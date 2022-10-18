ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Emmerdale spoilers: Will Bob Hope take charge?

By Simon Timblick
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fj5n4_0idDxEt000

It's all getting rather competitive between Bob Hope (played by Tony Audenshaw) and Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Bernice has organised a group of locals to deal with a village clear-up after the storm.

Bernice has nominated herself as team leader.

But her management style is not going down well with her deputy, Bob!

Bob has quickly begun to feel put upon and his resentment towards Bernice is building...

Is cafe owner Bob about to blow?!

Bob is determined to knock bossy Bernice off her perch and stop her from ruling the operation.

But will Bernice really step aside quite so easily?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKpaF_0idDxEt000

It's Bob versus Bernice on tonight's episode of Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, some of the villagers are still dealing with the devastating aftermath of the terrifying storm.

Emmerdale executive producer, Jane Hudson, has already revealed that not everyone will make it through the storm:

"There’s death, there’s destruction but there’s also real moments of intimacy, of heartbreak and love," Jane has teased.

"We’re going to see our characters tested in not just their physical strength but their emotional strength as well.

"There’s going to be a lot of tears, I must warn you about that, and we’ll see our community have to deal with the aftermath of this horrific storm."

As the aftermath of those 50th anniversary episodes continues this week, will all kinds of secrets and lies lead to MEGA DRAMA?

READ MORE! Which regular character is rumoured to DIE in the storm during the 50th anniversary episodes of Emmerdale ?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy