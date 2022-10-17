Mercedes-Benz will reportedly launch the first production EV to benefit from the technological advancements of the highly efficient Vision EQXX rolling laboratory in 2024. The next-generation model, which currently does not have a name, will be the first launched under the brand's "entry luxury" branding and will be a four-door sedan sized similarly to the CLA, Mercedes-Benz head of exterior design, Robert Lesnik, told Autocar.

2 DAYS AGO