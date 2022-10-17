ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Cities Film Fest will focus on changemakers

MPR News Editor Euan Kerr spoke with the festival’s founder and executive director, Jatin Setia to hear what's special about this year's run. Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation. Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Entrepreneur Houston White has a lot going on

North Minneapolis native Houston White is what one might call a “Renaissance Man.”. The local fashion designer owns a space in north Minneapolis at the corner of 44th and Humboldt Avenue N. There, he operates a barbershop, a men’s apparel shop and a café, known as The Get Down Coffee Co.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Afghan refugee resource hub opens in Minneapolis

A new resource center for Afghan refugees opened its doors Thursday in Minneapolis. The center on Cedar Avenue will serve as a resettlement support space for Afghan refugees in the Twin Cities. The center will help connect refugees to housing, education, basic needs and more, said Nasreen Sajady, advocacy director...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Campaign for control of Legislature plays out in suburbs

Hardly a day passes without a new glossy political piece landing in mailboxes of Woodbury voters, usually carrying warnings in caps-lock type and searing images to match. “Inflation and taxes are skyrocketing. Politician Ethan Cha will make things worse,” says one from the Republican Party of Minnesota. “Kelly Fenton’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
Murder charges detail horrifying assault and death of Maplewood toddler

A 26-year-old Maplewood man was charged with second degree murder Thursday after prosecutors say his girlfriend’s daughter was burned, beaten, sexually assaulted and eventually killed. Terrance Valdez Leslie was arrested Tuesday. Police were called to his County Road B apartment by the girl’s mother around 7 p.m. that day....
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Leaders on Black communities' top issues in the midterm elections

ListenDudley and Mosley on their Black communities' top issues in the midterm elections. Election day is Nov. 8th and two leaders in the state's Black communities speak on the issues they care most about and how they are getting out the vote. Classie Dudley is the President of the NAACP,...
DULUTH, MN
Minneapolis City Council OK's new executive mayor government

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday approved a measure that gives the mayor executive authority over most city departments. “This is one of those rare occasions when we have the opportunity to make a longstanding, multi-generational impact through government structure,” Mayor Jacob Frey said at a news conference after the council’s 9-4 vote.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
First-in-the-Twin Cities bus transit line breaks ground, set to open in 2025

After a decade of planning, local, state and federal officials gathered in Woodbury on Wednesday to break ground on the Twin Cities’ first rapid transit line with a dedicated, separate roadway for buses along the route. “That is an incredible accomplishment,” said Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle, who has...
WOODBURY, MN

