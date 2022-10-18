Read full article on original website
xrock1039.com
New Valparaiso Compost Site Hours
In Valparaiso, compost site hours are being adjusted for the end of Daylight Saving Time next month. The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County says effective Monday, November 7, 2022, Valparaiso compost site hours will be 8am-4pm. Portage and Boone Grove sites will remain unchanged until winter hours begin. Daylight Saving Time ends November 6th. Here’s a link to the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County website.
valpo.life
Life Care Center of Valparaiso’s Trunk or Treat event is “one in a minion!”
Life Care Center of Valparaiso held its second annual Trunk or Treat event on October 19. With hotdogs, popcorn, raffles, prizes, and a variety of both fun and spooky trunks to visit, Trunk or Treat is a fun time for all ages. The event has a different theme each year;...
valpo.life
Holladay Properties celebrates 70 years of success
Starting a business is a risky and scary endeavor. Few survive. Even fewer thrive. Despite these odds, Holladay Properties celebrated its 70th anniversary this year. Holladay has a lot more than just longevity to celebrate. Over the last 70 years, Holladay has created a thriving business where people are truly put first.
wrtv.com
Three Indiana cities listed among 50 rattiest in the country
ATLANTA — Chicago may soon need to change its name from "The Windy City" to the "Rattiest City," after topping Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities List, yet again. Orkin released the list today, and for the eighth consecutive year, the Midwest city takes the top spot. New York beat...
valpo.life
Board-certified family medicine doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network in La Porte
Victor Benavides, MD, a board-certified family medicine doctor, has joined. the Franciscan Physician Network at the LaPorte Health Center in La Porte. Dr. Benavides received his training at the Universidad de Montemorelos in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. His residency was at Mayaguez Medical Center in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. His clinical interests...
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 20 – 23
This weekend in the Region has a lot of scheduled events for you to enjoy with your friends and family! The Halloween weekend is approaching, but there’s still a lot of good memories to be made the weekend prior, including awesome exercise outside, a free health screening event, festive entertainment, and lots more.
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Paul Oren
No matter where one spends their childhood, it's never certain they'll spend the rest of their life there. However, despite where life takes them, everyone's guaranteed to take a piece of their hometown with them, just as Milwaukee, Wisconsin native Paul Oren still considers himself to be a cheesehead through and through.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo teachers to get raises under proposed contract
Valparaiso Community Schools teachers are set to get a pay raise. The proposed teacher contract for the 2022-2023 school year raises the starting salary for new teachers to $51,000, a $4,000 increase. Returning teachers would get a $4,500 raise, plus a one-percent, referendum-funded retention stipend at the end of this semester and another $500 stipend next June.
Parents take issue with East Chicago school's handling of teacher who created 'kill list'
EAST CHICAGO, Indiana (CBS) – Many parents showed their concern Wednesday at a Catholic school in East Chicago after a teacher was allowed to stay on school grounds without police being called for several hours.The teacher admitted to creating a kill list with staff and student names on it.CBS 2's Suzanne LeMignot went to East Chicago, Indiana, where at least one parent met with administrators on Wednesday.More than 100 parents came together to write a letter after the incident involving the teacher. They're demanding changes be made.Some of those parents came to protest after they said St. Stanislaus School failed...
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher who allegedly made 'kill list' has yet to post bond
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - An East Chicago teacher who allegedly admitted to making a "kill list" could walk out of jail as soon as Thursday night. Some parents have been furious since the story came out. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres is out of the hospital and currently in custody at the Lake...
WNDU
Cause of massive fire at old LaPorte factory still unknown
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in LaPorte are still working to determine the cause of a massive fire at a vacant factory building earlier this month. It started in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 5 at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. Officials tell us...
insideevs.com
Mullen Buys Bankrupt ELMS And Its Indiana Plant For $240 Million
After acquiring a 60 percent controlling interest in Bollinger Motors in September, Mullen Automotive has now bought bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions and its assets, including the plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The EV startup has received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court on October 13 to acquire electric vehicle company...
hometownnewsnow.com
Council Reacts to Replacement of Police Chief
(Michigan City, IN) - There’s a new police chief today in Michigan City. Steve Forker, a 17-year member of the department, has officially taken over, replacing outgoing chief Dion Campbell. Mayor Duane Parry on Friday announced he was replacing Dion Campbell. Parry cited continued high gun violence as the...
indiana105.com
Ramp Closures on I-65 in Lake County
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is advising motorists of ramp closures along the I-65 corridor over the next two weeks between Ridge Road and US 30. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will implement ramp closures as follows:
Franciscan Health Crown Point names new chief medical officer
Franciscan Health Crown Point has a new chief medical officer. The post Franciscan Health Crown Point names new chief medical officer appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Crash Hinge on Test Results
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a possible alcohol-related motor vehicle crash with injuries at U.S 6 and County Line Road near Westville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police said 45-year-old Larry Daugherty of Westville struck a ditch bank head-on. Daugherty said he left...
Stan’s Donuts and Coffee Opening Four Sites in Mariano’s
Three sites will be full-service stores, while the last will be a donut shop
Owners of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Schererville to Mark 1-Year Anniversary with 4-Day Celebration
Power couple and St. Croix natives Lou and Dianne Reed stepped out on faith to fulfill a dream of owning a franchise restaurant. This week, they are celebrating 1-year of being the owners of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Schererville and have schedule a series of event to commemorate this milestone.
abc57.com
Three arrested after excavator is stolen from Wabash County, one arrested on warrants
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing an excavator from Wabash County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. A fourth person was arrested on active warrants. On Tuesday, deputies were told that an excavator stolen out of Wabash County that same morning could possibly be...
fox32chicago.com
New details emerge after East Chicago teacher charged with having 'kill list'
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - There are new details in the case of an East Chicago teacher who allegedly told the principal she had a kill list that included students and staff. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus School, located near 150th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, for a report of threatening comments made by a teacher to one of her students.
