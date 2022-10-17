Read full article on original website
Report: Mac Jones "expects" to be available vs. Bears
BOSTON -- The needle continues to point in the direction of Mac Jones starting for the Patriots this week against the Bears.ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday that Jones "expects to be available" for Monday night's game at Gillette Stadium."Jones, who has been inactive the past three games, has told teammates his recovery from a high left ankle sprain he suffered Sept. 25 has progressed, with a final hurdle to be cleared in practice," Reiss wrote.The report, though, doesn't include the expectations from the team on Jones' status, and Bill Belichick has opted to not deal in hypotheticals when publicly asked...
2-Minute Drill: Bye week breakdown of the Auburn Tigers
AUBURN, Alabama—Coming off a 48-34 loss to Ole Miss last Saturday in Oxford, the Auburn Tigers (3-4) limp into the bye week off three consecutive losses and find themselves at just 1-3 in SEC play with the Arkansas Razorbacks up next on October 29 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. A team that had serious questions on offense and concerns with depth on defense, Auburn has seen issues arise on both sides of the football so far in 2022.
