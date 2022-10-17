25 Hairstyles For Thin, Fine Hair: These Are The Best Ones

Whether you have naturally fine hair or are experiencing thinner tresses with age, there are luckily plenty of ways to create movement in your ‘do. We checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 25 haircut ideas and celebrity reference pics to take with you to your next salon visit.

From timeless wavy bobs to classic pixie cuts to chic top knots, read on for ideas, suggestions, and tips on all things volume from Ghanima Abdullah , hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, Gina Rivera , celebrity hairstylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites, Jean Will , hair expert and co-founder of NiaWigs Inc., Lauren Holland , professional hair stylist and leading hair care expert at LatestLocks, Arrogant Smith , professional hair stylist and hair consultant at KES Wigs, and Cindy Marcus , professional hair stylist and editor-in-chief of Latest Hairstyles.

25 Hairstyles For Thin, Fine Hair:

1. Layered, Wavy Bob with Wispy Bangs

For this voluminous cut (as seen on Selena Gomez) you can ask your stylist to firstly cut your tresses into a bouncy, chin-length bob, with face-framing layers. Will suggests adding wispy fringe to this ‘do for not only a more youthful look overall, but also to hide any thinning or hair loss at the crown. “This hairstyle is perfect for women over 40,” she says. “It will help hide their forehead [and any signs of wrinkling or natural aging] to look younger. It is suitable for women who have thick hair, as well as thin.” As this cut features bangs that can be worn down or part in the center, it naturally has an effect to make your face look even more symmetrical and emphasize your eyes and cheekbones.

2. Side-Parted Pixie

Another classic cut that can be layered is a pixie, which Will recommends parting to the side for even more volume. Halle Berry’s style is not only layered and side-parted, but also dramatic and bold, which is the complete opposite of flat or dull hair. If you want a ‘do that won’t look weighed down or lifeless, “this is a perfect cut” for either of these goals, Will says. This hairstyle has the power to “make over 40-year-old women look like they are in their 20s,” Will adds, as its trendy, bold and easy-to-style appeal can bring more attention to your best features and “make your face look young.”

3. Long, Hidden Layers

For those who want to keep their length but also struggle with thin or flat hair, Holland recommends trying hidden or subtle layers in already long locks. “If a strongly layered appearance doesn’t appeal to you, ask your stylist about hidden layers,” she suggests. Holland adds that these “delicate and subtle layers,” seen on Suki Waterhouse above, don’t offer the “exact dramatic change from one layer to the next,” even though they are not entirely invisible. This, she notes, ultimately gives you a “more voluminous overall appearance without giving you a style with many layers.”

4. Middle-Parted, Wavy Lob

This style heads into ‘lob’ [long bob] territory, Marcus says, as it may not exactly be chin-length or past the collarbone either. If you’re accustomed to having longer hair and wish to try out a shorter length, she notes, Lucy Hale’s ‘do might be the perfect transitional and experimental cut for you. “This longer-styled, layered lob is still a popular look,” she says, as it “creates texture and can be worn smooth and sleek or curled.” Marcus adds that this center-parted wavy lob in particular is great for anyone with fine hair, as they can “wear this look as a more smooth and polished style to enhance volume.”

5. Long Layers with Curtain Bangs

Curtain bangs are a classic look for anyone with fine hair as they instantly promote symmetry in the face as well as volume, Abdullah explains. Kelly Rowland’s long, wavy and layered ‘do works well with a middle-part and appears more voluminous with the help of these feathered-out bangs (that open like a curtain). This type of fringe, she notes, “flatters just about any face at any age,” and especially finer or thinner locks as it “makes your hair appear thicker and is a great way to add volume to thinning hair.” The style works “well for women who want to hide thinning hair in the front,” she adds.

Shutterstock

6. Aysmmetrical Lob

This type of lob is perfect for those who not only want dramatic and bold volume, but also want to keep more length, Rivera says. "A textured asymmetrical lob is another terrific choice for fine hair," she explains, as this style is "so hip that it’s perfect for making our ladies in their prime look super chic." Removing a bit of length from the hair, Priyanka Chopra's asymmetrical look adds to "movement and creates a youthful appeal." Texturing the hair creates an opportunity to "remove some of the damaged ends and weight, which bring more life to the hair as well," Rivera points out.



Shutterstock

7. Layered Lob with Curtain Bangs

This cut is longer than a typical bob, but not quite mid-length, and can really add volume to thin hair with curtain bangs added in, Rivera says. "A lob with a lot of texture is always a great look,” Rivera says. “The texture," she adds, allows for a "lot of movement and it can be worn fuller than a sleek lob, which results in softening the features.” Alexa Chung's shaggy-esque layering and center-parted fringe also promote symmetry and naturally make the hair look thicker.

Shutterstock

8. Bob with Flipped Ends

This bob, as seen on Lana Condor, is like a classic, sleek cut but features a fun flipped-out style at the ends. While it may not provide as much volume as a layered cut, it can make your tresses look timelessly elegant and neat, with the ends helping your locks look bouncier and more boosted overall.

Shutterstock

9. Mullet-Inspired Pixie

If you can't decide between a full-on pixie or a slightly longer layered style like a mullet, Úrsula Corberó's combination of both could work for you! Her cut is slightly longer than your typical pixie and shorter than a mullet, while still containing volumizing aspects of both styles. A 'do like this, Smith says, is a "great option for those with thin, fine hair, as the layers in this haircut will "help to add texture and volume, while the short length will keep your hair looking light and airy."

Shutterstock

10. Face-Framing Layers with Blunt Bangs

If you want to keep long hair but wish it could look fuller, Rivera says that layers and blunt bangs can do the trick! Jessica Biel's long locks still look voluminous and thick with the help of thicker fringe and wavy, subtle layers. Full bangs are "another terrific option that can be a great addition to this style, no matter what length it’s worn at," she says.

"Bangs are great for giving any look a nice pop," she continues, as well as instant oomph to otherwise lifeless locks.

Splash News

11. Shaggy Bob with Wispy Bangs

A shag is "another amazing cut that is well-recognized for being versatile," Rivera says. A quintessential shag, as seen on Taylor Swift, offers "nice variations for both longer and shorter hair." Like the bob, "adding a bang can add a fresh surprise to this look," Rivera suggests. For those with longer hair, she says that "an added choice is to shorten the hair up a bit to the collarbone or above" to create some texture by adding subtle layers to soften.

Splash News

12. Sleek Bob with Eyebrow-Grazing Bangs

If you're not a fan of too many layers but still want to make thin or fine hair look fuller, a classic bob like Zendaya's adds thickness with the help of blunt ends and full bangs. Naturally straight hair or curlier types can both pull off this look, Abdullah says.

Shutterstock

13. Blunt Bob with Deep Side Part

Ana de Armas' bob is a simple way to create the illusion of more boosted locks with its volumizing side part and overall sleek look. This 'do, Abdullah says, "can make your hair look thicker as the bottom of a blunt cut looks full, regardless." She adds that "the deep part is to create more volume on the top of the head by pushing more hair to one side of your head." and this is also "great for hiding thinning on top."

Shutterstock

14. Long Shullet

A 'shullet' combines elements of a shag and a mullet, while usually being longer than both of these styles. Halsey's wavy look can work on finer or thinner hair, Will notes, because its many angles, jagged edges and layers can "make your hair look thick," even if it naturally isn't. Plus, it's super trendy aand grungy for fall, too!

Shutterstock

15. Wavy Undercut

Equally glamorous as it is punk, this ultra-cool hairstyle can be rocked by anyone with thinner tresses, Smith says, as it is purposely designed to create more volume on top, and is shorter at the bottom. This style draws the eye upwards, making hair at the top look fuller than ever. "This haircut is cut shorter on the sides and back, and left longer on top," Smith says, noting it's a "great option for adding volume and texture to thin hair."

Shutterstock

16. Slicked-Back Faux Mullet

Rita Ora emulates a softer take on a mullet with this jagged, layered cut, that she cleverly slicked back for an elegant and bold look. For anyone with finer hair, this is a unique way to draw eyes to your face while neatly holding your hair in place (and creating the illusion of more strands by bringing them together!)

Shutterstock

17. Layered Pixie

Winona Ryder's edgy signature look is back in style (or perhaps it never left! This spiky, textured 90s cut is a timeless favorite, Abdullah says, because of its ability to draw attention to the face. If cut with ample layers, it can create more volume in otherwise thin or flat hair. Abdullah advises to ask your stylist about the amount and placement of layers that will help create volume and body in your hair. She says to tell them that your main objective is to create more volume. "Generally, pixies that add volume are cut very short in the back, a little long around the ears and long up top," Abdullah notes. "The layers can be cut to swirl around the head to hide thinning in whichever areas it's most apparent."

Shutterstock

18. Mid-Length Shag with Piecey Bangs

Juliette Lewis's shag is an updated version of the quintessential 70s rocker chic look, complete with piecey bangs that you can use to hide any potential crown thinning. With shoulder-length strands, this style is a little bit longer than your standard shag, for those who want to keep length while also creating volume with layers at the top of the head.

Splash News

19. Slicked-Back Bob

This bob looks more voluminous with the help of its trendy slicked-back style, in which strands are held together with gel. Finer hair can be teased at the crown and then solidified in place to prevent any flyaways and look like you have more hair to work with overall! In addition, this look also emphasizes your cheekbones and best features.

Shutterstock

20. Long Layers with Sideswept Bangs

There's something to be said about parting your hair off to the side to create volume, and adding bangs to this look can allow for even more eye-catching movement! Elizabeth Olsen's style works well with the help of wavy layers and a classic side part that immediately looks more boosted. With this cut, "if you add a deep side part to it," Abdullah says, the waves "frame your face in a very flattering, polished manner."

Shutterstock

21. Bob with Flipped-In Ends

Unlike aforementioned bobs and lobs, this cut features ends that flip inwards, and emphasize a great jawline. Mary J. Blige's 'do is neat, chic and the middle part highlights her features without adding too many layers, if you'd prefer not to!

Shutterstock

22. Slicked-Back Top Knot

Putting your hair up is a tried-and-true way to emphasize your face, while also keeping strands together to look fuller. Anyone with fine hair might find that wearing your hair up in a chic bun like Shay Mitchell can work for almost any occasion, and make your locks look thicker overall. Abdullah warns that very thin hair at the "crown or temple area" might look more obvious with this style, but someone with simply fine-type hair can experience its benefits most.

Shutterstock

23. A-Line Bob

Like other bobs, this cut will lead eyes to your face and create thickness with clever angling and a mixture of lengths, Rivera explains. "The fact that there are changing lengths in the hair makes it a very trendy and current style," she says. "This contributes to an up-to-date and young look," she adds, especially with movement and fullness at the ends.

Shutterstock

24. Wavy, Angled Bob

Drew Barrymore's wavy bob is cut specifically to create more volume at the top of the head, and with strands facing outwards for more movement. "The angled bob styled with beach waves is perfect for creating volume and framing the face," Rivera says. The idea of framing can help "soften your features" at any age, and take attention away from thinning. "This style is darling tucked behind the ear or just worn down," Rivera adds.

Splash News

25. 90s-Inspired Blowout

If you have thinner locks, a timeless, 90s-esque blowout can bring life to flatter strands. This cut, often referred to as the 'butterfly style,' seen here on Sydney Sweeney, is the "epitome of the 90s blowout," Abdullah says. This haircut, she adds, can "double or triple your volume" because short layers are used on the "top of the cut to make the hair really stand out." Then, Abdullah notes that "slightly longer layers are used from the mid-lengths to the bottom to encourage the hair to fall just right." This cut not only works "great for long hair," Abdullah stresses, but also "for adding volume if your hair is thinning."

Shutterstock

Overall, when it comes to having naturally fine hair or locks that are thinning, it may feel daunting to find a hairstyle that you are comfortable with. After looking at this list, however, you may be surprised by the plethora of volumizing and chic haircuts to choose from! While striving to have a more lifted or fuller look, Rivera also notes that it's important to have a vision and reference photo to take with you to your next salon appointment (and you may find one above). "Whenever you’re modifying or changing a look, it’s always important to get guidance from your stylist to ensure that whatever shape you select compliments your features," Rivera says, regarding these 25 haircuts, and 'dos in general. Noted!