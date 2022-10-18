Emmerdale spoilers: Will Aaron Dingle EXPOSE Chas and Al's affair?

Aaron Dingle (played by Danny Miller) couldn't believe his eyes when he returned to the village earlier this month and found out his married mum, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) has been having an affair with businessman Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Chas may have survived the storm but now she is facing another destructive situation on the homefront.



Chas's unsuspecting husband, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt), has always been like a father figure to Aaron.



So Aaron feels terrible for lying to him.



Although Chas vowed to end her affair with Al, especially after she missed her terminally-ill mum Faith's passing while she was sneaking around at a hotel with lover Al, the pair are still making SECRET plans to flee the village together!



With Aaron about to hit the road again, he intends to sort the situation with Chas, Al and Paddy.



Chas is worried that Aaron is about to spill the details of her secret affair to the rest of the Dingle family.



She pleads with Aaron not to betray her, knowing how the terrible truth will break Paddy's heart.



But will Chas manage to guilt-trip Aaron into keeping her secret?

Chas and Al were previously caught kissing by Aaron on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, the village has been left in a right state after the massive natural disaster.



Bossy boots, Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) takes charge by organising a group to deal with a village clear-up after the storm damage.



But the lady in charge soon starts to get on the nerves of villager, Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw)!



Question is, will Bob take a stand against Bernice?

Bob gets bossed about by Bernice on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

