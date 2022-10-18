The North Platte Community College Volleyball team fell to Northeast Community College in Norfolk Thursday in the last regular game of the season. The Knights won the first and third sets against the Hawks but were ultimately unable to maintain the momentum. The final scores were: 26-24, 18-25, 26-24, 23-25 and 11-15, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO