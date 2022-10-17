ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
Newsweek

Republican Who Lost to Boebert in Primary Backs Her Democratic Challenger

A Republican state legislator who mounted an unsuccessful primary challenge to Representative Lauren Boebert is now supporting Democrat Adam Frisch, saying he's "more interested in representing the district than being a celebrity." Colorado state Senator Don Coram on Wednesday endorsed Frisch against Boebert, who has drawn headlines for controversial comments...
AOL Corp

2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Fox Business

Independent women flocking to GOP in final days before midterms: Poll

Independent women voters are swinging aggressively toward Republican candidates in the final weeks of midterm election campaigning, according to new polling. A Monday poll from The New York Times and Siena College found that Republicans have an 11-point lead in the demographic, with 46% of Independent women saying they lean toward Republican candidates, while 35% preferred Democrats.
thecentersquare.com

Walker absent from Georgia U.S. Senate debate

(The Center Square) — Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled few punches during an Atlanta Press Club debate, bashing the two-party system and urging Georgians to consider a third option in November's midterm election. Oliver appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, during a Sunday evening debate of candidates running for...
NBC News

Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'

With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
People

Georgia Voters Have Already Smashed Turnout Records on Day One of Early Voting

Georgia voters will determine the fate of two hotly contested races: a U.S. Senate seat and governor Monday marked day one of early voting in Georgia, where two hotly contested races for governor and for a Senate seat will be decided next month. Already, voter turnout in the state has smashed previous records. Georgia's WSV-TV reports that, according to the the Georgia Secretary of State's office, more than 100,000 Georgians had cast their ballots early as of 4:15 p.m. on Monday. "This blows away the previous midterm first-day record...
NBC News

