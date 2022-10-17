OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study found Oklahoma to be the ninth most dangerous state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers We Win analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100-million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states in the U.S. to drive in. The lower the score means the more dangerous the state.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO