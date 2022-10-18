ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ubspectrum.com

A timeline of the Ellicott stabbing tragedy

Nearly a week after the fatal stabbing of a Buffalo State College student outside of Richmond Quad, University Police have identified a “person of interest” in connection with the case but have yet to announce any arrests. UPD is continuing “to make progress in its investigation into Friday’s...
BUFFALO, NY
WRGB

Gov Hochul, Buffalo mayor honor victims in Tops store mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The victims of a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket will be honored with a permanent memorial in the neighborhood. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown announced the creation of a commission on Friday, tasked with planning and overseeing construction of the monument in East Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating two vehicle accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating an accident that occurred Friday morning. Just before 8:40 a.m., officers responded to South Park and Tifft Street where they say two vehicles were involved in an accident. They say one vehicle rolled over in the accident. A mother and child were transported to local […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

3 charged, weapons recovered in Buffalo raid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were recovered following the execution of a search warrant on Duerstein Street, Buffalo Police said. A loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high capacity magazine, a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch along with small quantities of fentanyl and cocaine were […]
BUFFALO, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Inside Rolling Hills Asylum with Owner & Resident Sharon Coyle

It’s October, and autumn in Western New York means there’s a chill in the air and lengthening shadows that make the evenings seem otherworldly. As Halloween draws near, the thoughts of many turn to manifestations of the supernatural. Rolling Hills Asylum (RHA) in East Bethany is one of the most popular locations, reportedly filled with paranormal activity. No one understands RHA’s history, unearthly inhabitants, and daily activity better than owner Sharon Coyle.
EAST BETHANY, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

Two Medina men are facing drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Conesus. The driver, 21-year-old Tyler Potter was operating the vehicle on an expired license; one of his passengers, 18-year-old Marcus Scribner was in possession of an illegal knife and LSD. Both were booked at Livingston County Jail and released with appearance tickets for future court dates.
BATAVIA, NY
nyspnews.com

Boston woman arrested for DWI

On October 18, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Jessica L. Fox., 20, of Boston, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Tricia Lane in the town of Boston, Fox was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Fox had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Fox had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.15% BAC. Fox was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
BOSTON, NY

