Local coffee shop supports Sunday alcohol sale ordinance
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Less than 24 hours after the North Platte City Council passed an ordinance to allow the sale of alcohol at 8 a.m. on Sunday’s, a local business owner is showing his support for the move. Brandon Raby has owned The Espresso Shop for the...
NPCC Volleyball Wraps Up Regular Season With Loss To Northeast
The North Platte Community College Volleyball team fell to Northeast Community College in Norfolk Thursday in the last regular game of the season. The Knights won the first and third sets against the Hawks but were ultimately unable to maintain the momentum. The final scores were: 26-24, 18-25, 26-24, 23-25 and 11-15, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College.
City Council passes new Sunday alcohol sales amendment
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte City Council passed an amendment to the alcohol sales laws that will allow for the sale of alcohol on Sunday to begin at 8 a.m. instead of noon. The amendment comes after a group of restaurant owners in North Platte expressed their desire...
Police arrest North Platte man after finding cocaine during traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte police have arrested a man on felony drug allegations after officers found cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Police said on Oct. 16 at around 1:26 p.m., officers observed a vehicle traveling at 90 mph between mile markers 177 and 179. Officers conducted a...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply with citation; issue bad checks. 2 warrants: Probation violation, assault by strangulation or suffocation. 1 warrant: FTA- Unauthorized use of a transaction device. Tera R. Dewolf. Age: 35. 2 warrants: FTP – Disturbing the peace, FTP – Criminal mischief. Joey G....
