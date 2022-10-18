Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Woman Wakes Up To Giant Alligator In Her Kitchen: “A Huge One”
Can you imagine waking up, sauntering downstairs to make yourself some breakfast when you notice a monster alligator just chilling in the kitchen?. Forget about the coffee, I think that’ll scare you awake for the day. A woman living in Clearwater, Florida, had this exact experience a few years...
Bobcat Takes Out Baby Alligator, Blows Florida Bro’s Mind
I don’t get how some people don’t love Florida…. Best beaches in the country, great seafood, tons of nightlife, incredible weather, major sports teams, and the absolute coolest wildlife of any state, hands down. Sure, you may have to avoid the methed-out homeless guys on street corners and...
Florida Woman Hand-Fishing With A Hot Dog Gets Whole Hand Swallowed By Tarpon
These are the times where you listen to the massive sign at your local pond that reads:. And here is the perfect example as to why you should heed those warnings…. Because you might lose a damn hand. Ok, ok… maybe not lose a hand, but who knows what’s lurking...
Tranquilized Bear Falls Out Of A Tree & Gets Absolutely Launched By A Trampoline In Montana
An oldie, but a goodie none the less. If you’ve never seen this classic bear encounter video from Missoula, Montana, back in 2003, you’re in for a treat. As far as viral animal videos go, it’s one of the all-time greats. Black bears are a comical animal...
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
Man Is Stunned Watching Deer Eats A Whole Rabbit Alive
“I guess it could be worse, it ain’t that bad,. In the middle of a hot damn desert sittin’ in a tank…”. Or… getting eaten alive by a deer. We’ve all thought we’ve had some pretty bad days at some points in our lives, but the next time things feel like they’re going south for you, just put think about this poor rabbit.
Young Buck Spotted Walking Around With What Appears To Be A Large Exit Wound
It truly is pretty wild how tough and resilient deer can be. We’ve seen deer acting perfectly normal, even though it had a crossbow bolt right through its neck, we’ve seen the infamous “zombie buck” in Illinois who was able to survive for at least a few days with gaping wound in its back.
Elephant Filmed Giving Birth in Wild in Incredibly Rare Footage
"Although elephant births are common, seeing one occur in the wild is a special event," David Daballen of Save the Elephants told Newsweek.
Watch an Illinois Dog Perform a Song He Wrote with a Squeeze Toy
With all the heavy news in the world right now, sometimes you need something like this. It's an innocent moment where an Illinois dog created his own impromptu song with his squeeze toy. This fun pet moment happened recently in Lakemoor, Illinois. The owner said this about what was captured...
Colorado Mule Deer Bucks Tumble Down A Cliff In Wild Rut Brawl
I love me a good rut fight. It seems crazy to think about. These deer can live three quarters of their year in complete harmony, maybe even alongside each other, then out of nowhere the winds shift and they will fight each other sometimes to the point of death over a doe.
pethelpful.com
31-Year-Old Cockatoo's Love for New Rescue Mom Is Absolutely Beautiful
The life of a rescue pet is extremely stressful and frightening, even when they've spent their beginning years surrounded by love, too. It may sound like a contradicting situation, but it's exactly what happened to Izzy the cockatoo when she fell into the care of @gabbynikolle. The animal rescuer is no stranger to birds like Izzy, and the two have been bonding like crazy since they met.
Gator Quietly Stalks Egret And… Gets Eaten By A Bigger Alligator
Ope, ya gotta be quicker than that. It’s a tale as old as time… nature is all about the survival of the fittest. Regardless of its opponent, you’ll see creatures battle it out to the death with another, just so they have a meal for the night so they can survive.
WATCH: Sea Lion Swims Up and ‘Hugs’ Stunned Diver
A wild sea lion’s extraordinary moment where it swam up to a teenager offshore from Mexico was captured on camera, bemusing viewers. In August, when 15-year-old Ethan Becker and his 47-year-old father Chuck were diving, they saw a sea lion swimming towards them. This might have looked like a scary situation, but the sea creature was just playing with Ethan – something his dad caught on camera.
'I Skydived From Space, This Is What I Saw'
In this exclusive Newsweek essay, Felix Baumgartner reflects on his freefall through the atmosphere.
Watch a Bull Moose Tear Through a Youth Soccer Game
This past weekend a soccer mom recorded a video of a moose running through a Jackson Hole, Wyoming youth soccer game. The bull sent dozens of 6- and 7-year-olds and their parents running for the sidelines until a man on an e-bike swooped in to haze the moose away from the crowd.
Alligator Knocks Trapper Out Cold With Nasty Headbutt
This gator was having none of it. These bad boys can be a bit of a nuisance and inhabit just about anywhere with water and some food source. A ditch with some house cats nearby is enough for an alligator. If you’ve ever been somewhere where they live, odds are...
Red Deer Stag Gores A Younger Stag In Brutal Fight To The Death
The rut takes no prisoners. This time of year is when red deer are on the prowl for their mate, meaning that they’re way more ornery and agressive than usual, and things can get ugly quick if they feel like another male could pose a potential threat to them or their future mate.
pethelpful.com
Mom Finally Brings Home Her Late Daughter's Horse in Emotional Video
Losing a child is never easy, but with the comfort and support of other family members, it can make healing from that pain less lonely. Animals can also offer a big source of comfort because you know their pets miss your loved ones as well. One mom lost her daughter seven years ago and is finally able to take a crucial healing step with the help of her daughters pet.
Comments / 0