The life of a rescue pet is extremely stressful and frightening, even when they've spent their beginning years surrounded by love, too. It may sound like a contradicting situation, but it's exactly what happened to Izzy the cockatoo when she fell into the care of @gabbynikolle. The animal rescuer is no stranger to birds like Izzy, and the two have been bonding like crazy since they met.

3 DAYS AGO