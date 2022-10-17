ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WKU Athletics

Hilltoppers Finish Runner-Up at Pinetree Intercollegiate; Grindstaff Places Third

KENNESAW, Ga. – WKU Men's Golf tied for second as a team at Kennesaw State's Pinetree Intercollegiate while sophomore Riley Grindstaff placed third individually. It's the best team finish since spring of 2017 where the squad tied for second at the East Carolina Intercollegiate. Grindstaff's finish is the best by any Hilltopper since the fall of 2019 when Linus Lo won UAB's Graeme McDowell Invitational.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

WKU Soccer Travels to Rice for Thursday Night Matchup

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer will play its last weekend road series of the regular season with a trip to Texas this week. First up is Rice on Thursday night in Houston followed by a match against UTSA on Sunday afternoon. Game Info. WKU (6-6-3, 3-3-1 C-USA) vs....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

Lady Toppers Stay in Second at The Southern

SAVANNAH, Ga. – WKU Women's Golf was able to hold it together and maintain their second-place spot on the team leaderboard at The Southern. The Lady Toppers posted a 20-over 308 on Tuesday, the second-best score by any team on the day, to keep their spot. Senior Sarah Arnold...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
ESPN

Couple indicted for trying to extort Georgia Tech

A federal grand jury in Atlanta has indicted an Arizona couple for conspiring to extort money from Georgia Tech by falsely accusing Yellow Jackets basketball coach Josh Pastner of sexual assault. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Ronald Bell and co-defendant Jennifer Pendley were...
ATLANTA, GA
ECHL.com

Board of Governors approves Transfer of Controlling Interest in Atlanta

The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the League’s Board of Governors has approved the Transfer of Controlling Interest in the Atlanta Gladiators Membership from Danor Vienna, LLC to ATL Hockey Group, LLC. Alex Campbell will serve as the majority owner while Anson Carter will serve as the minority owner.
ATLANTA, GA
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits

Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Here are GwinnettForum’s 2022 endorsements

OCT. 18, 2022 | During this 2022 political season, Gwinnett Forum has talked directly with 108 political candidates, in order to meet them and to evaluate their candidacy, so as to determine which person will be the best candidate in statewide and local races. Making such an evaluation has been...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate

ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Bridge replacement begins on US 27 in Carrollton

If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.
CARROLLTON, GA
lakeplacidnews.com

Missing Georgia man found deceased

New York State Police’s Underwater Recovery Team Wednesday, Oct. 12 found the body of a 68-year-old Georgia man who fell into the West Branch of the AuSable River near the Flume on Sept. 29. George Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, was found deceased in the AuSable River after a nearly...
WILMINGTON, NY
fox5atlanta.com

Town hall for Herschel Walker

A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DEANNA KAY ALLEN, aka DEANNA K. ALLEN, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: DeAnn Rochelle Harris Personal Representative's Address: 6287 Odum Circle NW Covington, Georgia 30014 This 27 day of September, 2022. 908-84139, 10/19,26,11/2,9,2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

