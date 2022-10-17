Georgia voters will determine the fate of two hotly contested races: a U.S. Senate seat and governor Monday marked day one of early voting in Georgia, where two hotly contested races for governor and for a Senate seat will be decided next month. Already, voter turnout in the state has smashed previous records. Georgia's WSV-TV reports that, according to the the Georgia Secretary of State's office, more than 100,000 Georgians had cast their ballots early as of 4:15 p.m. on Monday. "This blows away the previous midterm first-day record...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO