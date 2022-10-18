ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Man Is Stunned Watching Deer Eats A Whole Rabbit Alive

“I guess it could be worse, it ain’t that bad,. In the middle of a hot damn desert sittin’ in a tank…”. Or… getting eaten alive by a deer. We’ve all thought we’ve had some pretty bad days at some points in our lives, but the next time things feel like they’re going south for you, just put think about this poor rabbit.
pethelpful.com

31-Year-Old Cockatoo's Love for New Rescue Mom Is Absolutely Beautiful

The life of a rescue pet is extremely stressful and frightening, even when they've spent their beginning years surrounded by love, too. It may sound like a contradicting situation, but it's exactly what happened to Izzy the cockatoo when she fell into the care of @gabbynikolle. The animal rescuer is no stranger to birds like Izzy, and the two have been bonding like crazy since they met.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Sea Lion Swims Up and ‘Hugs’ Stunned Diver

A wild sea lion’s extraordinary moment where it swam up to a teenager offshore from Mexico was captured on camera, bemusing viewers. In August, when 15-year-old Ethan Becker and his 47-year-old father Chuck were diving, they saw a sea lion swimming towards them. This might have looked like a scary situation, but the sea creature was just playing with Ethan – something his dad caught on camera.
Field & Stream

Watch a Bull Moose Tear Through a Youth Soccer Game

This past weekend a soccer mom recorded a video of a moose running through a Jackson Hole, Wyoming youth soccer game. The bull sent dozens of 6- and 7-year-olds and their parents running for the sidelines until a man on an e-bike swooped in to haze the moose away from the crowd.
Whiskey Riff

Alligator Knocks Trapper Out Cold With Nasty Headbutt

This gator was having none of it. These bad boys can be a bit of a nuisance and inhabit just about anywhere with water and some food source. A ditch with some house cats nearby is enough for an alligator. If you’ve ever been somewhere where they live, odds are...
pethelpful.com

Mom Finally Brings Home Her Late Daughter's Horse in Emotional Video

Losing a child is never easy, but with the comfort and support of other family members, it can make healing from that pain less lonely. Animals can also offer a big source of comfort because you know their pets miss your loved ones as well. One mom lost her daughter seven years ago and is finally able to take a crucial healing step with the help of her daughters pet.

