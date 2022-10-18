The Lake Erie Erie yellow perch fishing may be languishing in the Central Basin and Eastern Basin off Lake Erie, but arround the Lake Erie Islands it is on fire right now!. It has been a few years since we’ve had such a wonderful fall bite of yellow perch, a favorite of fishermen. This is a good thing for the area. We are still battling high winds, but it is not stopping the perch from biting.

ERIE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO