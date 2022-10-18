Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ubspectrum.com
A timeline of the Ellicott stabbing tragedy
Nearly a week after the fatal stabbing of a Buffalo State College student outside of Richmond Quad, University Police have identified a “person of interest” in connection with the case but have yet to announce any arrests. UPD is continuing “to make progress in its investigation into Friday’s...
WRGB
Gov Hochul, Buffalo mayor honor victims in Tops store mass shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The victims of a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket will be honored with a permanent memorial in the neighborhood. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown announced the creation of a commission on Friday, tasked with planning and overseeing construction of the monument in East Buffalo.
Too Much or Not Enough: Buffalo Schools Will Spend $3 Million On Security
Buffalo Public Schools has approved a $3 million budget to upgrade security equipment. Do you think it's too much or not enough? Over the past year or so, there have been quite a few violent incidents at Buffalo Public Schools. We want our parents to feel comfortable sending their children...
West Seneca police asking for assistance locating missing vulnerable adult
Police said 27-year-old Eric Czechowski has not been seen since Wednesday. He was last seen on Burch Avenue.
Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to raping 3 women in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to raping three women in Buffalo. 22-year-old Daquawn Mike pleaded guilty Tuesday morning before the State Supreme Court. Mike pleaded guilty to three counts of rape in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felonies). The rape incidents date...
Amherst police looking for suspect in Green Vision Wellness break-in
Anyone with information on a possible suspect, including any photos or videos, is asked to call detectives at (716) 689-1322.
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Cheektowaga man accused of killing estranged wife after domestic violence arrest
On October 5 Bennefield allegedly shot his estranged wife, 40-year-old Keaira Hudson, as she was sitting inside her vehicle in the area of Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue in Buffalo.
Buffalo police investigating two vehicle accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating an accident that occurred Friday morning. Just before 8:40 a.m., officers responded to South Park and Tifft Street where they say two vehicles were involved in an accident. They say one vehicle rolled over in the accident. A mother and child were transported to local […]
Wyoming County man indicted following fatal home invasion
Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen announced Thursday that a Silver Springs man was arraigned on an indictment following a fatal assault during a home invasion.
3 charged, weapons recovered in Buffalo raid
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were recovered following the execution of a search warrant on Duerstein Street, Buffalo Police said. A loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high capacity magazine, a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch along with small quantities of fentanyl and cocaine were […]
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Sussex Court
Police said around 2:15 p.m. Sunday a 30-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on the first block of Sussex Court.
gvpennysaver.com
Inside Rolling Hills Asylum with Owner & Resident Sharon Coyle
It’s October, and autumn in Western New York means there’s a chill in the air and lengthening shadows that make the evenings seem otherworldly. As Halloween draws near, the thoughts of many turn to manifestations of the supernatural. Rolling Hills Asylum (RHA) in East Bethany is one of the most popular locations, reportedly filled with paranormal activity. No one understands RHA’s history, unearthly inhabitants, and daily activity better than owner Sharon Coyle.
"Thank you for giving me my life back": North Tonawanda couple searching for good Samaritan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four times a week, bus 25D picks Wendy Ribbeck up from work in downtown Buffalo and takes her home to North Tonawanda. On September 15, time skipped a beat for her. "I just remember leaving work, going to the bus stop and getting on the bus....
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
Two Medina men are facing drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Conesus. The driver, 21-year-old Tyler Potter was operating the vehicle on an expired license; one of his passengers, 18-year-old Marcus Scribner was in possession of an illegal knife and LSD. Both were booked at Livingston County Jail and released with appearance tickets for future court dates.
These 18 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 18 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE: WITH INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY. BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME. Bail Amount: None listed. 4. Ivan Lee Morales. Booking Date: 10/14/2022. United States Marshal Remand. Bail Amount:...
These Are The Top 5 Crimes West Seneca Police Responded To This Year
The year isn't over yet, but police in West Seneca have been pretty busy. The West Seneca Police Department's crime statistics give an insight into which crimes are committed. These can obviously change given that there are still two and half months left in the year, but this give you an idea of what's committed the most.
Man pleads guilty to charges in connection to attacks, forcible rapes
A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to attacks in Buffalo in which he forcibly raped the victims.
nyspnews.com
Boston woman arrested for DWI
On October 18, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Jessica L. Fox., 20, of Boston, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Tricia Lane in the town of Boston, Fox was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Fox had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Fox had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.15% BAC. Fox was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
DA looking for victim impact statements ahead of former Williamsville jeweler parole hearing
Paul J. Blarr, 56, of Amherst, was the owner of RSNP Diamond Exchange on Main Street in Williamsville.
Comments / 2