Lawrence, KS

William Meeks

Celebration of Life services for William (Bill) Meeks, 90, Lawrence, will happen at a later date and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died October 18, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
Paul O'Trimble

Funeral services for Paul Eugene ‘Butch’ O'Trimble Jr., 82, Oskaloosa (formerly Williamstown), will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Oskaloosa, Kansas. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Oskaloosa, Kansas. Paul passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
OSKALOOSA, KS
Gerald Waugh

Memorial services for Gerald Richard Waugh, 95, Wichita, KS, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Plymouth Congregational Church in Lawrence, KS. Gerald passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Regent Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Wichita, KS. Gerald was born on...
WICHITA, KS
Clifton Beard

Celebration of Life for Adam Beard, 42, Tonganoxie, will be from 1:00 to 4:00 pm with reflections at 2:00 pm on Saturday, Oct. 22nd at Kane Family Farms, 17791 Chieftain Rd., Tonganoxie. rumsey-yost.com.
TONGANOXIE, KS
Haze in Lawrence attributed to controlled burn in Topeka

The Douglas County Consolidated Fire District 1 reports that a controlled burn near Forbes Field in Topeka is responsible for the smoke seen across Lawrence Thursday afternoon. The fire department reported in a post on social media that the controlled grass fire is several hundred acres. The post said that...
TOPEKA, KS
Lawrence man accused of choking a woman at Lone Star Lake pleads no contest to aggravated domestic battery

A Lawrence man pleaded no contest on Wednesday in Douglas County District Court after he was accused of choking a woman at Lone Star Lake. The man, James Henry Schuyler, 36, was charged with one felony count of aggravated domestic battery, one misdemeanor count of domestic battery and one felony count of criminal threat, according to charging documents. He pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated domestic battery on Wednesday.
LAWRENCE, KS
Annual trick-or-treating event returns to downtown Lawrence

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Downtown Lawrence Inc. is bringing back its annual trick-or-treating event. Downtown trick-or-treating begins at 5 p.m. on Halloween and goes “until the candy runs out.” Past events have gone for a couple of hours and more than 100 downtown businesses typically participate.
LAWRENCE, KS
KU women finish 4th as hosts at Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational at LCC

The Kansas women’s golf team finished fourth in the team standings at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational on Tuesday. The Jayhawks hosted the two-day, three-round event, which featured 15 schools from around the country playing two rounds at Lawrence Country Club. Because of cold temperatures and travel arrangements, the...
LAWRENCE, KS
Letter to the editor: City shouldn’t be a charity

Should taxpayers fund a city charity? Since our utility rates are going to increase almost 30% over the next three years, the discomfort about these costs has triggered alarming discussion at City Hall. City commissioners are proposing to use our tax dollars to add another full-time employee to administer a city funded charity program to expand low-income utility assistance. This amounts to $676,716 funded by you.
LAWRENCE, KS
Boys & Girls Club members set to perform in ‘Lights On!’ dance competition

This Friday, kids from across Lawrence will be busting out their best moves to the soundtracks of more than a dozen movies, including “Footloose” and “School of Rock.”. More than 200 of the kids could be competing in Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence’s “Lights On!” dance competition. The event is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Liberty Memorial Central Middle School and will feature performers from all 14 Boys & Girls Club sites across Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
LMH Health’s blood supplier announces 4th blood emergency this year, citing a lack of first-time donors

For the fourth time this year, LMH Health’s blood supplier has announced a shortage of blood donations. The Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City, which provides more than 90% of the blood used by more than 60 area hospitals including LMH Health, announced a blood emergency in a press release Wednesday afternoon. Just two months ago, the Community Blood Center made a similar announcement.
KANSAS CITY, KS

