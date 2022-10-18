the democratic way raise cost of living in the poor and middle class so the rich can make bank
That $3.86 average is BS, here on the west coast prices sit around $5.00 but diesel should not be that expensive and it doesn't cost as much to refine as gasoline does. Out of a 42 gallon barrel of crude you do not get 42 gallons of gasoline what you get is diffent products due to different molecular weights. The heavier the molecular weight the less gasoline is distilled. Gasoline is at the top and bunker oil, tar are at the bottom.
I bought 100 gallons of Diesel at $3.29 on a Sunday evening and on Monday morning it was $4.29 and Tuesday morning it was $4.79. That is NOT inflation. That is CORPORATE GREED. 21 oil companies made 42 BILLION dollars PROFIT the first 3 months of 2022. That was double what they made in all of 2021. Inflation or GREED? You figure it out.
