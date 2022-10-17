Read full article on original website
navalnews.com
Naval Group Continues Work on Lithium-Ion Batteries for Submarines
The number of submarines patrolling the world’s oceans is constantly growing. To protect their territorial waters as well as their interests in different regions of the world, submarine operating nations are therefore facing two significant challenges: range – and therefore autonomy – and discretion. Propulsion plays a significant role in this context, but existing technologies have a number of limitations, including the production of hydrogen-like Lead-Acid Batteries (LAB) – which presents a significant safety risk.
navalnews.com
Euronaval Awards: Four companies stand out for their innovations
At this year’s edition of Euronaval Awards for Innovation, the jury decided not to play favourites by moving away from the notion of first, second and third place. Instead, out of 30 candidates, the jury chose to delivered four awards to four companies on the basis of: innovation, sustainability, duality and credibility. The four laureates were:
navalnews.com
Video: Safran breaks cover on new VIGY 4 optronic sight
The VIGY 4 sight is the latest addition to the company’s family of naval optronic systems, which also includes the VIGY HD and PASEO XLR. VIGY 4 features advanced observation and fire control capabilities to meet the requirements of medium-displacement ships such as offshore patrol vessels and corvettes, while VIGY HD is more suited to vessels such as coastal patrol boats and PASEO XLR to first-class vessels rang.
navalnews.com
Innovation awards presented to three start-ups in the SEAnnovation space at Euronaval
For this 2022 edition, 34 French and foreign start-ups were selected following a call for applications to exhibit at SEAnnovation, in partnership with Mind2Shake and with the support of Naval Group and Thales. Throughout the week of the exhibition, these start-ups presented their innovations to leading naval companies, the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA), and representatives of numerous navies at pitch sessions and round tables.
metrosiliconvalley.com
Tech for Greater Good Inspires Ethical Entrepreneurship
One person’s burning straw is another person’s treasure, as they say. In India, a company called Strawcture Eco figured out how to reduce the amount of straw that farmers routinely burn by instead converting the straw into alternative building materials. The company is one of four Tech Laureates receiving accolades at this year’s Tech for Global Good, the signature annual event of The Tech Interactive, which unfolds Saturday night at the Signia by Hilton San Jose.
constructiondive.com
DroneDeploy acquires StructionSite, partners with Avvir
Aerial reality capture firm DroneDeploy announced the acquisition of StructionSite, a reality capture provider that maps out construction projects from ground level. The acquisition will enable customers in the construction industry to deploy aerial drones, ground robots and handheld 360-degree cameras to document their sites at all levels through one unified platform, according to the release.
navalnews.com
Sentient showcases ViDAR surveillance systems portfolio
Sentient Vision Systems’ strategy for further developing its leading position as a provider of Search and Rescue (SAR) and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) solutions to integrators and crewed and uncrewed aircraft OEMs, is central to its expansion across NATO and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), reporting more than 10 separate proof of performance programme and evaluation initiatives currently in place with maritime defence organisations and agencies including European navies.
salestechstar.com
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
Empowering a global salesforce with sales automation and real-time insights to drive business growth. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force.
satnews.com
Inmarsat’s Fleet Hotspot wins Mission to Seafarers Innovation Award
Inmarsat’s Fleet Hotspot has won the Mission to Seafarers Innovation Award at the Seafarers Awards Singapore 2022. Presented in a ceremony at the Regent Singapore hotel on October 6, the award recognizes Inmarsat, provider of global, mobile satellite communications, for its outstanding contribution to crew welfare. With the well-being...
helihub.com
CAAS and EASA Sign Memorandum of Understanding on UAM
The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on urban air mobility to support the development, deployment and safe operation of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. The agreement was signed by Mr Han Kok Juan, Director-General of CAAS and Mr Luc Tytgat, Strategy and Safety Management Director, EASA on October 18, 2022, on the side-lines of the inaugural European Union–Asia Symposium on Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Urban Air Mobility.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Member Data Drives Personalized Innovation
PYMNTS Intelligence: Member Data Drives Personalized Innovation. Personalization has become the watchword in financial services today. A 2021 PSCU consumer survey found that nearly eight in 10 respondents prefer working with a financial institution (FI) that knows them on a personal level — a relationship that appropriate data usage can facilitate. This is one reason why 11% of credit unions (CUs) surveyed said they were considering replacing or upgrading their data analysis systems during the 2021 calendar year.
monitordaily.com
Innovation, Data Privacy and Our Responsibility – An interview with Anirban Basak, CEO of FortifID
Data privacy should be of paramount importance to all, including financial intuitions. Anirban Basak, founder and CEO of FortifID and a fellow at MIT Connection Science, spoke with Deborah Reuben of TomorrowZone about how the future of data privacy is evolving. With the accelerating pace of innovation and the multitude...
One IBC Deploys SAP S/4HANA to Optimize Operation and Enhance Productivity
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- One IBC Group, the market leader in providing worldwide corporate services, has officially made an agreement with SAP on implementing the SAP S/4 HANA Cloud - a comprehensive solution from SAP - the world’s largest ERP solution provider. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005061/en/ The representatives of One IBC Group, SAP, and ATS Vietnam officially signed a cooperation agreement (Photo: Business Wire)
Industry’s First XGS-PON Gateway Running prplOS Powered By MaxLinear’s AnyWAN™ SoC
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced the industry’s first XGS-PON home gateway unit (HGU) running prplOS. Using the URX851 SoC from MaxLinear’s AnyWAN™ family that integrates the company’s proven XGS-PON solution, the novel HGU is set to usher in a new era of interoperability for a wide array of access and gateway products based around prplOS middleware. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005588/en/ AnyWAN Enables Industry’s 1st prpl XGSPON HGU (Graphic: Business Wire)
navalnews.com
ACCUWATT Technologies presents Its militarized energy solutions at Euronaval
Specialised in battery technology for applications in hostile environments on land and at sea, ACCUWATT Technologies presents at Euronaval its innovative range of waterproof and submersible 50-metre batteries (tested at 100 metres) as well as its references of battery achievements for underwater applications. Since 2004, the French company ACCUWATT Technologies...
navalnews.com
RTSYS Partners with MIND Technology to apply automatic target recognition on AUV
The Spectral AI ATR has been developed for both real-time and post-mission processing of data from Klein side scan sonars to automatically detect and classify different types of underwater man-made objects. “We are pleased to be partnering with RTSYS to demonstrate the potential of this technology when deployed on an...
infomeddnews.com
Honeywell Launches Environmental Sustainability Index Showing Sustainability Leaders’ Sentiment on Past Progress and Future Expectations Towards Corporate Environmental Goals
Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON), a global leader in energy and climate transition solutions, today announced the launch of its Environmental Sustainability Index. The index is the first quarterly indicator of key trends pertaining to global efforts in climate change mitigation and other sustainability initiatives. Two-thirds of the S&P 500 have set emission reduction targets of some kind, according to an August report from Harvard Business Review.
Phys.org
Emerging technologies to improve thermometry reliability
In a recent paper co-authored by researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the National Research Council of Canada and Graham Machin, National Physical Laboratory Senior Fellow, the research team presented an overview of emerging thermometry technologies. Although some of these are in an early stage of development, they have the potential to provide reliable (and indeed traceable) temperatures in the measurement setting. The research was published in Measurement Science and Technology.
navalnews.com
Elettronica presents ADRIAN naval C-UAS at Euronaval
Elettronica is delighted to be attending this year’s Euronaval exhibition. Held between 18th and 21st October, the event is Europe’s most important showcase for the naval community. As in previous years, we are exhibiting the panoply of our solutions and capabilities applicable to the naval and maritime security domains.
satnews.com
European Space Agency (ESA) program affirms Sateliot´s 5G IoT satellite technology
Sateliot has received the endorsement of the European Space Agency (ESA) through the Future Preparation Generic Program line of the ARTES program on the standard powered by Sateliot, Gatehouse (an exclusive Sateliot partner) and 3GPP contributors to connect IoT standard devices from its LEO constellation. This statement is a strong...
