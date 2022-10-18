Read full article on original website
Police investigating possible connection between Long Island carjackings
In both instances, the driver was bumped by another vehicle. As the victim got out of car to inspect the damage, their car was stolen.
Police: Homeless man robs elderly woman who was sitting on her porch in Bridgeport
Police say a homeless man robbed an elderly woman who was sitting on her porch in Bridgeport.
NBC New York
BMW Thief Busted After Reversing Into Cop Car, Driving Off and Hitting Another: NYPD
A 20-year-old Queens man has been arrested on a litany of charges, including assault on a police officer, grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other crimes for allegedly reversing a stolen BMW into an unmarked cop car -- and then fleeing the scene and slamming into another unmarked police vehicle, police said Friday.
longisland.com
Wanted for Fatal Hit and Run in Coram
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver whose vehicle struck two pedestrians, one fatally, in Coram earlier this month. A vehicle traveling westbound on Granny Road struck two 13-year-old siblings who were walking...
Police: Up to $5,000 fast cash reward offered for arrest in fatal Coram hit-and-run
Police say the vehicle's front passenger headlight is missing, and there is damage to the front passenger bumper.
longisland.com
Driver Sought for Fleeing Wyandanch Crash That Seriously Injured Pedestrian
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian and an additional crash involving an unmarked police vehicle that occurred in Wyandanch. Firearms Suppression Team officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that had just left a known drug...
NBC New York
Suspect Arrested in Deadly Stabbing During Fight Over Bad Manners at NYC Smoke Shop
Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed to death a man who held a door open for him at a NYC smoke shop, then confronted him for not saying "thank you." The simple act of kindness became one of the last things that 37-year-old Joan Nunez ever did. Video showed the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Sept. 21 between Nunez and another man, identified by police as Edwin Pedroza. A witness said Nunez made a comment about not getting thanked by the man for whom he held the door open — to which the other man said that he never asked Nunez to open it.
'It hurts me so much.' Widow of fatal Mott Haven stabbing victim wants husband to be remembered as a hero
Santos Carty was with her husband, Anthony Carty, when he came to a building in Mott Haven to pick up his paycheck. The events that unfolded after were things she never saw coming and now said she won't be able to forget them.
New Hyde Park man sentenced to 6-12 years in prison for DWI crash that injured Nassau officer
A New Hyde Park man was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison for a New Year's Day crash in 2018 that seriously injured a Nassau officer.
4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned."I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing.
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
Staten Island slay mystery; mortally wounded gun victim dumped at hospital, cops seek facts of killing
A mortally wounded gunshot victim was dumped at a Staten Island hospital — and detectives tried Thursday to determine where he was shot, police said. A man and woman dropped off the unconscious and unresponsive victim at Staten Island University Hospital South in Princes Bay at about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The man, 36, was initially believed to have just a puncture wound to what ...
NYPD: Man killed in stabbing following argument in Mott Haven identified
The 46-year-old man stabbed to death in Mott Haven Wednesday has been identified by the NYPD.
Sheriff: Thieves steal Mercedes Benz SUV with 3-month-old baby inside; vehicle found abandoned hours later
A 3-month-old baby is safe after the Essex County sheriff says thieves stole a vehicle, with the baby left in the backseat in Irvington.
Man dies at SI hospital after mystery couple drops him off with gunshot wound
The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was dropped off at a Staten Island hospital after having been shot in the chest on Wednesday night, authorities said.
NBC New York
Screaming Neighbor Leaving Hateful Message at Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family
The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them. Nassau County Police said the screams startled the family's 7-year-old son awake. He ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house, cops said.
Man stabbed in stomach, robbed outside Queens home
The 29-year-old victim was in front of a home on 24th Street, near 23rd Avenue, in Astoria around 1:40 a.m. when another man came up and knifed him.
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Selling Fireworks in Hicksville Store
The Arson & Bomb Squad reports the arrest of a New Hyde Park man that occurred on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:10 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, Senthil Lakshamanan of 1005 North 1st Street, was placed under arrest during an investigation at Maharaja Farmers Market located at 265 South Broadway. Detectives discovered several open bins of fireworks for sale at this location.
Police: Man arrested in connection to 2 separate crimes in Brooklyn
Police arrested the man who was behind a subway assault and robbery in Brooklyn, and also wanted in connection to another crime.
Man wanted in connection to bleach attack in Roosevelt
Police say the incident happened on Sept. 26 on Nassau Road.
