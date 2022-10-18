ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Farm and Dairy

Geneva hunting now limited to archery

GENEVA, Ohio — There are new rules for hunters at Geneva State Park. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, only archery is permitted in designated hunting areas as of the beginning of the season on Oct. 15. “The safety of hunters and park visitors alike is our...
GENEVA, OH
geauganews.com

Geauga Growth Partnership Hosts NEOEA Day 2022

Geauga Growth Partnership (GGP) hosted NEOEA Day on October 14, 2022 in partnership with the Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve (ESCWR) and OhioMeansJobs Geauga County (OMJ) at Ohman Family Living at Holly, Exscape Designs, and Great Lakes Cheese (GLC). This event was a professional development offering for educators,...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cityofmentor.com

Helicopter Spraying over Mentor Marsh to Commence

Residents are advised that the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be aerially treating portions of the Mentor Marsh in the coming days as a part of the ongoing marsh restoration project. A helicopter will be making passes over the marsh targeting invasive phragmites. The date and time of the...
MENTOR, OH
spectrumnews1.com

CHEERS lakefront project enters design phase

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) project partners announced on Oct. 13 that a lakefront transformational project is entering its design phase. What You Need To Know. The concept of the CHEERS project emerged after a yearlong study to determine how to transform Cleveland’s lakeshore...
CLEVELAND, OH
wanderwisdom.com

The Haserot Angel of Lake View Cemetary

Karen lives in Jackson, MS, with her husband and son and works as an accountant. She enjoys writing, reading, and D&D role-playing games. Why would an angel cry? The Haserot Angel, who guards the grave of Frances Henry Haserot in Lake View Cemetery near Cleveland, Ohio, has permanent tears. It's haunting, yet still beautiful.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home Says Goodbye With an Evening of Dancing

Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home is in its final days after 103 years. In the first half of the 20th century it was a busy home-away-from-home for the east side’s large Slovenian community, which produced “Cleveland-style,” aka Slovenian, polka music. It hosted meetings, community events, theater, and dances with the likes of Cleveland Polka King Frankie Yankovic, who had two million-selling records in the late 1940s and a big national reputation. Those evenings must’ve been packed!
EUCLID, OH
WDTN

Rustic Ohio mansion blends convenience and self-sufficient lifestyle

OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – When you think mansion, you maybe think of arching ceilings, marble counters and pristine tiled floors. While it may be rustic in design, this luxury log cabin is selling for $14,900,000. Just outside Oberlin, Ohio, this 9,800-square-foot home displays warm wood in as many places as possible. From the bare log […]
OBERLIN, OH
Beacon

Lake Erie yellow perch fishing on fire!

The Lake Erie Erie yellow perch fishing may be languishing in the Central Basin and Eastern Basin off Lake Erie, but arround the Lake Erie Islands it is on fire right now!. It has been a few years since we’ve had such a wonderful fall bite of yellow perch, a favorite of fishermen. This is a good thing for the area. We are still battling high winds, but it is not stopping the perch from biting.
ERIE, PA
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club

The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
SOLON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy