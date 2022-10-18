Read full article on original website
William Meeks
Celebration of Life services for William (Bill) Meeks, 90, Lawrence, will happen at a later date and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died October 18, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
Paul O'Trimble
Funeral services for Paul Eugene ‘Butch’ O'Trimble Jr., 82, Oskaloosa (formerly Williamstown), will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Oskaloosa, Kansas. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Oskaloosa, Kansas. Paul passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
Gerald Waugh
Memorial services for Gerald Richard Waugh, 95, Wichita, KS, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Plymouth Congregational Church in Lawrence, KS. Gerald passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Regent Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Wichita, KS. Gerald was born on...
Clifton Beard
Celebration of Life for Adam Beard, 42, Tonganoxie, will be from 1:00 to 4:00 pm with reflections at 2:00 pm on Saturday, Oct. 22nd at Kane Family Farms, 17791 Chieftain Rd., Tonganoxie. rumsey-yost.com.
Haze in Lawrence attributed to controlled burn in Topeka
The Douglas County Consolidated Fire District 1 reports that a controlled burn near Forbes Field in Topeka is responsible for the smoke seen across Lawrence Thursday afternoon. The fire department reported in a post on social media that the controlled grass fire is several hundred acres. The post said that...
2 men accused of stealing 75 firearms from gun shops in Basehor and De Soto
Two Kansas City men have been charged with burglary after allegedly using a truck to break into and steal 75 firearms from gun shops in Basehor and De Soto, according to the Kansas U.S. Attorney’s Office. Deldrick Bryant, 19, and Benjamin Custis, 19, both of Kansas City, Kansas, face...
University of Akron dean, political communications scholar announced as finalist to lead KU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
A University of Akron dean with a KU doctorate and a long career at the University of Missouri has been announced as a finalist to lead KU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Mitchell McKinney will be the third of four finalists to interview to become the new executive...
Lawrence man accused of choking a woman at Lone Star Lake pleads no contest to aggravated domestic battery
A Lawrence man pleaded no contest on Wednesday in Douglas County District Court after he was accused of choking a woman at Lone Star Lake. The man, James Henry Schuyler, 36, was charged with one felony count of aggravated domestic battery, one misdemeanor count of domestic battery and one felony count of criminal threat, according to charging documents. He pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated domestic battery on Wednesday.
Weekend events include library’s book sale, lavender open house, holiday happenings and more
Musical opportunities abound in Lawrence this weekend, along with a three-day book sale, the first of this season’s Holiday Bazaars, a lavender open house, moon mysteries and a haunted walking tour of historic Lawrence sites. FRIDAY. • With winter coming, you may want to fill your bookshelves with some...
Annual trick-or-treating event returns to downtown Lawrence
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Downtown Lawrence Inc. is bringing back its annual trick-or-treating event. Downtown trick-or-treating begins at 5 p.m. on Halloween and goes “until the candy runs out.” Past events have gone for a couple of hours and more than 100 downtown businesses typically participate.
KU women finish 4th as hosts at Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational at LCC
The Kansas women’s golf team finished fourth in the team standings at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational on Tuesday. The Jayhawks hosted the two-day, three-round event, which featured 15 schools from around the country playing two rounds at Lawrence Country Club. Because of cold temperatures and travel arrangements, the...
Letter to the editor: City shouldn’t be a charity
Should taxpayers fund a city charity? Since our utility rates are going to increase almost 30% over the next three years, the discomfort about these costs has triggered alarming discussion at City Hall. City commissioners are proposing to use our tax dollars to add another full-time employee to administer a city funded charity program to expand low-income utility assistance. This amounts to $676,716 funded by you.
Boys & Girls Club members set to perform in ‘Lights On!’ dance competition
This Friday, kids from across Lawrence will be busting out their best moves to the soundtracks of more than a dozen movies, including “Footloose” and “School of Rock.”. More than 200 of the kids could be competing in Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence’s “Lights On!” dance competition. The event is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Liberty Memorial Central Middle School and will feature performers from all 14 Boys & Girls Club sites across Lawrence.
After national search, KU selects KU professor to serve as vice provost for diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging
After a national search, the University of Kansas has selected a KU professor to serve as the next vice provost for diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging. KU on Thursday named Nicole Hodges Persley to the position. She has been serving in that role in an interim capacity since January. Hodges...
LMH Health’s blood supplier announces 4th blood emergency this year, citing a lack of first-time donors
For the fourth time this year, LMH Health’s blood supplier has announced a shortage of blood donations. The Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City, which provides more than 90% of the blood used by more than 60 area hospitals including LMH Health, announced a blood emergency in a press release Wednesday afternoon. Just two months ago, the Community Blood Center made a similar announcement.
In KCK, Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The majority of public opinion already sides with Democratic candidates on issues like expansion of Medicaid, legalized medical marijuana and protection of kids from discrimination, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during a stop Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. Who wins the midterms, he said,...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson shows off title ring at Big 12 media days; Bill Self talks all things hoops
Kansas City, Missouri — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has talked a lot recently about turning the page from the 2021-22 national championship season and locking in completely on the season ahead. And, in many ways, the players on the 2022-23 KU roster have done that. But before they...
Lawrence man sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for attempted murder, other crimes
A Lawrence man who was convicted of trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend and one of his friends was sentenced in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday to more than 13 years in prison for that incident and several other crimes. Charles Darnell Thomas, 38, was found guilty in August...
HERE apartment, retail complex near KU football stadium files plans to reduce parking by about 260 spaces
Some people worry about the day robots take over the world. Not me. I’m ready for a robot to do all my parallel parking, for instance. There was a brief time period in Lawrence where it looked like something along those lines might happen. Perhaps you remember the futuristic...
KU receives $10 million federal grant to help with leadership training at Black, Hispanic, tribal schools
The University of Kansas has received a new $10 million federal grant to help school districts across the country improve their leadership in matters of equity and teacher well-being. The SWIFT Education Center, which is part of KU’s Life Span Institute, has received the three-year grant from the U.S. Department...
