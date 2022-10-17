Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
$30M of Oklahoma pandemic relief funds used to cover Public Health Lab costs, payroll
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed about $30 million in federal pandemic relief funds were used to cover pandemic payroll costs. This freed up millions in unrestricted agency money to relocate a public health lab. Now, some are saying it wasn’t an allowable use...
KTUL
Study ranks Oklahoma as 9th most dangerous state to drive in
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study found Oklahoma to be the ninth most dangerous state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers We Win analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100-million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states in the U.S. to drive in. The lower the score means the more dangerous the state.
KTUL
Oklahoma LOFT report highlights accountability issues with taxpayer dollars
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The latest Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) report highlights a lack of accountability in non-appropriated agencies. LOFT reviewed the Board of Cosmetology and Barbering, the Horse Racing Commission, the Board of Medical Licensure and Regulation, the Board of Nursing and the Board of Pharmacy.
KTUL
"Kids who sleep in offices": Oklahoma dealing with shortage of foster families
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Some foster parents say around this time of year, the final school bell isn't exactly a relief for every student. A couple weeks ago, someone posted in a foster care group asking folks to take in more than 20 children, so they wouldn't have to sleep in offices.
KTUL
AAA brings attention to National Do Not Disturb While Driving Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In honor of National Do Not Disturb While Driving Day AAA Oklahoma, the National Distracted Driving Coalition and Oklahoma Challenge are urging drivers to turn on a cell phone setting that can help reduce dangerous driving habits. According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office's 2021...
KTUL
Gov. Stitt appoints new executive director of Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Governor Stitt has appointed Adria Berry to serve as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. “For over a year Adria Berry has been leading Oklahoma’s efforts to enforce our laws and crack down on the marijuana black market,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Now that OMMA is becoming a stand-alone agency, I am pleased to officially appoint Adria as executive director and have full confidence in her continued leadership and dedication to get the medical marijuana industry under control and keep our communities safe.”
KTUL
Virginia Governor joins endorsement of Kevin Stitt for re-election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stitt for Governor 2022 campaign announced Wednesday that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has endorsed Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt in his bid for re-election. “Governor Stitt has delivered on his promise to bring a business approach to government and usher in a turnaround for the...
KTUL
'They're not interested in helping out': AARP speaks out about $15 OG&E rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — OG&E customers can now expect their bills to be $15 more a month than this time last year. That’s thanks to a rate increase due to the 2021 winter storm, a rate increase to cover operational costs, and another increase for the change in fuel prices.
KTUL
Rep. Humphrey hosting interim study on criminal justice reform
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Six years ago, Oklahoma voters voted in favor of State Question 780, which reclassifies crimes like drug possession and some thefts from a felony to a misdemeanor. Its companion bill, SQ 781, was intended to take funds saved from SQ 780 and spend them on substance abuse and mental health services.
KTUL
Oklahoma agents apprehend key member of prison contraband ring
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an 18-month-long...
KTUL
Burn bans extended again for multiple Green Country counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some rain has fallen across Oklahoma the past week, but it wasn't enough to have a significant impact on the extremely dry conditions. Most Green Country counties have extended their burn bans. Bans have been extended for the following counties:. Tulsa County until October 24.
KTUL
Gubernatorial debate sparks discussion on spending, scandals
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sparks flew at Wednesday night's debate for Oklahoma Governor. With Superintendent Joy Hofmeister now leading in some polls, Gov. Kevin Stitt was on the defensive, but that doesn't mean Hofmeister didn't face some tough questions of her own. The debate began with a benign question...
KTUL
OKDHS asks the community to bring Holiday Hope to children in state custody
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Each year, Oklahoma Human Services collaborates with a host of community organizations across the state to bring hope and a happy holiday season for children and families involved with the child welfare system. This year, OKDHS is asking interested individuals to request a wish list...
KTUL
Gov. Stitt issues executive proclamation, declaring special election for SQ 820
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive proclamation on Tuesday to declare a statewide special election for State Question 820. On March 7, 2023, per the proclamation, a statewide special election will be held to vote on SQ 820, Initiative Petition 434. SQ 820 would create...
KTUL
Lawmakers react to special election for legalization of recreation marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)-- — Governor Stitt declared a special election for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in our state, and it's bringing about mixed reactions. To those front-lining the campaign to get the recreational marijuana question on the ballot, this executive proclamation from the Governor was...
KTUL
Polling positive for Hofmeister, Nelson with plenty of undecided voters remaining
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ascend Action Polling shows Republican Governor Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent candidate Ryan Walters trailing in their respective races. According to the polls, there are still enough undecided voters that these races are far from over. Democrat and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Democratic candidate...
KTUL
1-year-old dies after being run over by father in Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A 1-year-old died after getting run over by his father in Texas Tuesday morning, officials said. Police said the mother and the toddler were gathered on the driver's side of the 27-year-old father's vehicle in their Lower Valley home's driveway around 10 a.m. Unbeknownst...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues search for clues in 2021 Turley disappearances
TULSA, Okla. — A year after three people disappeared in Turley last October, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues looking for clues. 76-year-old Jack Grimes and 56-year-old Dwayne Selby were supposed to be at a horse show in Texas during the third week of October but never made it home.
Comments / 0