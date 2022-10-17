How to vote early in Ohio for Nov. 8 election

Election Day for the general election is November 8th. But many voters don’t want to wait for election day to vote. And that’s ok since Ohio has set up for registered voters to cast their ballots early.

The polls are open from now until November 7th for early voting at county board of elections in the state.

Voting times are as follows:

Weekdays from October 12th to 28th 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 29th, and Saturday, November 5th 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, October 31st – Friday, November 4th 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 6th 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 7th 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Don’t know the address to your county board of elections? Click here to find yours.

