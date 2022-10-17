Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
mprnews.org
Twin Cities Film Fest will focus on changemakers
MPR News Editor Euan Kerr spoke with the festival’s founder and executive director, Jatin Setia to hear what's special about this year's run. Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation. Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you...
mprnews.org
Entrepreneur Houston White has a lot going on
North Minneapolis native Houston White is what one might call a “Renaissance Man.”. The local fashion designer owns a space in north Minneapolis at the corner of 44th and Humboldt Avenue N. There, he operates a barbershop, a men’s apparel shop and a café, known as The Get Down Coffee Co.
mprnews.org
Bao Phi on his watching his award winning children's book come to the stage in Hopkins
Bao Phi’s children’s book “In a Different Pond” won the Caldecott Medal in 2018. It was about his Minneapolis family’s tradition of early morning fishing trips to the local pond. It was not for recreation — but for food to feed the working class, refugee family.
mprnews.org
Afghan refugee resource hub opens in Minneapolis
A new resource center for Afghan refugees opened its doors Thursday in Minneapolis. The center on Cedar Avenue will serve as a resettlement support space for Afghan refugees in the Twin Cities. The center will help connect refugees to housing, education, basic needs and more, said Nasreen Sajady, advocacy director...
mprnews.org
Coating of snow means skiing's a go for at least two Minnesota ski hills
At least two Minnesota ski areas are taking advantage of this week's chilly weather to get an early start on winter. Wild Mountain near Taylors Falls said it would be open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with one run and some terrain park features ready after two nights of snowmaking.
mprnews.org
Campaign for control of Legislature plays out in suburbs
Hardly a day passes without a new glossy political piece landing in mailboxes of Woodbury voters, usually carrying warnings in caps-lock type and searing images to match. “Inflation and taxes are skyrocketing. Politician Ethan Cha will make things worse,” says one from the Republican Party of Minnesota. “Kelly Fenton’s...
mprnews.org
Murder charges detail horrifying assault and death of Maplewood toddler
A 26-year-old Maplewood man was charged with second degree murder Thursday after prosecutors say his girlfriend’s daughter was burned, beaten, sexually assaulted and eventually killed. Terrance Valdez Leslie was arrested Tuesday. Police were called to his County Road B apartment by the girl’s mother around 7 p.m. that day....
mprnews.org
Leaders on Black communities' top issues in the midterm elections
ListenDudley and Mosley on their Black communities' top issues in the midterm elections. Election day is Nov. 8th and two leaders in the state's Black communities speak on the issues they care most about and how they are getting out the vote. Classie Dudley is the President of the NAACP,...
mprnews.org
The 2022 Minnesota high school girls wrestling champ goes to college
Last spring, Nari Miller won the first Minnesota high school girls wrestling championship title in the 152 pound division. Then, she was a senior at Thomas Edison High School in Minneapolis, but now she’s in her freshman year at Texas Women’s College. She is studying and wrestling in...
mprnews.org
FBI seeks tips on 'Umbrella Man' seen smashing windows at start of 2020 riots
The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying a man seen vandalizing a Minneapolis auto parts store at the start of the 2020 riots. Photos and video of “Umbrella Man” instigating destruction were among the most widely shared images from the unrest. A white man wearing a...
mprnews.org
Minneapolis City Council OK's new executive mayor government
The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday approved a measure that gives the mayor executive authority over most city departments. “This is one of those rare occasions when we have the opportunity to make a longstanding, multi-generational impact through government structure,” Mayor Jacob Frey said at a news conference after the council’s 9-4 vote.
mprnews.org
First-in-the-Twin Cities bus transit line breaks ground, set to open in 2025
After a decade of planning, local, state and federal officials gathered in Woodbury on Wednesday to break ground on the Twin Cities’ first rapid transit line with a dedicated, separate roadway for buses along the route. “That is an incredible accomplishment,” said Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle, who has...
mprnews.org
Fire that damaged historic building in Maple Grove is being investigated as arson
Authorities say a fire that damaged the historic Village Hall in Maple Grove on Tuesday night is being investigated as a case of arson. It's the second historic civic structure in a Twin Cities park to be damaged by fire in recent weeks. Maple Grove police said crews were called...
Comments / 0