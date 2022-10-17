Read full article on original website
Returning items overseas
I'm never ordering again from overseas. I just returned some trainers due to being too small and it cost me £22.15. I attached the label, taped it all up which was a hassle in itself only to be then told the cost of return to China for postage 1st class. It's cost me half of my refund to return these trainers as they were £42. Initially I told them I'll look elsewhere but then realised there's no alternative option to return them so had to settle for half the loss in value.
Train tickets/journeys
So I live in London, and slightly embarrassingly, I don't really take trains to other towns/cities, so I only understand the London system of using Oyster/contactless. I have a day off soon and I'm thinking of visiting Bicester Village, and I'm a bit confused as to the best way to get there, I was wondering if anyone can help me?
Amazon prime football...
Is it just me, but I think their picture quality is often better the Sky UHD. I have a modern 1 year old LG 55in tv using Sky Q.
Does anyone know a code that will work with a 19-inch BUSH led tv please?
I have tried over 40 codes I just cannot get any sky or one for all remote to work. Or if anyone will know what remote will work for it but no more than £6 thanks.
New strictly advert for the centenary
I've heard there's a new advert out showing the strictly professionals in different bbc shows. Has anyone got a link to it please?. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkAc4jmKJUk/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=. It's fun anyway,...
