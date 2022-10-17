ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Clay County lieutenant terminated following second DUI

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWFvU_0idEB3Bj00

Clay County Lt. Christopher Coldiron was fired from the sheriff’s office after getting arrested for driving under the influence for the second time in less than a year.

A representative for CCSO said Coldiron received the second DUI while serving a 45-day suspension for the first offense.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He was arrested in December after the Florida Highway Patrol said he failed to stop at a stop sign at County Road 223 at State Road 16 in Bradford County.

According to the report, he caused a crash between his vehicle and a Chevy pickup. The trooper said he had the smell of alcohol oh his breath.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the report, Coldiron told the trooper he had “6 beers and a shot of crown apple” before getting behind the wheel to drive to his girlfriend’s house. He also reportedly said, “My career is over.”

The former lieutenant pleaded no contest and a judge convicted him of DUI in July and he served a two-day jail sentence.

The sheriff’s office said he then served a 45-day suspension from his job. During the suspension, he was arrested for DUI by FHP for a second time on Saturday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Sheriff Michelle Cook confirmed he was fired Monday.

According to a CCSO Facebook post in 2017, Coldiron once served as the Director of Personnel and Professional Standards and later became the Detention Director.

Action News Jax requested Coldiron’s personnel records, but we have not yet received them.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Juvenile charged in connection with Clay High School threat

Clay County FL — Tuesday, a juvenile was arrested accused of threatening to shoot up Clay High School according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say the suspect is not affiliated with the Clay County School District and the suspect is facing charges of disrupting a school function and threats made against a school.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

JSO searching for two suspects after burglary in Northwest Jacksonville

Jacksonville FL — On Wednesday, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released new photos in an investigation into a burglary at a business in Northwest Jacksonville. Police say the suspects forced their way into a business near Lem Turner Road and Armsdale Road and damaged electronics. After the incident, we’re told the two left in the truck in the picture.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Van collides with Keystone Heights school bus

A van pulled out in front of a school bus and was struck along Gatorbone Road in Keystone Heights on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 43-year-old Keystone Heights man driving a van exited his residence at 6969 Gatorbone Road at 2:09 p.m. The van pulled out in front of a school bus being driven southbound by a 33-year-old Keystone Heights man, resulting in the right side of the van striking the left rear rim of the school bus.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
WOKV

Florida man planned to ‘start a war,’ deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a Florida man had planned to “start a war” because he was allegedly angry that he had his driver’s license taken away. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Glen Ressler, 42, and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault on deputies and a count of violation of domestic violence charge.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
95K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy