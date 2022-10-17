ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Study ranks Oklahoma as 9th most dangerous state to drive in

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study found Oklahoma to be the ninth most dangerous state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers We Win analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100-million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states in the U.S. to drive in. The lower the score means the more dangerous the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma LOFT report highlights accountability issues with taxpayer dollars

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The latest Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) report highlights a lack of accountability in non-appropriated agencies. LOFT reviewed the Board of Cosmetology and Barbering, the Horse Racing Commission, the Board of Medical Licensure and Regulation, the Board of Nursing and the Board of Pharmacy.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

AAA brings attention to National Do Not Disturb While Driving Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In honor of National Do Not Disturb While Driving Day AAA Oklahoma, the National Distracted Driving Coalition and Oklahoma Challenge are urging drivers to turn on a cell phone setting that can help reduce dangerous driving habits. According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office's 2021...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Gov. Stitt appoints new executive director of Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Governor Stitt has appointed Adria Berry to serve as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. “For over a year Adria Berry has been leading Oklahoma’s efforts to enforce our laws and crack down on the marijuana black market,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Now that OMMA is becoming a stand-alone agency, I am pleased to officially appoint Adria as executive director and have full confidence in her continued leadership and dedication to get the medical marijuana industry under control and keep our communities safe.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Virginia Governor joins endorsement of Kevin Stitt for re-election

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stitt for Governor 2022 campaign announced Wednesday that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has endorsed Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt in his bid for re-election. “Governor Stitt has delivered on his promise to bring a business approach to government and usher in a turnaround for the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Rep. Humphrey hosting interim study on criminal justice reform

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Six years ago, Oklahoma voters voted in favor of State Question 780, which reclassifies crimes like drug possession and some thefts from a felony to a misdemeanor. Its companion bill, SQ 781, was intended to take funds saved from SQ 780 and spend them on substance abuse and mental health services.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma agents apprehend key member of prison contraband ring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an 18-month-long...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Burn bans extended again for multiple Green Country counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some rain has fallen across Oklahoma the past week, but it wasn't enough to have a significant impact on the extremely dry conditions. Most Green Country counties have extended their burn bans. Bans have been extended for the following counties:. Tulsa County until October 24.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Gubernatorial debate sparks discussion on spending, scandals

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sparks flew at Wednesday night's debate for Oklahoma Governor. With Superintendent Joy Hofmeister now leading in some polls, Gov. Kevin Stitt was on the defensive, but that doesn't mean Hofmeister didn't face some tough questions of her own. The debate began with a benign question...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Lawmakers react to special election for legalization of recreation marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)-- — Governor Stitt declared a special election for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in our state, and it's bringing about mixed reactions. To those front-lining the campaign to get the recreational marijuana question on the ballot, this executive proclamation from the Governor was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

1-year-old dies after being run over by father in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A 1-year-old died after getting run over by his father in Texas Tuesday morning, officials said. Police said the mother and the toddler were gathered on the driver's side of the 27-year-old father's vehicle in their Lower Valley home's driveway around 10 a.m. Unbeknownst...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy