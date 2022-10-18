ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Daycare center in Tazewell County forced to close after violations

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Education issued an order for a Tazewell County daycare center to close its doors. The order comes after an investigation found violations dealing with daycare operations.59News recently obtained the order. In the order, it said quote, “It is therefore ordered that the Bright Beginnings Child Care Development […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Proposed sober living house concerns some town residents in Fries

FRIES, Va. (WFXR)– After a recent Town Council meeting, a proposed halfway house is sparking concern among residents of Fries, Virginia. The purpose of the sober living house is to help recovering drug addicts and alcoholics acclimate back into regular everyday living. It is located in one of the most historic buildings in the downtown […]
FRIES, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg encourages online bill pay

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is encouraging its residents to pay real estate and personal property taxes online this year. Christiansburg has a new software that will allow people to pay these bills online with no added fees. The town says this method is preferred and it’s...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

New grass berm highlights beautification project at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re always going to be doing something different. If we don’t, then somebody’s asleep at the wheel, and it’s not going to be me.”. That’s the mindset Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell has always brought to the track founded by his grandfather, H. Clay Earles, in 1947.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
thecarrollnews.com

AG, former Governor visit Hillsville

Among those attending the Carroll County Republican Party Fall Dinner and Fundraiser on Friday in Hillsville were, from left: Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Attorney General Jason Miyares, Senator Bill Stanley, Senator David Suetterlein, and former Virginia Governor George Allen. Photos by Donald Trausneck. Morgan...
HILLSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radial to hire 400 employees in Martinsville ahead of peak season

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radial is looking to hire 400 new employees at its Martinsville sites in preparation for peak holiday season. Starting pay for an entry-level job is $15 an hour. “It is a great opportunity for our community here as we approach the holiday season,” said Dale Wagoner,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts free senior breakfast

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)—The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office offered free breakfast to senior citizens on Thursday. Deputies personally made the food and served it to the community inside the Dublin Lions Club. According to Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell, his office wanted to host the breakfast to show...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Home destroyed in Marion fire

MARION, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Town of Marion, just before 7 a.m. Friday morning Marion Fire and EMS were dispatched to a structure fire on the 1800 block of Ashton Lane. When crews arrived they found a house completely engulfed in flames and called for assistance from...
MARION, VA
WJHL

Manhunt continues for domestic assault, Abingdon pursuit suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A suspect who reportedly fled Washington County, Virginia deputies by topping speeds of 100mph could be in Northeast Tennessee, according to Sheriff Blake Andis. Authorities reported that Smyth County deputies responded to a domestic assault Wednesday night; however, the suspect, identified as Craig Smith, left the scene in his 2021 […]
ABINGDON, VA
WRAL News

NC reports third case of deadly chronic wasting disease in deer

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — N.C. Wildlife reported on Thursday a third case of chronic wasting disease, a deadly neurological condition spreading in deer. N.C. Wildlife reported the third case in a deer in Surry County, 10 miles from the locations in Yadkin County where the first two cases of CWD were discovered in August and March.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Human remains found in yard on Asbury Road in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators discovered human remains in the yard of a vacant home in Stokes County, according to Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Stokes County deputies were called in to help North Carolina SBI search a home on the 1700 block of Asbury Road, near the intersection with […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
whee.net

Fatal crash in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday (Oct 18) at 1:03 p.m. on Route 58, just west of Route 632 in Patrick County. A 1994 Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 58, when...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
whee.net

Sovah hires new doctor

Sovah Physician Practices announced that Kwamba Nkembe, MD will be providing primary care for patients at Sovah Internal Medicine – Martinsville. Dr. Nkembe is no stranger to the Martinsville community, and we are excited to welcome him back. “We are excited to have Dr. Nkembe alongside our team of...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
lootpress.com

Woman convicted of murder in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced today that Marticia Michelle Mathias, age 56, of Tannersville, VA, was convicted by a jury in the murder of Douglas Campbell French of Tannersville and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison of Thompson Valley. At...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy