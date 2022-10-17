The start of the KU basketball season is just weeks away. The Jayhawks will take the floor for the first time since winning the national title on Nov. 3 with an exhibition game against Pitt State. Four days later on Nov. 7, KU will open its 2022-23 campaign with a game against Omaha. With the season on the horizon, media days are set to take place. On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference held its annual men's basketball tipoff event in Kansas City. Coach Bill Self and players Dajuan Harris, Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar were all in attendance.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO