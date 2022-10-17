ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Eater

Bay Area Raised Chef Returns to Napa Roots to Open Fine Dining Restaurant in Wine Country

Guests at the Four Seasons Resort in Napa Valley are about to witness a real-life coming-of-age, hometown hero story come full circle. Chef Rogelio Garcia, a contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef who held an executive chef position at Luce and worked his way throughout the Bay Area during COVID-19, is now the opening chef at a debut restaurant, Auro in Calistoga. Returning to wine country for this opportunity was a no-brainer, Garcia says. The cook was raised in Los Angeles and Napa, and authored a cookbook titled Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country set to release in 2024. “There’s a lot that went into this,” Garcia says. “The menu, the staffing — just leading this is incredible. It’s incredible to be a part of this Four Seasons family, in Napa, in my hometown.”
CALISTOGA, CA
KRON4 News

This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Oakland Pitmaster Matt Horn Under Scrutiny Again for Legal Drama. Here’s What to Know.

It’s been just over a week since news broke that working conditions at Matt Horn’s flagship restaurant, Horn Barbecue, fell under scrutiny from past and current employees. Now, it’s come to light that a Stanford professor sued and already settled a lawsuit with Horn Hospitality Group, the company behind Horn’s restaurants, which include Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, according to the lawsuit, David Kyuman Kim was once president of Horn Hospitality Group and now heads Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. The lawsuit states Kim invested $3,000 in the business, brought in investors, and helped secure leases for Kowbird and to-be-opened Matty’s Old Fashioned.
OAKLAND, CA
iheart.com

Another Bay Area Shopping Mall Is Closing

It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Terry Mansfield

Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Another SF store closes due to retail theft

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

