Investigation: 6 women accused a Seattle hip-hop artist of sex trafficking, allege police ‘did virtually nothing’

KUOW
Seattle Councilmember Sawant reports 'disturbing incidents' at her home
Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is accusing the Seattle Police Department of not properly investigating "disturbing incidents" happening at her home. The Seattle Times reports that Sawant has found bags of human waste on her lawn at least six times recently. The latest incident happened last week. Sawant sent a...
KUOW
Community mourns after death of Central District leader, business owner
Flowers and heartfelt messages now line the doors of The Postman in Seattle's Central District. That's where D’Vonne Pickett Jr. opened a family-run shop, building upon his family's legacy, established generations ago in the same neighborhood. Pickett died Wednesday evening after he was shot waiting at a bus stop,...
KUOW
'He wanted to show everybody you could do it different': Today So Far
Hundreds gather in Seattle in remembrance of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 21, 2022. I wrote this headline: "Community mourns after death of Central District leader, business owner." It's 100% true, but I have to admit that when writing stories like this, I always feel that no headline hits the mark. A good headline is to the point and provides a good overview. When appropriate, it can be witty, but it must deliver the need-to-know information right away.
KUOW
Week in Review: wildfire smoke, Covid, and media blackouts
Guest host Zaki Hamid discusses the week’s news with KUOW’s arts and culture reporter Mike Davis, Elise Takahama of The Seattle Times, Seattle Met’s Allison Williams, and. We saw a fire season extend into October this year. Why is it this a problem so late in the...
KUOW
Kirkland fights street racing with new tech
Kirkland is going high tech in an effort to combat street racing. It's the first city in Washington to give special noise identifying cameras a try. The city's new Street Racing Noise Pilot Program will test "vehicle noise identification cameras" in certain areas of town. Specifically:. Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast...
KUOW
Orting School Board member resigns following Jan. 6 charges
The Orting School Board member who is facing federal charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection has resigned. Orting's School Board President Carrie Thibodeaux issued a statement Wednesday saying that board member Rick Slaughter, 40, has stepped down, effective immediately. "As a Board, we remain committed to transparency...
KUOW
Sound it Out: what is a community land trust?
Soundside is a show built around YOU – our listeners. Every other week, we bring you a segment called "Sound it Out," to broadcast your thoughts about the show and answer questions about stories we've covered. Today, we're diving back into a conversation we had last week with Joshua...
KUOW
Seattle is a smoky dive bar: Today So Far
For two days, Seattle has had the worst air quality on the planet (thanks to wildfire smoke). It's made outdoor conditions a lot like indoor dive bar conditions from 20 years ago. A public meeting that almost wasn't so public. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter...
KUOW
Pinched for staff, this Kitsap ER nurse called on firefighters to step in
On the night of Saturday, Oct. 8, firefighters were called in to help on the Kitsap Peninsula, but it wasn't because of a fire. Instead, an overwhelmed nurse at the ER at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale requested firefighters' help for managing patients. Kelsay Irby was the charge nurse...
KUOW
Light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila to be suspended
Sound Transit's Link light rail service between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard is going to be suspended for the next few days. The disruption will begin, Saturday, Oct. 22, and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Crews will use that time to conduct power-line work and make other repairs between the two points.
KUOW
Expect your ballot to arrive soon in the mail
With a couple weeks to go before Election Day, candidates are starting to make their final push for votes. That includes a swirl of campaign ads. Ballots should start showing up in mailboxes in King County through the end of October. Pierce County will begin mailing ballots to voters on Friday.
KUOW
Gates-sponsored nonprofit brings climate solutions energy summit to smoky Seattle
The inaugural Breakthrough Energy Summit took place this week in Seattle. Scientists, innovators, and politicians dedicated to limiting the effects of climate change attended. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates started the nonprofit Breakthrough Energy in 2015, with a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Gates has said that might be the most difficult challenge humanity has ever taken on.
KUOW
Rain has finally arrived in the Northwest ... watch out
After a late start to the fall, rain has finally come to the Northwest. That is good news for firefighters combatting wildfires, and for the region's air quality. But with rain comes a warning: Watch out for road hazards and landslides. "The roads haven't been washed off for a while,...
