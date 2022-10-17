TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "I was a supporter of Kevin Stitt when he ran for office. I thought, 'Wow, look at this,'" said Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation. But it wasn't long before that "wow" turned into disappointment for Chief Batton, and he's not alone. Ten days ago, in no small feat, the five largest tribes in Oklahoma issued a joint statement endorsing his opponent for governor. The Muscogee Nation told NewsChannel 8, "We have joined together in an unprecedented move from tribes in publicly unifying and backing one specific candidate. But, unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures."

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO