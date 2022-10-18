Read full article on original website
Apple cuts iPhone 14 Plus production by up to 90% on back of weak demand
In brief: It seems the iPhone 14 Plus isn't proving as popular as Cupertino had hoped. Following earlier reports that demand for the larger version of the non-Pro handset was low, we're now hearing that Apple has instructed two suppliers to lower production by 90%, less than two weeks after the phone debuted.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
Android Headlines
Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Updates To Galaxy S21 & Note 20
Samsung‘s Android 13 beta testing is moving along nicely. The company launched the beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in August and has since opened it up for several other Galaxy devices. It has also released multiple beta builds to most of those devices. With just a few days left for the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, Samsung has now rolled out new beta updates to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Note 20.
Your Next iPhone (or TV) Could Be Made Next to This New Foxconn Pickup Truck
The same people that make your iPhone want to make your next truck. Find out what we know about the new Foxconn Model V. The post Your Next iPhone (or TV) Could Be Made Next to This New Foxconn Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Apple Fined 19 Miilion For Not Selling iPhones With Chargers
It looks like folks are officially sick of Apple and not giving proper charging equipment for their iPhones. Despite Apple’s decision to stop including a charger with new iPhones to reportedly cut down on the amount of electronic and packaging waste the world produces, folks aint hearing it! A Brazilian court fined Apple $19 million and […] The post Apple Fined 19 Miilion For Not Selling iPhones With Chargers appeared first on 92 Q.
Apple Store down ahead of rumored iPad Pro launch
Apple will likely unveil new iPad Pro models this morning. While the company could make available other products as well, the Apple Online Store is currently down. When this happens, Apple usually updates its store with new products. The Apple Store went down a few seconds after the company’s CEO...
3 reasons I like Motorola's rollable phone – and 1 why I don't
Forget folding phones: Motorola wants your phone to rock and roll
Apple's M1 MacBook Air Just Hit $799 on Amazon
Yes, Apple dropped an all-new MacBook Air this summer but we're putting that to the side for now. Amazon has the excellent M1 MacBook Air just dropped to $799. It's a laptop with plenty of performance for movie editing as well as a boatload of tabs open in Chrome or Safari. Let's break down what makes this a fantastic holiday deal.
Google fined $162 mn by Indian watchdog over market dominance
Google has been fined more than $160 million by India's anti-trust watchdog after a probe found the tech behemoth was abusing its commanding position in the local smartphone market. "The CCI's decision is a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses, opening serious security risks for Indians... and raising the cost of mobile devices," a spokesperson told AFP. Google faced a similar anti-trust ruling in the European Union that found the company had imposed "unlawful restrictions" on smartphone makers to benefit its search engine.
Foldable iPad reportedly coming in 2024, iPhone variant unlikely
While people’s focus is on new iPad Pro models likely launching today, it seems a foldable iPad could be announced prior to a folding iPhone, according to analyst firm CCS Insight. CCS Insight published its annual prediction report about Apple this Tuesday and it was seen by CNBC. According...
Apple makes refurbished M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros cheaper
If you’re in the market for a MacBook Pro but aren’t interested in paying full price, we have good news. As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple recently slashed the prices of refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Last October, Apple introduced...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung ISOCELL HPX debuts as the OEM's latest 200MP sensor for next-gen top-end smartphones
Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Phablet. Samsung beat its main rival Omnivision in the 200MP game in terms of getting the first mobile image sensor of this resolution onto the smartphone market, in the form of the pioneering Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Now, the South Korean giant has added a new member to this growing line of ISOCELL products.
CNBC
Apple's top designer is leaving the company three years after taking over from Jony Ive
Apple's vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the company, Apple confirmed to CNBC on Friday. She took over for former Apple design chief Jony Ive three years ago when he left to start his own independent firm. Hankey took over for former Apple design chief Jony Ive...
Samsung's QD-OLED TV is at its lowest price ever — this is better than Black Friday
At $600 off its regular price, this Samsung S95B OLED deal is a TV lover's dream come true.
China's Communist Party Congress to end with Xi set for third term
China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress will end Saturday, with President Xi Jinping likely to seal a norm-breaking third term in power. - Power grab - The Congress this week is likely to further cement Xi's position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, with analysts predicting he is virtually certain to be reappointed for a third term in power.
The Verge
Apple’s lead hardware designer Evans Hankey is leaving
The person in charge of the physical look and feel for Apple’s iPhones, Macs, and everything else is leaving the company, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first reported. Industrial design vice president Evans Hankey will only remain with Apple for another six months. Hankey took over hardware design three years ago after longtime chief design officer Jony Ive exited to start his own design firm.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung W23 Flip launches as a first-gen luxury clamshell foldable smartphone alongside its flagship W23 sibling
Samsung and China Telecom's shared history of collaborating on flip phones with a high-end appeal was re-booted when the former made the breakthrough to market-ready foldable smartphones. Therefore, the W23 as an upgrade for the W22 was somewhat predictable in 2022. However, it might come as a pleasant surprise for some that it has acquired a Flip sibling for the first time this year.
Save up to $1,000 on Sony OLED TVs during Amazon Prime Early Access
You can go all the way up to 83 inches if you want. Stan HoraczekOLED TVs are still undefeated when it comes to image quality. Save some money during Amazon's Prime Day follow-up.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung patents 'Galaxy Ring' wearable as alternative to Galaxy Watch series
It seems that Samsung is planning to enter a new wearable segment. First reported on the South Korean Naver forum, industry insiders allege that Samsung has been developing a smart ring that could offer a lot of the features that the Galaxy Watch5 series delivers, such as tracking health metrics and monitoring activities like exercising, walking and sleeping.
