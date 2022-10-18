Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
St. Louis 4, Seattle 3
Seattle1200—3 First Period_1, St. Louis, Kyrou 1 (Leddy, Parayko), 7:16. 2, Seattle, Borgen 1 (Wennberg, Bjorkstrand), 10:51. 3, St. Louis, Schenn 1 (Tarasenko, Thomas), 11:55. 4, St. Louis, Faulk 1 (Tarasenko, Schenn), 12:12. Penalties_Schultz, SEA (Delay of Game), 2:00; Seattle bench, served by McCann (Roughing), 5:09; Donato, SEA (Roughing), 5:09; Barbashev, STL (Roughing), 5:09; Larsson, SEA (Interference), 17:59.
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Saturday's Games. Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m. San...
Winnipeg 4, Colorado 3
Colorado0300—3 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Gagner 2 (Perfetti, Lowry), 6:52 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Pionk 1 (Appleton, Morrissey), 13:21. Penalties_Girard, COL (Tripping), 5:23; Perfetti, WPG (Roughing), 12:57; Kaut, COL (Roughing), 12:57. Second Period_3, Colorado, Rantanen 2 (Toews, MacKinnon), 2:14. 4, Winnipeg, Perfetti 1 (Dubois, Wheeler), 9:44. 5, Colorado, Rantanen 3 (Nichushkin,...
Columbus 5, Nashville 3
Columbus014—5 First Period_1, Nashville, Jeannot 2 (Trenin, Sissons), 3:16. 2, Nashville, Johansen 2 (Ekholm, Niederreiter), 10:45. Penalties_Peeke, CBJ (Interference), 5:47; Robinson, CBJ (Hooking), 11:46; Gudbranson, CBJ (Tripping), 19:51. Second Period_3, Columbus, Bean 1 (Johnson, Chinakhov), 16:09. 4, Nashville, Trenin 1 (Sissons, Jeannot), 17:38. Penalties_Borowiecki, NSH (Slashing), 5:03; Jeannot, NSH...
Toronto 3, Dallas 2
Toronto0111—3 First Period_1, Dallas, Glendening 1 (Lundkvist, Faksa), 14:45. Second Period_2, Toronto, Kerfoot 1 (Bunting, Sandin), 2:31 (pp). Third Period_3, Toronto, Robertson 1 (Nylander, Bunting), 1:59. 4, Dallas, Seguin 2 (Marchment, Johnston), 7:21 (pp). Overtime_5, Toronto, Robertson 2 (Rielly, Matthews), 3:46. Shots on Goal_Dallas 11-6-10-1_28. Toronto 6-17-17-3_43. Power-play opportunities_Dallas...
Ottawa 5, Washington 2
Ottawa023—5 First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 2 (Johansson, Carlson), 10:01 (pp). 2, Washington, Mantha 3 (Sheary, Orlov), 10:35 (pp). Penalties_Sanderson, OTT (Tripping), 8:06; Hamonic, OTT (Delay of Game), 8:54. Second Period_3, Ottawa, Batherson 2 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 5:48 (pp). 4, Ottawa, Batherson 3 (Chabot, Tkachuk), 7:39 (pp). Penalties_Hathaway, WSH (Roughing), 3:47;...
Charlotte 129, San Antonio 102
CHARLOTTE (129) Hayward 6-11 7-7 20, Washington 7-12 0-0 17, Plumlee 5-9 2-2 12, Oubre Jr. 5-10 2-3 13, Rozier 10-19 0-0 24, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Thor 0-1 0-0 0, K.Jones 1-1 0-0 3, McDaniels 2-5 0-0 5, Richards 7-13 5-7 19, Williams 0-0 2-2 2, Bouknight 0-5 0-0 0, Maledon 0-0 2-2 2, McGowens 0-1 0-0 0, Smith Jr. 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 48-94 20-23 129.
Utah 123, Denver 102
DENVER (102) Gordon 10-17 2-2 22, Porter Jr. 5-10 3-4 15, Jokic 12-17 2-2 27, Caldwell-Pope 0-3 2-2 2, Murray 5-13 1-1 12, Cancar 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-5 2-2 6, Brown 3-7 2-2 8, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Hyland 3-8 3-3 10, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-83 17-18 102.
Chicago 116, Miami 108
CHICAGO (116) DeRozan 14-22 7-11 37, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Vucevic 5-13 4-4 15, Caruso 2-10 1-2 6, Dosunmu 7-14 0-0 17, Green 1-2 4-4 6, Drummond 2-7 5-5 9, Dragic 4-8 0-2 12, White 4-11 0-0 10. Totals 41-93 21-28 116. MIAMI (108) Butler 5-11 14-16 24, Martin 3-9...
Portland 115, Sacramento 108
Percentages: FG .443, FT .788. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Grant 3-3, Sharpe 3-3, Simons 3-10, Winslow 1-2, Lillard 1-8, Little 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Eubanks 2). Turnovers: 11 (Lillard 4, Nurkic 4, Hart 2, Grant). Steals: 11 (Grant 2, Lillard 2, Nurkic 2, Simons...
Detroit 113, Orlando 109
Percentages: FG .488, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Suggs 4-6, Ross 3-8, F.Wagner 2-6, Hampton 1-1, Carter Jr. 1-2, Okeke 0-1, Houstan 0-2, Bamba 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Banchero 2, Bol, Carter Jr., Houstan). Turnovers: 18 (F.Wagner 5, Banchero 4, Suggs 4, Carter...
Toronto 108, Cleveland 105
CLEVELAND (105) E.Mobley 5-9 3-4 14, Mitchell 12-21 5-6 31, Allen 5-8 3-4 13, Garland 2-8 0-0 4, LeVert 2-7 4-4 10, Osman 6-12 2-2 17, Love 3-6 1-1 8, Wade 3-4 1-2 8, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Neto 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-77 19-23 105. TORONTO (108) Anunoby 5-12...
Atlanta 117, Houston 107
HOUSTON (107) Gordon 4-9 2-2 11, Smith Jr. 6-17 2-2 17, Fernando 3-3 1-2 7, Green 7-20 1-1 16, Porter Jr. 9-19 0-0 21, Eason 4-6 0-0 8, Martin Jr. 1-7 4-4 6, Sengun 5-9 4-4 15, Christopher 3-6 0-0 6, Mathews 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-98 14-15 107. ATLANTA...
Mayhem, Defiant open Countdown Cup play-ins with victories
The Florida Mayhem and Toronto Defiant earned 3-0 sweeps Friday on the first day of West region play-ins at the
