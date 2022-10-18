ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Islip, NY

longisland.com

Wanted for Fatal Hit and Run in Coram

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver whose vehicle struck two pedestrians, one fatally, in Coram earlier this month. A vehicle traveling westbound on Granny Road struck two 13-year-old siblings who were walking...
CORAM, NY
longisland.com

Driver Sought for Fleeing Wyandanch Crash That Seriously Injured Pedestrian

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian and an additional crash involving an unmarked police vehicle that occurred in Wyandanch. Firearms Suppression Team officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that had just left a known drug...
WYANDANCH, NY
NBC New York

Suspect Arrested in Deadly Stabbing During Fight Over Bad Manners at NYC Smoke Shop

Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed to death a man who held a door open for him at a NYC smoke shop, then confronted him for not saying "thank you." The simple act of kindness became one of the last things that 37-year-old Joan Nunez ever did. Video showed the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Sept. 21 between Nunez and another man, identified by police as Edwin Pedroza. A witness said Nunez made a comment about not getting thanked by the man for whom he held the door open — to which the other man said that he never asked Nunez to open it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned."I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing.
WYANDANCH, NY
Daily News

Staten Island slay mystery; mortally wounded gun victim dumped at hospital, cops seek facts of killing

A mortally wounded gunshot victim was dumped at a Staten Island hospital — and detectives tried Thursday to determine where he was shot, police said. A man and woman dropped off the unconscious and unresponsive victim at Staten Island University Hospital South in Princes Bay at about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The man, 36, was initially believed to have just a puncture wound to what ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family

The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
HEWLETT, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Selling Fireworks in Hicksville Store

The Arson & Bomb Squad reports the arrest of a New Hyde Park man that occurred on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:10 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, Senthil Lakshamanan of 1005 North 1st Street, was placed under arrest during an investigation at Maharaja Farmers Market located at 265 South Broadway. Detectives discovered several open bins of fireworks for sale at this location.
HICKSVILLE, NY

