Valparaiso, IN

xrock1039.com

New Valparaiso Compost Site Hours

In Valparaiso, compost site hours are being adjusted for the end of Daylight Saving Time next month. The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County says effective Monday, November 7, 2022, Valparaiso compost site hours will be 8am-4pm. Portage and Boone Grove sites will remain unchanged until winter hours begin. Daylight Saving Time ends November 6th. Here’s a link to the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County website.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Holladay Properties celebrates 70 years of success

Starting a business is a risky and scary endeavor. Few survive. Even fewer thrive. Despite these odds, Holladay Properties celebrated its 70th anniversary this year. Holladay has a lot more than just longevity to celebrate. Over the last 70 years, Holladay has created a thriving business where people are truly put first.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wrtv.com

Three Indiana cities listed among 50 rattiest in the country

ATLANTA — Chicago may soon need to change its name from "The Windy City" to the "Rattiest City," after topping Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities List, yet again. Orkin released the list today, and for the eighth consecutive year, the Midwest city takes the top spot. New York beat...
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 20 – 23

This weekend in the Region has a lot of scheduled events for you to enjoy with your friends and family! The Halloween weekend is approaching, but there’s still a lot of good memories to be made the weekend prior, including awesome exercise outside, a free health screening event, festive entertainment, and lots more.
INDIANA STATE
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Paul Oren

No matter where one spends their childhood, it's never certain they'll spend the rest of their life there. However, despite where life takes them, everyone's guaranteed to take a piece of their hometown with them, just as Milwaukee, Wisconsin native Paul Oren still considers himself to be a cheesehead through and through.
VALPARAISO, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo teachers to get raises under proposed contract

Valparaiso Community Schools teachers are set to get a pay raise. The proposed teacher contract for the 2022-2023 school year raises the starting salary for new teachers to $51,000, a $4,000 increase. Returning teachers would get a $4,500 raise, plus a one-percent, referendum-funded retention stipend at the end of this semester and another $500 stipend next June.
VALPARAISO, IN
CBS Chicago

Parents take issue with East Chicago school's handling of teacher who created 'kill list'

EAST CHICAGO, Indiana (CBS) – Many parents showed their concern Wednesday at a Catholic school in East Chicago after a teacher was allowed to stay on school grounds without police being called for several hours.The teacher admitted to creating a kill list with staff and student names on it.CBS 2's Suzanne LeMignot went to East Chicago, Indiana, where at least one parent met with administrators on Wednesday.More than 100 parents came together to write a letter after the incident involving the teacher. They're demanding changes be made.Some of those parents came to protest after they said St. Stanislaus School failed...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
WNDU

Cause of massive fire at old LaPorte factory still unknown

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in LaPorte are still working to determine the cause of a massive fire at a vacant factory building earlier this month. It started in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 5 at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. Officials tell us...
LA PORTE, IN
insideevs.com

Mullen Buys Bankrupt ELMS And Its Indiana Plant For $240 Million

After acquiring a 60 percent controlling interest in Bollinger Motors in September, Mullen Automotive has now bought bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions and its assets, including the plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The EV startup has received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court on October 13 to acquire electric vehicle company...
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Council Reacts to Replacement of Police Chief

(Michigan City, IN) - There’s a new police chief today in Michigan City. Steve Forker, a 17-year member of the department, has officially taken over, replacing outgoing chief Dion Campbell. Mayor Duane Parry on Friday announced he was replacing Dion Campbell. Parry cited continued high gun violence as the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
indiana105.com

Ramp Closures on I-65 in Lake County

In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is advising motorists of ramp closures along the I-65 corridor over the next two weeks between Ridge Road and US 30. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will implement ramp closures as follows:
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Crash Hinge on Test Results

(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a possible alcohol-related motor vehicle crash with injuries at U.S 6 and County Line Road near Westville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police said 45-year-old Larry Daugherty of Westville struck a ditch bank head-on. Daugherty said he left...
WESTVILLE, IN
fox32chicago.com

New details emerge after East Chicago teacher charged with having 'kill list'

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - There are new details in the case of an East Chicago teacher who allegedly told the principal she had a kill list that included students and staff. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus School, located near 150th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, for a report of threatening comments made by a teacher to one of her students.
EAST CHICAGO, IN

