Emmerdale spoilers: Is LOVE CHEAT Mackenzie Boyd about to be found out?

Mackenzie Boyd (played by Lawrence Robb) has desperately been trying to cover his tracks after cheating on his girlfriend, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) by having a one-night stand with Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mackenzie has made it clear he wants nothing more to do with Chloe.



But the LOVE CHEAT remains unaware that there is some major unfinished business between 'em... since shop assistant Chloe is secretly PREGNANT!



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Mackenzie becomes paranoid when he sees Charity and Chloe deep in conversation at The Woolpack...



Suddenly, Mackenzie is terrified his time is up, and Chloe is going to EXPOSE the details of their drunken hook-up!



Mackenzie had better watch out, as Charity Dingle is definitely not the kind of woman you want to cheat on... and live to tell the tale!

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) returns home to find the village in a terrible state after the storm.



As the village clean-up continues, Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) warns shopkeeper David that he needs to start attracting customers again if his village store is going to stay in business.



David begins to worry about his business setback.



However, it appears that lady-in-charge, Bernice, has another idea how to help the village pull together after the terrible turn of events.

David returns to the village and finds out some terrible news on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) remains uncertain about her future with husband, Liam (Jonny McPherson).



Leyla is put on the spot when Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) wants to know if she plans to see Liam.



But after Leyla's downward spiral in rehab earlier this year, and Liam's kiss with his ex-fiancee, Bernice, is there really any way back for this troubled marriage?

Leyla is evasive when she's asked about husband Liam on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub