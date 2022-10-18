Read full article on original website
Tacoma Daily Index
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PG22-0710F
Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time...
Tacoma Daily Index
Emerald Towing-AUCTION NOTICE
20618 Mountain Hwy E Spanaway, WA 98387 Phone: 253-846-1164 FAX: 253-875-4482 In accordance with the Revised Code of Washington (RCW 46.55.130) the above named will sell to the highest bidder for each vehicle described below. Cash only Auction Number: 102622. Sale to be held 10/26/22 Inspection to be held starting...
Tacoma Daily Index
METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
RFP NO. R2022-33 The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP# R2022-33 Year Around Meals Provider until November 16, 2022, by 12:00 P.M. Proposals shall be submitted by email only to the RFP Coordinator at procurement@tacomaparks.com. The proposal must be in PDF format. Proposals received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed. Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/
Tacoma Daily Index
CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 18, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28830 An ordinance vacating a portion of North 24th Street and North Cedar Street, to cure residential building encroachments.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
$2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway toll roads program back on track after COVID-19
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Transportation Commission was updated on the $2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway Program that will close two of the state’s major transportation gaps – State Route 167 in Pierce County and State Route 509 in King County. Traffic and revenue work is under...
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: 3 Acres, a Mansion, and a Pipe Organ on a Burien Bluff
This home just south of Seahurst Park in Burien started its life under the ownership of JB MacDougall, a Gold Rush–era merchant whose Pioneer Square shop MacDougall and Southwick would eventually become a popular department store. However, it was as the mansion of Hollister Sprague, a high-society Seattle attorney and an early partner in the firm that would become Perkins Coie, that would gain it its most significant feature.
KUOW
A highly charged public meeting in Seattle's Greenwood — but don't you dare record it
Dan Strauss, the city councilmember for Ballard and Greenwood, attempted a media blackout of a public meeting on Monday night. Strauss was one of four panelists at a forum on public safety at the Taproot Theatre in Greenwood. The meeting was convened by local businesses to discuss public safety and the possibility of a tiny house village for unhoused people.
KUOW
Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound
On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
myedmondsnews.com
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity
Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
Pierce and Thurston county residents organizing to protest potential new airport
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Residents are organizing in opposition against a potential new airport in the South Sound. A community meeting on Monday focused on two potential sites for a new airport in Pierce County, as forecasts show that millions of passengers might not be accommodated at the state’s airports due to lack of capacity by 2050.
thejoltnews.com
County denies having hand in airport selection process
Thurston Regional Planning Council (TRPC) Executive Director Marc Daily stressed that the TRPC and the Lacey Transportation Policy Board are not directly involved in the potential involvement of the region in the state's airport selection process. Daily said all the information presented during the October 13 Lacey Council work session...
Group of teens believed to be responsible for series of carjackings, robberies in Lakewood area
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are looking for a group of teens believed to be responsible for a series of carjackings and robberies in Lakewood and nearby areas. Some of the incidents were recorded by surveillance cameras. The first robbery happened on Oct. 17 at 3:45 a.m. in the...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Update to ‘Lawn Mower’ man, who terrorized Ballard neighbors
11 months ago, the so-called Lawn Mower man — Charles Woodard – was terrorizing Ballard neighbors. Ear-splitting machinery, round-the-clock music, and yard equipment at his makeshift camp spilled onto the sidewalk. Three vehicles and two wooden sheds packed with lawnmowers littered the landscape. Despite neighbors’ repeated pleas to...
Tacoma Daily Index
No. 22-4-01145-1-Summons Served by Publication
No. 22-4-01145-1 Summons Served by Publication (SMPB) I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Minor Guardianship. You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: October 19, 2022. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline: * No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and * The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment). Follow these steps: 1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.
Tacoma Daily Index
City of Tacoma-Community Development Block Grant Funding
2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) An application for grant funds is now available to organizations seeking funding in the following categories:. * Economic Development via Assistance to Microenterprises. You may download the instructions and application beginning Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from the Community and Economic Development Department’s website at...
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world
SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
KUOW
9th Circuit judges say Seattle officials 'just stood aside' during the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest
A lawsuit stemming from a 2020 fatal shooting in Seattle's CHOP zone is being heard by a federal appeals court. The case was brought by Donnitta Sinclair-Martin after her son, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, was fatally shot in Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest on June 20, 2020. Sinclair alleges the city created a foreseeable danger after protesters occupied a nearby park and interfered with first responders.
Tacoma Daily Index
No. 22-2-09276-4-SUMMONS
BLUETAC PUBLIC SAFETY, LLC, doing business as WASHINGTON PROTECTION SERVICES, a Washington limited liability company, Plaintiff vs. RAYMOND RESTREPO, an individual, Defendant. The State of Washington to the said defendant RAYMOND RESTREPO, an individual:. You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication...
