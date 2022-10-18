This Friday, kids from across Lawrence will be busting out their best moves to the soundtracks of more than a dozen movies, including “Footloose” and “School of Rock.”. More than 200 of the kids could be competing in Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence’s “Lights On!” dance competition. The event is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Liberty Memorial Central Middle School and will feature performers from all 14 Boys & Girls Club sites across Lawrence.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO