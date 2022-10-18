ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, NE

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

Local coffee shop supports Sunday alcohol sale ordinance

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Less than 24 hours after the North Platte City Council passed an ordinance to allow the sale of alcohol at 8 a.m. on Sunday’s, a local business owner is showing his support for the move. Brandon Raby has owned The Espresso Shop for the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

NPCC Volleyball Wraps Up Regular Season With Loss To Northeast

The North Platte Community College Volleyball team fell to Northeast Community College in Norfolk Thursday in the last regular game of the season. The Knights won the first and third sets against the Hawks but were ultimately unable to maintain the momentum. The final scores were: 26-24, 18-25, 26-24, 23-25 and 11-15, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College.
NORFOLK, NE
knopnews2.com

City Council passes new Sunday alcohol sales amendment

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte City Council passed an amendment to the alcohol sales laws that will allow for the sale of alcohol on Sunday to begin at 8 a.m. instead of noon. The amendment comes after a group of restaurant owners in North Platte expressed their desire...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply with citation; issue bad checks. 2 warrants: Probation violation, assault by strangulation or suffocation. 1 warrant: FTA- Unauthorized use of a transaction device. Tera R. Dewolf. Age: 35. 2 warrants: FTP – Disturbing the peace, FTP – Criminal mischief. Joey G....
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy