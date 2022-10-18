Read full article on original website
Related
geauganews.com
Registration is now open for Blizzard Youth Winds 2023 Winter Session
Registration is now available online and must be completed by December 10. Cost for this session is $53. There are a limited number of spaces available, so register early to be sure to get one!. Full Schedule. Rehearsals. Tuesday, January 10 – 6:30 – 8:45 PM at Harvey High School...
Farm and Dairy
Geneva hunting now limited to archery
GENEVA, Ohio — There are new rules for hunters at Geneva State Park. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, only archery is permitted in designated hunting areas as of the beginning of the season on Oct. 15. “The safety of hunters and park visitors alike is our...
geauganews.com
Geauga Growth Partnership Hosts NEOEA Day 2022
Geauga Growth Partnership (GGP) hosted NEOEA Day on October 14, 2022 in partnership with the Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve (ESCWR) and OhioMeansJobs Geauga County (OMJ) at Ohman Family Living at Holly, Exscape Designs, and Great Lakes Cheese (GLC). This event was a professional development offering for educators,...
cityofmentor.com
Helicopter Spraying over Mentor Marsh to Commence
Residents are advised that the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be aerially treating portions of the Mentor Marsh in the coming days as a part of the ongoing marsh restoration project. A helicopter will be making passes over the marsh targeting invasive phragmites. The date and time of the...
spectrumnews1.com
CHEERS lakefront project enters design phase
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) project partners announced on Oct. 13 that a lakefront transformational project is entering its design phase. What You Need To Know. The concept of the CHEERS project emerged after a yearlong study to determine how to transform Cleveland’s lakeshore...
wanderwisdom.com
The Haserot Angel of Lake View Cemetary
Karen lives in Jackson, MS, with her husband and son and works as an accountant. She enjoys writing, reading, and D&D role-playing games. Why would an angel cry? The Haserot Angel, who guards the grave of Frances Henry Haserot in Lake View Cemetery near Cleveland, Ohio, has permanent tears. It's haunting, yet still beautiful.
coolcleveland.com
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home Says Goodbye With an Evening of Dancing
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home is in its final days after 103 years. In the first half of the 20th century it was a busy home-away-from-home for the east side’s large Slovenian community, which produced “Cleveland-style,” aka Slovenian, polka music. It hosted meetings, community events, theater, and dances with the likes of Cleveland Polka King Frankie Yankovic, who had two million-selling records in the late 1940s and a big national reputation. Those evenings must’ve been packed!
Rustic Ohio mansion blends convenience and self-sufficient lifestyle
OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – When you think mansion, you maybe think of arching ceilings, marble counters and pristine tiled floors. While it may be rustic in design, this luxury log cabin is selling for $14,900,000. Just outside Oberlin, Ohio, this 9,800-square-foot home displays warm wood in as many places as possible. From the bare log […]
Beacon
Lake Erie yellow perch fishing on fire!
The Lake Erie Erie yellow perch fishing may be languishing in the Central Basin and Eastern Basin off Lake Erie, but arround the Lake Erie Islands it is on fire right now!. It has been a few years since we’ve had such a wonderful fall bite of yellow perch, a favorite of fishermen. This is a good thing for the area. We are still battling high winds, but it is not stopping the perch from biting.
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, Ohio
More times than I care to admit, I've ordered a bagel sandwich from Panera. I know Panera is the definition of basic, but I have a soft spot for their asiago bagels. On many a morning, I would order an asiago bagel sandwich for breakfast.
Classic Michael Stanley Band photos from legendary ‘Stage Pass’ concert unearthed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Michael Stanley Band members Jonah Koslen, Tommy Dobeck and Daniel Pecchio will offer local music fans with a blast from the past this weekend. The trio will unite to share songs and stories from MSB’s first three albums live on the Kent Stage on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22.
Remembering Kevin Kelly, Remarkable Cleveland Actor and Director, Dead at the Age of 65
A joyful, and hilarious, force of nature on and off the stage
Mentor boutique helps provide self-care to those going through difficult time
Books, journals, oils, skincare, puzzles, candles, games, and teddy bears are all things that you can find at the Helicopter Daughter.
Cleveland Metroparks announcing major progress on two East Side Cuyahoga County trail and park projects
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has been busy in recent years planning and building marquee trails and park amenities along Cleveland’s lakefront, on the city’s West Side, and in southern portions of Cuyahoga County. Now, the regional park agency serving Greater Cleveland has progress to announce on...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club
The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks debuts new bike pump track at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A “first-of-its-kind” sports course is set to open on Thursday at a Cleveland Metroparks reservation. The Cliffs Bike Park at the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation will open at 11 a.m., Cleveland Metroparks officials said. The outdoor area features a paved pump track for...
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Comments / 0