T'Way Air Nov/Dec 2022 Ho Chi Minh Service Adjustment
T’Way Air this week filed service adjustment on Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City route, for the month of November and December 2022. From 01NOV22 to 20DEC22, the airline reduces overall service from 7 to 4 weekly, while operational aircraft switches from Airbus A330-300 to Boeing 737-800.
Sichuan Airlines NW22 International / Regional Operations – 16OCT22
Sichuan Airlines in recent schedule update gradually filed changes to its international and regional operations, during Northern winter 2022/23 season. Planned operation between 30MAR22 and 25MAR23, as of 16OCT22, as follows. Chengdu Shuangliu – Bangkok 1 weekly A321. Chengdu Shuangliu – Cairo 2 weekly A350-900XWB. Chengdu Shuangliu –...
Malaysia Airlines Increases Melbourne Service Dec 2022 – Feb 2023
Malaysia Airlines between December 2022 and February 2023 schedules extra flights on Kuala Lumpur – Melbourne route, with overall service increasing from 14 to 16 weekly. Additional service is scheduled with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, operating from 08DEC22 to 03FEB23, KUL departure. MH129 KUL0920 – 2015MEL 333 D. MH149...
Korean Air NW22 Busan – Tokyo Operations – 18OCT22
Korean Air in recent schedule update adjusted Busan – Tokyo Narita operational frequencies for Northern winter 2022/23 season. From 30OCT22, the Skyteam member will operate 1 daily flight with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, instead of initially filed 3 weekly Airbus A220-300. KE2129 PUS0925 – 1135NRT 7M8 D.
Kuwait Airways Begins Codeshare Service to Brasil From late-Oct 2022
Kuwait Airways starting later this week is extending its network to South America, as codeshare partnership with Ethiopian Airlines to be extended to Brazilian market. From 21OCT22, 5 of 7 weekly Ethiopian Airlines’ service on Addis Ababa – Sao Paulo Guarulhos flights will carry KU-coded flight numbers. ET506/KU6316...
Air India NW22 Bangalore International Operations – 18OCT22
Air India recently opened reservation for Bangalore – Male route, for travel during Northern winter 2022/23 season, on/after 30OCT22. The Star Alliance carrier will continue to operate 3 weekly flights, on board Airbus A320neo aircraft. AI265 BLR1210 – 1355MLE 32N 135. AI266 MLE1705 – 1945BLR 32N 135.
Amapola Flyg Adds Nonstop Stockholm – Hemavan Sector in 1Q23
Amapola Flyg in the first quarter of 2023 schedules limited-time service on Stockholm Arlanda – Hemavan nonstop sector, operating on Sundays. The nonstop flight will be offered from 12FEB23 to 30APR23, with Fokker 50 aircraft. The airline already operates Stockholm Arlanda – Kramfors – Hemavan service, with Fokker 50...
Air France Extends St. Maarten Service Increase to early-May 2023
Air France in recent schedule update extended Paris CDG – St. Maarten service increase into Northern summer 2023 season. Planned increase from 7 to 10 weekly, scheduled from 05JAN23, is now extended to 08MAY23, instead of 25MAR23. Airbus A330-200 aircraft operates this route. AF498 CDG1030 – 1335SXM 332 D...
Eurowings Discover Closes April 2023 Munich – Male Bookings
Lufthansa recently filed inventory changes to Eurowings Discover’s Munich – Male route. Previously reported, Eurowings Discover has removed planned service for Northern winter 2022/23 season. Although timetable listing displays 2 weekly flights between 26MAR23 and 30APR23 (MUC departure), reservation is not available. 4Y156/LH4296 MUC1910 – 0800+1MLE 333 37...
Air Moldova NW22 Network Additions Update – 18OCT22
Air Moldova during Northern winter 2022/23 season schedules additional new routes, previously not covered on AeroRoutes. Latest addition includes service to Warsaw Modlin and Yerevan. Chisinau – Warsaw Modlin eff 31OCT22 3 weekly A319. 9U423 KIV0700 – 0800WMI 319 136. 9U424 WMI0850 – 1145KIV 319 136. Chisinau...
United Restores Guam – Yap Frequencies From late-Dec 2022
United Airlines from late-December 2022 intends to restore additional service on Guam – Yap route, currently served by Boeing 737-800 aircraft. From 20DEC22, the airline will be operating 1 weekly flight, instead of current every 2 weeks. Coinciding with partial service restoration, operational schedule will shift 1 hour earlier for Guam departure.
ITA Airways NW22 Suspended Routes Summary – 18OCT22
ITA Airways in recent weeks removed additional European routes for Northern winter 2022/23 season. Latest summary of routes suspensions as of 18OCT22 as follows. Rome – Frankfurt 1 daily suspended 20JUN22 – 25MAR23 (Previously scheduled to resume 30OCT22) Rome – Malta. 3 weekly suspended 30OCT22 – 25MAR23...
Royal Air Maroc NW22 West Africa Frequency Variations – 19OCT22
OneWorld member Royal Air Maroc in recent weeks filed frequency adjustment on selected service to West Africa for Northern winter 2022/23 season. Planned frequency variations as of 19OCT22 as follows. Casablanca – Abidjan 12DEC22 – 07JAN23 Increase from 10 to 14 weekly, 737-800 Casablanca – Banjul Reduce from...
Qantas Closes Perth – Jakarta / Johannesburg Bookings From Nov 2022
Qantas recently filed service changes in the GDS, as the oneWorld carrier closed reservation for planned Perth – Jakarta and Perth – Johannesburg route. Previously scheduled to resume in November 2022, both service are not available for reservation, including Northern summer 2023 season, on/after 25MAR23. Previously filed schedule...
IndiGo Domestic Network Additions in Nov 2022
Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo plans to add various domestic sectors, tentatively scheduled for the month of November 2022, based on OAG schedules. Planned additions as follows. Ahmedabad – Jammu 30OCT22 – 29NOV22 4 weekly A320. Bhopal – Udaipur. 01NOV22 – 29NOV22 3 weekly ATR72. Bhubaneswar –...
