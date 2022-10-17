Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State
The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here is how to watch and listen.
Everything Bill Self said at the podium during the Big 12 Tipoff
The start of the KU basketball season is just weeks away. The Jayhawks will take the floor for the first time since winning the national title on Nov. 3 with an exhibition game against Pitt State. Four days later on Nov. 7, KU will open its 2022-23 campaign with a game against Omaha. With the season on the horizon, media days are set to take place. On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference held its annual men's basketball tipoff event in Kansas City. Coach Bill Self and players Dajuan Harris, Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar were all in attendance.
Big 12 hoops can legitimately brag about being the nation’s top conference. Here’s why
Big 12 men’s basketball has always featured great players and coaches. Now it’s getting it right at the end of the season, too.
OU Basketball: Grant Sherfield can be the 'Shot Clock Guy' Oklahoma Lacked Last Year
Porter Moser hopes Nevada transfer Grant Sherfield can be OU's game breaker when things break down at the end of offensive possessions this season.
QB Spencer Sanders OUT vs. Longhorns? Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Gives Vague Answer
Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy might be playing mind games with the Texas Longhorns by not revealing the injury status of quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Longhorns RB Roschon Johnson: Path to Big 12 Title Starts vs. Oklahoma State
Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson knows what lies ahead for the team headed into a matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.
SI’s Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Rankings
The conference is home to the last two national champs.
SEC Unfiltered: Ranking which idle SEC coaches most deserve the week off
Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Look for this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday. Today, Tuscaloosa News sports columnist Chase Goodbread takes over: If you haven't noticed, your TV menu for Saturday is looking a little light on SEC football. Welcome to Week 8, where five schools...
Comments / 0