Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Related
Russell Wilson is proving the Seahawks system made him look better
Russell Wilson’s primetime failures aren’t all that unfamiliar for Seahawks fans who have been watching Wilson struggle in key aspects of his game. The “system quarterback” phrase gets thrown around often without much consideration as to what it means. In short, fans denigrate quarterbacks who thrive in one system yet fail in another, but it’s an oversimplification of what a team ecosystem is meant to accomplish. In theory, every functional NFL system should be built around the strengths of what its players do well. Teams draft players tailor-made for their offensive and defensive schemes. Being someone who thrives in a given system isn’t a bad thing, because it just means the people around them gave them adequate tools to succeed.
saturdaytradition.com
Richard Sherman offers take on Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver
Richard Sherman discussed Russell Wilson’s recent struggles with Denver on his podcast Tuesday. The former Seahawks quarterback hasn’t yet found his stride with the Broncos as they are off to a 2-4 start with another loss to Los Angeles Monday night. Sherman believes it might just be a...
Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games
Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
Jets Coach Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson, Broncos Very Clear
Could there be hope on the horizon for Denver Broncos fans? New York Jets coach Robert Saleh thinks so. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Saleh, whose 4-2 Jets team will face the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, said Wednesday that he believes the Broncos are "freakin' close" to clicking on ...
ESPN
The Seahawks used only two tailbacks in their first game without …
The Seahawks used only two tailbacks in their first game without Rashaad Penny. New RB1 Ken Walker III (23 touches) played 47 of 68 offensive snaps while DeeJay Dallas (two touches) played 23 snaps. Tony Jones, recently claimed off waivers, was active but only played on special teams. Travis Homer has to miss at least one more game before he can return off IR. Seattle also has Darwin Thompson on its practice squad.
Russell Wilson's hamstring injury could be 'fairly significant'
The Broncos are already missing several injured starters and now they might be losing quarterback Russell Wilson as well. Wilson has played through a partially torn lat over the last two and a half games, and he also suffered a hamstring injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday evening.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from game 6 win over Arizona
The Seattle Seahawks hosted Arizona in Week 6. It was a matchup between two teams tied for second place in NFC West. The winner would either have sole possession of second place or be tied for first place. The Seattle Seahawks welcomed in the red birds from Arizona. Both teams...
WATCH: Broncos QB Russell Wilson throws 39-yard TD pass to Greg Dulcich
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson connected with rookie tight end Greg Dulcich on a 39-yard touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday evening. Late in the first quarter, the Broncos now lead the Chargers 10-0.
Yakima’s Cooper Kupp Honors World War Two Veteran Love Goes Viral
Yakima's own Cooper Kupp is having another stellar season in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is also continuing to make a big impact off the field as well. Los Angeles Rams Star Receiver, Cooper Kupp Honors WWII Veteran. Cooper Kupp is a graduate and football standout at...
FOX Sports
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III breaks out; new home for Cam Akers?: NFC West Stock Watch
The Seattle Seahawks knew they had a talented runner when they selected Michigan State product Kenneth Walker III in the second round of this year's draft. But coach Pete Carroll also anticipated it would take time for Walker to transition to a more complex NFL offense. Well, in his first...
Comments / 0