Conway, SC

myrtlebeachsc.com

Midtown Motel purchased for $8.2 million. City now owns most of this block

The City of Myrtle Beach completed its purchase of the Midtown Motel and its related parcels for $8.2 million. The title is now docked stamped and the sale complete. The intentions of the City of Myrtle Beach are to own the entire square block from Ocean Boulevard on 7th North to 9th North running west to Highway 17 business.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Lee’s Farmers Market

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Lee’s Farmers Market in Murrells Inlet is part farmers market, but it’s also way more than that. “They come in thinking it’s produce, but it’s a big, different world when you look outside,” said Ed Dombrowski, a co-owner of the market. “When you look at the front, it looks like […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

CCU student receives Department of State award to study Mandarin

Coastal Carolina University junior Annamarie “Frankie” Fulmer, of Lexington, S.C., was awarded the 2022 CLS Spark Award through the U.S. Department of State’s Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) program to study Mandarin. This is the inaugural year of this national competition. Fulmer, a student in the Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts, is pursuing a major in languages and intercultural studies, focusing on Mandarin and German, and a minor in Asian studies.
CONWAY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Heritage Golf Group purchases Grande Dunes Members Club Myrtle Beach

Heritage Golf Group purchased Grande Dunes Members Club. The Grande Dunes Members Club is an exclusive, private club located within the Grande Dunes residential community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at 1580 Terra Verde Drive. Homes in the Grande Dunes run from $850,000 to $2.5 million. The Grande Dunes is...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
golfcourseindustry.com

Heritage Golf Group adds S.C., Georgia courses

Heritage Golf Group recently purchased Grande Dunes Members Club, a private club located within the Grande Dunes residential community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and The Club at Savannah Quarters, its first club in Georgia. Heritage has expanded its ownership portfolio from six private country clubs and high-end daily-fee golf...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

The 2nd Annual Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Fall Festival Is This Weekend!

Leanne Dornseif of Kind Keeper Animal Rescue shares information on the Fall Festival happening in Longs, SC this weekend. We also get an update on fundraising and adoptions at the center. Leanne introduces us to “Porcupine” who ironically is cute as a pumpkin and is ready for adoption. Don’t forget to stop by the WFXB tent on Saturday to say hi!
LONGS, SC
thededicatedhouse.com

The Pros and Cons of Buying an Oceanfront Condo in Myrtle Beach

Hello World! Welcome Friends! More and more people are choosing Myrtle Beach as their permanent abode. It is no longer for their quick holiday escapades, but something they want to be part of their lives forever. When considering relocating to Myrtle Beach, it is best to look at potential oceanfront condos for sale myrtle beach sc to call your future home, aside from getting acquainted with the area. A popular choice today, especially in the Grand Strand area, is oceanfront condominiums.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foodgressing.com

Myrtle Beach South Carolina Fall Things to Do 2022

If you’re already missing the summer months and still longing for warm coastal breezes and sunny days, look no further than Myrtle Beach for a fall getaway that is sure to keep that summer spirit alive with a seasonal twist. With 60 miles of beautiful coastline, a temperate climate,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

FMU hosts statewide AAUP conference

The South Carolina Conference of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) met on the Francis Marion University campus this past week to discuss matters important to higher education. The representatives from universities and colleges throughout the state also presented two awards. FMU President Fred Carter was the recipient of...
FLORENCE, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach City Leaders Will Make An New Ordinance For Beaches

Myrtle Beach city leaders held a meeting to discuss what shade devices are allowed on local beaches. The discussion came about due to the popular use of wind shade devices. Currently, only round umbrellas with a diameter of 7.5 feet and children’s tents are allowed in commercial and residential areas.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

