ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Trump ordered to testify in Capitol assault probe

Lawmakers probing the 2021 attack on the US Capitol subpoenaed former president Donald Trump Friday to testify on his involvement in the violence, in a major escalation of their sprawling inquiry. But the move marks an aggressive escalation of the probe, which has issued more than 100 subpoenas and interviewed more than 1,000 people since its launch in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy