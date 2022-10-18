Read full article on original website
Thursday's Scores
Merritt Island Christian 49, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 14. Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 47, Somerset-Canyons 14. Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 47, Christ's Church 14. West Broward 33, Flanagan 0. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Prep Volleyball Roundup: Excelsior cruises to the 2nd round of the CIF-SS Div. 9 playoffs
Faith Di Mola led the way for the Excelsior volleyball team with 13 kills in a sweep over Arroyo Valley (25-16, 25-19, 25-20) in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 9 playoffs. Di Mola also served eight aces with three blocks and six digs. ...
