houstonpublicmedia.org
Understanding the Latino Vote
This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the factors and issues that divide and unite Latino voters, Dan Patrick’s campaign-ad strategy against Mike Collier, and the Texas Secretary of State’s dispatch of election inspectors to Harris County, among other stories. NATIONAL TOPICS. Jan...
houstonpublicmedia.org
2022 Election Guide: Harris County and Texas races to watch
With the 2022 midterms around the corner, Houston Public Media is providing resources and information for people to cast their ballots. In addition to our How to Vote guide, we’ve also identified four key races on the ballot this fall. Three of them are statewide contests, where Democrats are trying to get a win for the first time since 1994. The other is in Harris County, with the winner likely determining which party controls the commissioner’s court.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Late changes to election laws mean Montana voters were sent inaccurate information
Montanans are able to register to vote on Election Day until 8 p.m., and IDs that don't include an address will be acceptable at the polls. But an informational pamphlet for voters from the secretary of state says otherwise. The inaccurate pamphlet sent to all registered voters in the state...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Voter fraud charges dropped against Hervis Rogers, Houston man who waited hours to vote in 2020
Voter fraud charges against Hervis Rogers, who garnered widespread attention for waiting hours in line to vote at a Houston polling location during the March 2020 presidential primary, have been dismissed. Attorney General Ken Paxton ordered Rogers' arrest in July 2021 on charges that he voted while on parole. Over...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas agencies’ plan to monitor Harris County elections raises concerns among observers
The Texas Secretary of State's Office, in a letter submitted days before the start of early voting for the 2022 midterm election, has informed Harris County it will send a team of inspectors and election security trainers to observe and help administer the Nov. 8 election in the state's largest metropolitan area.
houstonpublicmedia.org
How to vote in the 2022 midterm election in the Houston area
Find out where to vote and when, what you can bring to the polls, what services are available and how to ensure your vote is counted. People all over Greater Houston – and throughout Texas – will flock to polling places over the next few weeks to cast their ballots in the midterm election.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas has had car-related deaths everyday for 22 years. TXDOT is looking to change that.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is embarking on 22 years of straight daily car accident-related deaths since November 7, 2000. Since 2000, there has been a total of more than 79,000 Texans that have died on Texas roadways. In an effort to reduce the number of roadway fatalities in...
