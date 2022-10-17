Read full article on original website
Related
South Carolina food processor to build North Carolina facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85 million investment in a new processing […]
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina's Cooper touts $5.7M in taxpayer subsidies for three companies
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday touted a total of $5.7 million in taxpayer-funded incentives for three companies investing in North Carolina, that critics liken to the government picking winners and losers. North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize American Woodmark Corporation's expansion in Hamlet by $1,086,000 over...
North Carolina's taxpayer-subsidized passenger rail service reports record high ridership
(The Center Square) — Record numbers of North Carolinians are using the state's intercity passenger rail service, with ridership now approaching 50,000 passengers a month. Ridership on North Carolina Department of Transportation's NC By Train service, which is operated by Amtrak, hit a 32-year high in September, when a total of 48,488 passengers rode the Carolinian and Piedmont trains, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.
North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
publicradioeast.org
Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina
Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
WBTV
Cooler temperatures means end of season for SC farmers
YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - The plants at home might not like this cold weather, but for farmers, we talked to, they say these cold temperatures are quite alright. Lead farmer Sam Hall at Bush N Vine says cold weather coming through is the sign that this season is practically over. Even though it came a little bit earlier than expected.
nsjonline.com
Democrat-tied group’s network of hyper-partisan local news sites includes three in NC
RALEIGH — A recent report by Axios has identified a network of 51 websites masquerading as local news sites that trace back to a Democrat-tied group. Three of the 51 are operating in North Carolina. These types of outlets are similar to the hyper-partisan sites masquerading as journalism housed...
WITN
One Eastern North Carolina river is named River of the Year by American Rivers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Rivers is naming one of Eastern North Carolina’s rivers, ‘River of the Year’ on the eve of the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary. Though the Neuse River has been impacted by textile mill pollution and other manufacturing, government officials, environmental advocates, and community members have worked hard to create a healthier and happier waterway.
kiss951.com
Catfish Cover 1-95 In North Carolina After Wreck
Somehow it’s always strange things that end up strewn across the roadways after crashes. And this time, it was catfish that could be seen on I-95 in North Carolina after a wreck Tuesday. The crash occurred early this morning around 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road near Godwin. Luckily the driver of the truck was uninjured. But the 20,000 pounds of fish were sacrificed. The cleanup lasted several hours but all lanes are now open. If you were planning on eating catfish this week in North Carolina, you may not be anymore!
Bobcat population in North Carolina increasing, wildlife officials say
(WGHP) — Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission say the state’s bobcat population continues to increase. Over the last 50 years, the bobcat population has rebounded due to habitat restoration work and the NCWRC’s authorization of bobcat hunting and trapping season in all regions of NC. Bobcats are about twice the size of […]
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in North Carolina later this month. Read on to learn more. Harris Teeter, a leading supermarket chain, is set to open a new store in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 25, 2022.
WBTV
South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
Channel 9 General Election Guide: North Carolina state Senate candidates
CHARLOTTE — Ahead of the general election on Nov. 8, Channel 9 is asking candidates in several local races why they’re running and what they hope to accomplish if elected. We sent five questions to all candidates contending for the North Carolina state Senate in local races and asked them to respond in about 100 words.
jocoreport.com
NC Conference Of United Methodists May Lose 1/3 Of Churches To New Denomination
A split in the United Methodist Church, North Carolina’s second largest religious denomination, has seemed increasingly likely the last few years, and now at least 260 churches in the state’s 779-church eastern conference, known as the N.C. Conference, have voted to disaffiliate or plan to next year. This...
carolinajournal.com
Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana
Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
North Carolina Democrats seek bipartisan gun laws after mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic legislators are urging Republican colleagues to consider gun safety and mental health measures, citing last week’s shootings in Raleigh that left five people dead. Democratic lawmakers who made the appeal Tuesday have been unsuccessful in getting debates or votes on such bills...
Step By Step: How To Vote Absentee By-Mail In North Carolina
Are you voting absentee by-mail for the first time? Do you have questions about how to do it and want to make sure you do it right so your ballot is accepted? Follow this step-by-step guide. First, collect your absentee ballot. (Want to know how to request one? Do that...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings
This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
Early voting | You can register and vote at one-stop early voting in North Carolina
Voters can same-day register at any one-stop early voting site in their county from Thursday, October 20 to Saturday, November 5.
Comments / 0