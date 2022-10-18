ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

houstonpublicmedia.org

Understanding the Latino Vote

This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the factors and issues that divide and unite Latino voters, Dan Patrick’s campaign-ad strategy against Mike Collier, and the Texas Secretary of State’s dispatch of election inspectors to Harris County, among other stories. NATIONAL TOPICS. Jan...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

2022 Election Guide: Harris County and Texas races to watch

With the 2022 midterms around the corner, Houston Public Media is providing resources and information for people to cast their ballots. In addition to our How to Vote guide, we’ve also identified four key races on the ballot this fall. Three of them are statewide contests, where Democrats are trying to get a win for the first time since 1994. The other is in Harris County, with the winner likely determining which party controls the commissioner’s court.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

How to vote in the 2022 midterm election in the Houston area

Find out where to vote and when, what you can bring to the polls, what services are available and how to ensure your vote is counted. People all over Greater Houston – and throughout Texas – will flock to polling places over the next few weeks to cast their ballots in the midterm election.
HOUSTON, TX

