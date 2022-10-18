Read full article on original website
hotelnewsme.com
BUSINESS LUNCH BUFFET – ‘THE DUSITD2 WAY’
DusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai, a vibrant four-star hotel in the heart of the city’s thriving Barsha Heights business district, has launched a new Business Lunch Buffet that offers a wide range of healthy and hearty dishes ideal for enjoying over leisurely and productive afternoon chats with friends, colleagues, associates, or potential business partners.
hotelnewsme.com
EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK IS BURSTING WITH EXCITEMENT AT CLAW BBQ IN JBR AT PAVILION AT THE BEACH
CLAW BBQ in JBR at Pavilion at The Beach is the place to be to dive into mountains of incredible comfort food and plenty of exciting bar games including the thrilling Buckin’ Bronco, all washed down with bucket loads of CLAWsome signature drinks. Located at the Pavilion at the Beach, CLAW BBQ in JBR is the incarnation of America’s favourite style eatery featuring Southern hospitality at its best. The mood is fun, the vibe energetic, the food mouth wateringly delicious, and the cocktails… strong! Get ready to tuck into messy, delicious, and addictive grills and seafood any night of the week as CLAW BBQ caters to all your cravings in a welcoming and fun atmosphere.
hotelnewsme.com
LOST TALES PRESENT: SUNDAYS AT CÉ LA VI
Transport into the clouds and float away with a unique party experience like no other! Launching this Sunday (23RD October), from 2-9pm, Lost Tales presents Sunday’s at CÉ LA VI- a gathering place for the artistic spiritual and social life of its community. A new brand, Lost Tales...
hotelnewsme.com
UAE CUCUMBER DAY RETURNS IN ALL ITS GARNISHABLE GLORY!
Your eyes have not deceived you, you read that quite right. UAE Cucumber Day is back in all its glory!. In honour of this most remarkable ‘fruit’ (or ‘vegetable’ or even ‘gourd’ if you prefer), on November 02nd, Hendrick’s Gin invites eccentric minds to celebrate the noble cucumber, and all its virtues, with a complimentary tipple at a number of venues across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
