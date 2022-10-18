Read full article on original website
Related
Drop, cover, hold! Earthquakes rare in NC but still impactful
While you may not have felt them, the state has recorded more than a dozen earthquakes this year.
wfxrtv.com
A water line break affects some residents in Wytheville; All county schools dismissed early
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– A 12-inch water line break forced Wythe County schools to close early on Thursday — leaving several residents without water throughout the day. The break happened on 10th and Spiller Street. Wytheville town engineer, Trevor Hackler says it happened around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct....
Daycare center in Tazewell County forced to close after violations
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Education issued an order for a Tazewell County daycare center to close its doors. The order comes after an investigation found violations dealing with daycare operations.59News recently obtained the order. In the order, it said quote, “It is therefore ordered that the Bright Beginnings Child Care Development […]
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia
An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia.
Proposed sober living house concerns some town residents in Fries
FRIES, Va. (WFXR)– After a recent Town Council meeting, a proposed halfway house is sparking concern among residents of Fries, Virginia. The purpose of the sober living house is to help recovering drug addicts and alcoholics acclimate back into regular everyday living. It is located in one of the most historic buildings in the downtown […]
This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In southern West Virginia, you'll find what was once a popular lakeside destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg encourages online bill pay
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is encouraging its residents to pay real estate and personal property taxes online this year. Christiansburg has a new software that will allow people to pay these bills online with no added fees. The town says this method is preferred and it’s...
WDBJ7.com
New grass berm highlights beautification project at Martinsville Speedway
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re always going to be doing something different. If we don’t, then somebody’s asleep at the wheel, and it’s not going to be me.”. That’s the mindset Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell has always brought to the track founded by his grandfather, H. Clay Earles, in 1947.
thecarrollnews.com
AG, former Governor visit Hillsville
Among those attending the Carroll County Republican Party Fall Dinner and Fundraiser on Friday in Hillsville were, from left: Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Attorney General Jason Miyares, Senator Bill Stanley, Senator David Suetterlein, and former Virginia Governor George Allen. Photos by Donald Trausneck. Morgan...
WDBJ7.com
Radial to hire 400 employees in Martinsville ahead of peak season
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radial is looking to hire 400 new employees at its Martinsville sites in preparation for peak holiday season. Starting pay for an entry-level job is $15 an hour. “It is a great opportunity for our community here as we approach the holiday season,” said Dale Wagoner,...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts free senior breakfast
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)—The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office offered free breakfast to senior citizens on Thursday. Deputies personally made the food and served it to the community inside the Dublin Lions Club. According to Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell, his office wanted to host the breakfast to show...
wcyb.com
Home destroyed in Marion fire
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Town of Marion, just before 7 a.m. Friday morning Marion Fire and EMS were dispatched to a structure fire on the 1800 block of Ashton Lane. When crews arrived they found a house completely engulfed in flames and called for assistance from...
WSLS
Schools in Town of Wytheville dismissing early due to water main break
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – All schools in the Town of Wytheville will be closing early Thursday morning (Oct. 20) due to a water main break. School officials say class will be dismissed at 9 a.m, and all other schools in the area will remain open. We will continue to update...
Manhunt continues for domestic assault, Abingdon pursuit suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A suspect who reportedly fled Washington County, Virginia deputies by topping speeds of 100mph could be in Northeast Tennessee, according to Sheriff Blake Andis. Authorities reported that Smyth County deputies responded to a domestic assault Wednesday night; however, the suspect, identified as Craig Smith, left the scene in his 2021 […]
NC reports third case of deadly chronic wasting disease in deer
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — N.C. Wildlife reported on Thursday a third case of chronic wasting disease, a deadly neurological condition spreading in deer. N.C. Wildlife reported the third case in a deer in Surry County, 10 miles from the locations in Yadkin County where the first two cases of CWD were discovered in August and March.
Human remains found in yard on Asbury Road in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators discovered human remains in the yard of a vacant home in Stokes County, according to Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Stokes County deputies were called in to help North Carolina SBI search a home on the 1700 block of Asbury Road, near the intersection with […]
whee.net
Fatal crash in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday (Oct 18) at 1:03 p.m. on Route 58, just west of Route 632 in Patrick County. A 1994 Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 58, when...
whee.net
Sovah hires new doctor
Sovah Physician Practices announced that Kwamba Nkembe, MD will be providing primary care for patients at Sovah Internal Medicine – Martinsville. Dr. Nkembe is no stranger to the Martinsville community, and we are excited to welcome him back. “We are excited to have Dr. Nkembe alongside our team of...
lootpress.com
Woman convicted of murder in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced today that Marticia Michelle Mathias, age 56, of Tannersville, VA, was convicted by a jury in the murder of Douglas Campbell French of Tannersville and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison of Thompson Valley. At...
Comments / 0