Guests at the Four Seasons Resort in Napa Valley are about to witness a real-life coming-of-age, hometown hero story come full circle. Chef Rogelio Garcia, a contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef who held an executive chef position at Luce and worked his way throughout the Bay Area during COVID-19, is now the opening chef at a debut restaurant, Auro in Calistoga. Returning to wine country for this opportunity was a no-brainer, Garcia says. The cook was raised in Los Angeles and Napa, and authored a cookbook titled Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country set to release in 2024. “There’s a lot that went into this,” Garcia says. “The menu, the staffing — just leading this is incredible. It’s incredible to be a part of this Four Seasons family, in Napa, in my hometown.”
It’s been just over a week since news broke that working conditions at Matt Horn’s flagship restaurant, Horn Barbecue, fell under scrutiny from past and current employees. Now, it’s come to light that a Stanford professor sued and already settled a lawsuit with Horn Hospitality Group, the company behind Horn’s restaurants, which include Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, according to the lawsuit, David Kyuman Kim was once president of Horn Hospitality Group and now heads Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. The lawsuit states Kim invested $3,000 in the business, brought in investors, and helped secure leases for Kowbird and to-be-opened Matty’s Old Fashioned.
A stunning San Francisco Bay Area home that was custom built for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hit the market Wednesday for $8.9 million with nearly every amenity one could hope to find in a property. The 8,163-square-foot home — located at 1060 Livorna Road in Alamo, California —...
Bi-Rite Market, the high-end specialty grocer that has anchored the Mission’s ritziest food corridor for decades, will open a new store at 2140 Polk St. between Vallejo and Broadway streets in early 2023. That Russian Hill address, currently the last remaining location of Real Food Company, will be the...
A stark change from the hot weather this week is coming this weekend. The culprit is a fast-moving storm headed for the Sierra, which will bring snow to the passes and churn up the Bay winds.
Far Northern California and Sierra Nevada are more likely than other areas to see precipitation this weekend.
Two months of responding to fake ads taught me some valuable lessons.
It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith is closing the company's only location in San Francisco due to rampant crime. He says the store is robbed "several times per week."
It hit 90 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday, tying the old record set in 1913.
"It is devastating to realize that for every person sleeping on the streets tonight, there are 14 vacant homes in our city," county supervisor Dean Preston said.
The bakery owner's grandniece went on a quest to figure out what happened to the famous sourdough starter.
Many were mystified on Wednesday night by the loud booms heard from San Francisco to the East Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The founder and CEO of a retail chain that recently closed a location in San Francisco took to LinkedIn to blast the city, saying it had “descended into a city of chaos.” Davis Smith, founder and CEO of Cotopaxi, an outdoorsy lifestyle brand popular with tech workers, announced that the store’s […]
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
"If you go out to Point Reyes this weekend, you are going to get blasted."
The walls and roof collapsed of a boarded-up restaurant that caught fire Friday morning in an East Bay strip mall.
