Titusville Herald

Thursday's Scores

Merritt Island Christian 49, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 14. Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 47, Somerset-Canyons 14. Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 47, Christ's Church 14. West Broward 33, Flanagan 0. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

