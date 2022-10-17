Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Andrew Mark Barton
Andrew Mark Barton passed away peacefully at home in Mesquite, NV on Sunday, October 16, 2022 after courageously battling an aggressive form of cancer. He was born January 1st, 1950 in Malden, MA. Andy grew up in Medford, MA and graduated from Lexington High School in 1968. He went on...
Residents Listen To Candidates At Meet And Greet
More than 80 people attended a candidate Meet and Greet event held on Wednesday evening, Oct. 12 in Scotty’s Bar and Grill at Falcon Ridge Golf Club. The event featured Mesquite City Council candidates Karen Fielding, Joey Bowler and Paul Wanlass; as well as District Court Judge Dept. 17 candidate Jennifer Schwartz.
LETTER: A Note of ‘Thank You’
We were traveling west on I-15 to Logandale after a busy day in St. George when the radiator cap started leaking, throwing antifreeze over the vehicle and it started heating. We pulled off on Bunkerville exit, when a LV Paving truck pulled over and gave us enough antifreeze to fill the radiator. (Thank you).
Exquisite Blooms Opens New Storefront In Mesquite
The grand opening of a new storefront location for Exquisite Blooms Florist was well attended on Tuesday morning, Oct. 11. The new shop is located at 114 N Sandhill, Suite E in Mesquite. Over 100 people attended the ribbon cutting and grand opening event. Business owners Denise and Bill Sims...
Quick-thinking mother thwarts kidnapping attempt in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A Las Vegas mother of three discreetly used her cellphone to help police find them after being kidnapped at knifepoint. On Monday, the Mesquite Police Department received a 911 call from the woman, but it was silent on the other end. A woman who had been kidnapped at knifepoint wanted police to find her and her children as they traveled in the suspect’s vehicle to Mesquite, over 80 miles away on the Utah border, according to KVVU-TV.
Honky Tonk Laundry A Real Hoot
Honky Tonk Laundry opened on Friday night, Oct. 14, in the Mesquite Community Theatre. Regrettably it started its run a week later than planned because of illness among the cast members. But it was surely worth the wait. A two-person play is very hard to pull off, even for the...
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las Vegas
One might not think that a desert is a place full of nature, history, and vast visual beauty. Welcome to Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. This amazing park is located about 55 miles northeast of Las Vegas. And approximately 16 miles south of Overton, Nevada; a small unincorporated town located at the north end of Lake Mead, this park is a true geological wonder.
City Council Candidates Showcased By Chamber
The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce showcased this year’s City Council candidates at a membership luncheon held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Casablanca Resort. The large hall was nearly filled with Chamber members eager to hear what the various candidates had to say. In attendance were candidates Karen Fielding,...
MVHS Ag Farm Hosts Farm Days
The Moapa Valley High School Agricultural Farm was bustling last week for its annual Fall Harvest. Local Future Farmers of America (FFA) students and advisers were extremely busy as the farm sold pumpkins in the evening and taught second graders from across the county the importance of agriculture during the day.
City Council Approves COLAs For Management
The Mesquite City Council last week approved annualized cost of living adjustments (COLA) for top level managers on city staff including police and fire management, the City Attorney, the Municipal Judge and the City Manager. This adjustment would match the collective bargaining agreements for each of the corresponding departments. The action took place in a meeting held Tuesday, Oct. 11.
City Council Approves Workforce Housing Project
The Mesquite City Council approved another workforce housing project proposal for the area of Highland Drive south of Pioneer Boulevard, between the Virgin River Hotel and Highland Estates Resort. The proposal is for a 146 unit, 73 lot duplex neighborhood on the 31.71 acres at 220 Highland Drive. Approval on the subdivision of the property was given at a meeting held Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Body found under 'suspicious circumstances' near Utah construction site
Police are investigating a man's death after his body was found by construction workers near St. George Monday morning.
Lady Bulldogs Beat MVHS On Pirate Turf
The Virgin Valley High School Girls Soccer team used a speedy offense and a solid defense to defeat their Moapa Valley High School rivals, 3-0, on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on the Pirate home field. It was a grueling game of back and forth for two teams which were fairly evenly...
