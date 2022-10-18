No. 22-4-01145-1 Summons Served by Publication (SMPB) I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Minor Guardianship. You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: October 19, 2022. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline: * No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and * The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment). Follow these steps: 1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO