FMU hosts statewide AAUP conference
The South Carolina Conference of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) met on the Francis Marion University campus this past week to discuss matters important to higher education. The representatives from universities and colleges throughout the state also presented two awards. FMU President Fred Carter was the recipient of...
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach City Leaders Will Make An New Ordinance For Beaches
Myrtle Beach city leaders held a meeting to discuss what shade devices are allowed on local beaches. The discussion came about due to the popular use of wind shade devices. Currently, only round umbrellas with a diameter of 7.5 feet and children’s tents are allowed in commercial and residential areas.
