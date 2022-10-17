‘Everything was gone’: Businesses cope with loss after Leighton Ave. fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some local businesses are facing the drastic effects after a massive 3-alarm fire Sunday night on Leighton Avenue.

While no serious injuries have been reported, the damage was extensive.

The fire was so large, that crews had to attack it from the outside-only. A storage warehouse is seeing the most damage. Surrounding businesses are still standing due to a firewall, but some are dealing with heavy smoke and water damage.

Ellen Brenner-Boutillier is a local business owner, who stores much of her inventory at the warehouse.

“The minute we walked up to the location we knew everything was gone,” she said.

Brenner-Boutillier owns Fleet Feet, a local sports retail store, and Yellow Jacket Racing — an event company that hosts many running events in the region.

She said they lost over 95% of their inventory on Sunday night.

“All of our Yellow Jacket racing equipment was in there, and this includes finish lines, PA systems, timing mats, we had 60,000 cups that were used for water stops, tables, signs, tents,” she said.

There was also some merchandise for Fleet Feet in storage, she said. Officials said they first responded to the report of a car on fire, within the site. They said a firewall prevented flames from spreading to surrounding businesses in the complex.

“ We occupy about 60,000 square feet,” said Zach Phillips, owner of Kink BMX.

Phillips operates Kink BMX in the facility, and oversees a few other tenants.

“We have a lot of smoke damage, a lot of water damage and yeah today has been a whirlwind of phone calls and insurance,” said Phillips.

And he said while the next steps are going to be challenging, the ball is already moving forward.

“A lot of us can work from home and not skip a beat,” said Phillips. He said they’ll be providing masks for whoever needs to access the office space at Kink BMX.

“ We’ve always had that we will overcome type of attitude that’s who we are it’s in our nature maybe it’s a runner nature because you know pain and discomfort when you’re a runner,” said Brenner-Boutillier.

The two said they’re very thankful for the work of firecrews and first responders. They say they’ve been in contact with their insurance providers — about the next steps forward.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

