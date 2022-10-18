Read full article on original website
Her ALS Story Leaders: From Diagnosis to Advocacy
Since her diagnosis with ALS at age 32, Gwen Petersen has poured her energy into advancing the science of her disease. Gwen is not the stereotypical ALS face; thus, she does a lot of media work to dispel the myth that ALS is an older white man’s disease. Prior to her diagnosis, Gwen worked as a Recruiter for one of the top ten medical centers in the country.
Genes & Your Health Edition: Precision Medicine for Obesity: From Phenotypes to Multi Omics
Genes & Your Health Edition: Precision Medicine for Obesity: From Phenotypes to Multi Omics. Host: Denise M. Dupras, M.D., Ph.D. Guest: Andres J. Acosta, M.D., Ph.D. (@dr_aac) The obesity epidemic continues to escalate in the United States and obesity rates are increasing around the world. It is estimated that by 2030, 50% of adults and 25% of children worldwide will be obese. Patients are the interaction of their genetics and environment; this episode explores the importance of understanding the mechanisms behind food intake regulation and weight to develop individualized therapies to treat obesity. Our guest for this episode is Andres J. Acosta, M.D., Ph.D., a physician-scientist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He is also an assistant professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, and principal investigator of the Precision Medicine for Obesity Laboratory.
How the internet broke parenting
“Modern parenting comes with challenges that only a modern parent can understand. As both a pediatrician and a mother, I dispense with the advice I wish I had when my daughter was born. While there may be no one way to raise your kids, there are still safe and realistic options that can guide you on your journey. The internet may have broken parenting, but I’m here to fix it.”
The Effects of Rare Disease on Relationships and How to Cope When You and Your Partner Have Different Strategies with KCNH1 Founder and Rare Mama Michaelle Jinnette
ONCE UPON A GENE – EPISODE 157. Episode 157 – The Effects of Rare Disease on Relationships and How to Cope When You and Your Partner Have Different Strategies with KCNH1 Founder and Rare Mama Michaelle Jinnette. Michaelle Jinette is a wife and the mom to four boys....
