Investigation: 6 women accused a Seattle hip-hop artist of sex trafficking, allege police ‘did virtually nothing’

Hundreds gather in Seattle in remembrance of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 21, 2022. I wrote this headline: "Community mourns after death of Central District leader, business owner." It's 100% true, but I have to admit that when writing stories like this, I always feel that no headline hits the mark. A good headline is to the point and provides a good overview. When appropriate, it can be witty, but it must deliver the need-to-know information right away.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO