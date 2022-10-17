ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

North Carolina's taxpayer-subsidized passenger rail service reports record high ridership

(The Center Square) — Record numbers of North Carolinians are using the state's intercity passenger rail service, with ridership now approaching 50,000 passengers a month. Ridership on North Carolina Department of Transportation's NC By Train service, which is operated by Amtrak, hit a 32-year high in September, when a total of 48,488 passengers rode the Carolinian and Piedmont trains, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina

Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTV

Cooler temperatures means end of season for SC farmers

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - The plants at home might not like this cold weather, but for farmers, we talked to, they say these cold temperatures are quite alright. Lead farmer Sam Hall at Bush N Vine says cold weather coming through is the sign that this season is practically over. Even though it came a little bit earlier than expected.
WITN

One Eastern North Carolina river is named River of the Year by American Rivers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Rivers is naming one of Eastern North Carolina’s rivers, ‘River of the Year’ on the eve of the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary. Though the Neuse River has been impacted by textile mill pollution and other manufacturing, government officials, environmental advocates, and community members have worked hard to create a healthier and happier waterway.
GREENVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Catfish Cover 1-95 In North Carolina After Wreck

Somehow it’s always strange things that end up strewn across the roadways after crashes. And this time, it was catfish that could be seen on I-95 in North Carolina after a wreck Tuesday. The crash occurred early this morning around 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road near Godwin. Luckily the driver of the truck was uninjured. But the 20,000 pounds of fish were sacrificed. The cleanup lasted several hours but all lanes are now open. If you were planning on eating catfish this week in North Carolina, you may not be anymore!
GODWIN, NC
WBTV

South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana

Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
COLORADO STATE
WCNC

North Carolina Democrats seek bipartisan gun laws after mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic legislators are urging Republican colleagues to consider gun safety and mental health measures, citing last week’s shootings in Raleigh that left five people dead. Democratic lawmakers who made the appeal Tuesday have been unsuccessful in getting debates or votes on such bills...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings

This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
CHARLOTTE, NC

