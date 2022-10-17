Read full article on original website
WKU Athletics
Hilltoppers Finish Runner-Up at Pinetree Intercollegiate; Grindstaff Places Third
KENNESAW, Ga. – WKU Men's Golf tied for second as a team at Kennesaw State's Pinetree Intercollegiate while sophomore Riley Grindstaff placed third individually. It's the best team finish since spring of 2017 where the squad tied for second at the East Carolina Intercollegiate. Grindstaff's finish is the best by any Hilltopper since the fall of 2019 when Linus Lo won UAB's Graeme McDowell Invitational.
WKU Athletics
WKU Soccer Travels to Rice for Thursday Night Matchup
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer will play its last weekend road series of the regular season with a trip to Texas this week. First up is Rice on Thursday night in Houston followed by a match against UTSA on Sunday afternoon. Game Info. WKU (6-6-3, 3-3-1 C-USA) vs....
WKU Athletics
Lady Toppers Stay in Second at The Southern
SAVANNAH, Ga. – WKU Women's Golf was able to hold it together and maintain their second-place spot on the team leaderboard at The Southern. The Lady Toppers posted a 20-over 308 on Tuesday, the second-best score by any team on the day, to keep their spot. Senior Sarah Arnold...
A Look Ahead at A Tough Stretch for Georgia
A look ahead at the rest of Georgia's football schedule following the bye week.
Georgia football community celebrates commitment of big-time quarterback Ryan Puglisi
It proved to be a great weekend for quarterbacks in Athens. Stetson Bennett got back to having fun and leading Georgia, while Carson Beck was able to make some plays in mop-up duty. Evidently, Georgia’s top quarterback target liked what he saw. Ryan Puglisi, a 2024 quarterback prospect, announced his...
ESPN
Couple indicted for trying to extort Georgia Tech
A federal grand jury in Atlanta has indicted an Arizona couple for conspiring to extort money from Georgia Tech by falsely accusing Yellow Jackets basketball coach Josh Pastner of sexual assault. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Ronald Bell and co-defendant Jennifer Pendley were...
ECHL.com
Board of Governors approves Transfer of Controlling Interest in Atlanta
The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the League’s Board of Governors has approved the Transfer of Controlling Interest in the Atlanta Gladiators Membership from Danor Vienna, LLC to ATL Hockey Group, LLC. Alex Campbell will serve as the majority owner while Anson Carter will serve as the minority owner.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Developer envisions ‘mini version of Avalon’ in Atlanta’s Southside
One Atlanta developer plans to bring a “northside quality development” south of I-20.
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits
Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
How Warnock’s church highlights the key to Georgia’s Senate race
The campaign is focusing on Herschel Walker's foibles, but strategists note that Warnock also has to "requalify" himself with Black voters.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Here are GwinnettForum’s 2022 endorsements
OCT. 18, 2022 | During this 2022 political season, Gwinnett Forum has talked directly with 108 political candidates, in order to meet them and to evaluate their candidacy, so as to determine which person will be the best candidate in statewide and local races. Making such an evaluation has been...
fox5atlanta.com
Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate
ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
GA candidates take the debate stage in Atlanta, Herschel Walker does not participate
ATLANTA — Candidates for both House and Senate squared off Sunday night in a series of debates hosted by the Atlanta Press Club. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was at those debates as it started with a fiery to-and-fro between Republican incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrat Marcus Flowers.
thecitymenus.com
Bridge replacement begins on US 27 in Carrollton
If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.
WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marcus Flowers in heated debate
Congressional District 14 candidates Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marcus Flowers had an — at times — heated debate Sunday. The debate featured the two candidates lobbing accusations at one another and talking over each other multiple times. For the most part, Greene stuck to national issues and conservative...
wgxa.tv
Georgians set first day early voting turnout record in biggest test of election overhaul
On Monday, thousands of Georgia voters descended upon early voting sites like the Smyrna Community Center on a record-setting first day of early voting in the high-stakes midterm election looming on Nov. 8. Across Georgia, some voters waited in long lines and the state’s voter registration system crashed multiple times,...
lakeplacidnews.com
Missing Georgia man found deceased
New York State Police’s Underwater Recovery Team Wednesday, Oct. 12 found the body of a 68-year-old Georgia man who fell into the West Branch of the AuSable River near the Flume on Sept. 29. George Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, was found deceased in the AuSable River after a nearly...
fox5atlanta.com
Town hall for Herschel Walker
A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DEANNA KAY ALLEN, aka DEANNA K. ALLEN, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: DeAnn Rochelle Harris Personal Representative's Address: 6287 Odum Circle NW Covington, Georgia 30014 This 27 day of September, 2022. 908-84139, 10/19,26,11/2,9,2022.
