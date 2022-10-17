BOSTON -- The needle continues to point in the direction of Mac Jones starting for the Patriots this week against the Bears.ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday that Jones "expects to be available" for Monday night's game at Gillette Stadium."Jones, who has been inactive the past three games, has told teammates his recovery from a high left ankle sprain he suffered Sept. 25 has progressed, with a final hurdle to be cleared in practice," Reiss wrote.The report, though, doesn't include the expectations from the team on Jones' status, and Bill Belichick has opted to not deal in hypotheticals when publicly asked...

