Genes & Your Health Edition: Precision Medicine for Obesity: From Phenotypes to Multi Omics. Host: Denise M. Dupras, M.D., Ph.D. Guest: Andres J. Acosta, M.D., Ph.D. (@dr_aac) The obesity epidemic continues to escalate in the United States and obesity rates are increasing around the world. It is estimated that by 2030, 50% of adults and 25% of children worldwide will be obese. Patients are the interaction of their genetics and environment; this episode explores the importance of understanding the mechanisms behind food intake regulation and weight to develop individualized therapies to treat obesity. Our guest for this episode is Andres J. Acosta, M.D., Ph.D., a physician-scientist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He is also an assistant professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, and principal investigator of the Precision Medicine for Obesity Laboratory.

