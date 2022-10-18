Read full article on original website
NE Governor Pete Ricketts Announces EPA Approval of State’s Expanded E30 Demonstration Project
Today, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the continuation of groundbreaking research being done in Nebraska on E30 fuel. Results of the State’s initial pilot program, launched in 2019, showed that E30 is safe and reliable fuel for use in conventional vehicles. Under current EPA guidelines, only flex fuel vehicles (FFVs) can use ethanol blends higher than E15. Through its second phase of research, the State intends to underscore its initial findings in order to support regulatory change to make E30 accessible to all drivers, according to a press release from Governor Ricketts’ Office.
Straight Talk From Steve Western Nebraska Senator Steve Erdman’s Weekly Column
Below is this weeks column from Western Nebraska State Senator Steve Erdman. Abraham Lincoln once said about elections that “It is the people’s business – the election is in their. hands. If they turn their backs to the fire, and get scorched in the rear, they’ll find...
NE AG Doug Peterson Releases Statement On Student Loan Lawsuit
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s statement on Student Loan Lawsuit according to a press release from AG Peterson’s Office. The district court acknowledged in its opinion that the States “present important and significant challenges” to the Biden administration’s student loan debt cancellation program. While the court said that the States do not have standing to bring this lawsuit, the States continue to believe that they do in fact have standing to raise their important legal challenges. As a result, the States will be appealing and seeking immediate relief from the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.
NE Attorney General Doug Peterson Joins Bipartisan Coalition of 35 AGs to Regulate Abusive Practices of Pharmacy Benefit Managers
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson today joined a bipartisan coalition of 35 attorneys general from across the country in an amicus brief to the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals supporting Oklahoma’s laws that regulate abusive behavior of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Oklahoma’s laws regulating PBMs are similar to Nebraska’s. Oklahoma’s laws are being challenged in the latest of a string of lawsuits by the PBM industry’s national lobbying association, Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA), according to a press release from Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s Office.
Sandhill Cattleman Assessing Losses Following Bovee Wildfire
Nebraska Sandhills rancher Lemoyne Dailey says he’s spent the last two weeks assessing damages from the latest wildfire. “We’ve lost somewhere between 800 and 900 acres we’re estimating,” he says. “I haven’t figured out the miles of fence yet, but I’m going to say probably close to eight or nine miles of fence. And to my knowledge, there was no livestock lost in the fire.”
Patrick O’Donnell The Nation’s Longest Serving Clerk of the Legislature Plans To Retire
Patrick O’Donnell, the longtime clerk of the Nebraska Legislature, announced Tuesday that he’s retiring at the end of the year, according to the Nebraska Examiner. O’Donnell, 73, is currently the longest-serving clerk of a state legislature in the nation, having held the post since 1978. In an email to state senators late Tuesday afternoon, O’Donnell gave no detail about why he was leaving now, after 44 years on the job — saying simply that he was retiring at year’s end.
NPCC Volleyball Wraps Up Regular Season With Loss To Northeast
The North Platte Community College Volleyball team fell to Northeast Community College in Norfolk Thursday in the last regular game of the season. The Knights won the first and third sets against the Hawks but were ultimately unable to maintain the momentum. The final scores were: 26-24, 18-25, 26-24, 23-25 and 11-15, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College.
Troopers Arrest Driver After Pursuit, Locate Handgun Thrown from Car
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
