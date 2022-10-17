Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Meet the 2022 RHS Homecoming Court
The 2022 Ruston High Homecoming Court will be recognized at Friday night’s homecoming game against West Ouachita at Hoss Garrett Stadium. Here is a little info about each one of these young ladies. Freshman maid Frances Jane Preaus — Her parents are Morgan and Jake Preaus. Frances’ mom is...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Another gun found on GSU campus
An 18-year-old Georgia man was arrested on the Grambling State University campus Saturday after officers stopped him after suspecting he was carrying a firearm. The arrest marks at least the third time guns have been taken off individuals on the GSU campus since October 1. GSU patrol officers observed several...
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
KNOE TV8
Ruston voters overwhelmingly say “yes” to grocery store alcohol sales
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee, supported by Brookshire’s and Walmart, has turned in their petition to give local grocery retailers a “level playing field” in alcohol sales. In less than one month, more than 3,300 people signed the petition, and the committee says...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: The Broken Bean at Minden
MINDEN, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has a knack for finding those unique spots across the ArkLaTex when in search of a Tasty Tuesday location. This week he takes us to The Broken Bean at Minden, a great little coffee shop that you need to visit. Drop by at...
bossierpress.com
Bossier High Principal Announces Retirement
Long-time Bossier High School Principal David Thrash announced today that in light of recent health issues, he will be taking immediate medical leave until he officially retires at the end of December after a storied 40-year career in education. Thrash has held a number of positions at Bossier Schools, but...
City of Monroe and ULM announces economic development project; received nearly $23M in commitments
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the City of Monroe announced a potential partnership with the Biomedical Research and Innovation Park (BRIP) for the construction of a new, state-of-the-art research and technology facility within Monroe, La. BRIP intends to construct its state-of-the-art facility next to the University of Louisiana Monroe’s College of […]
Traffic stop in Louisiana ends with driver shot in the face; incident under investigation
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 15, 2022, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 1999 Mercury Marquis on Louisiana Highway 33 and Rosewood Drive in Farmerville, La. As the vehicle pulled over into the premises of a local business, […]
Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish
UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
KSLA
Meet the candidates running for office in Minden
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - If you live in Minden, you have a chance to meet the candidates running for office in November. The Minden Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Gamma Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the Iota Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are hosting the event.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sues Caesars over cash-out kiosks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is seeking class-action status in a lawsuit against Ceasars Entertainment, Inc., claiming the Las Vegas-based casino conglomerate has literally short-changed customers out of millions in cash over the past ten years. Mike Young filed the suit in the Western District of Louisiana...
NOLA.com
Six north Louisiana health systems to get federal funds for upgrades
Seven rural health care systems in north Louisiana will split approximately $4 million in federal grants aimed at upgrading facilities, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. The funds come from the U.S Department of Agriculture and were announced Wednesday as part of more than 200 grants...
westcentralsbest.com
Horseshoe, Caesars Entertainment accused of short-changing players for millions
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A federal class action lawsuit claims that Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City -- and dozens of other gaming properties under Caesars Entertainment -- have been short-changing players for millions of dollars. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport, says Caesars properties "have been keeping the...
westcentralsbest.com
City of Natchitoches Announces Road Closures
Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public of street closures. The City’s Utility Department will be hanging Christmas lights on the below mention streets and there will be no thru traffic for the safety of the workers and motorists. Road closures will take...
Search continues for murder suspect, wanted in deadly Monroe nightclub shooting
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s nothing like a night out on the town in Louisiana, but on April 2, 2022, shots were fired outside a popular nightclub in Monroe. Five people were shot, one person died, and the alleged shooter is still wanted on several felony charges, including murder. Authorities continue their search for Stanvious Cloman. […]
KSLA
BCPD: Train back on track after derailment in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A train derailment caused a traffic backup in Bossier City Wednesday morning. On Oct. 19, a train was stopped on the tracks in Bossier City near I-20 and Airline Drive. The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) suggested drivers divert to Benton Road. The stop was...
Louisiana Man Killed, Driver Identified in a Weekend Hit-and-Run Crash on US 80
Louisiana Man Killed, Driver Identified in a Weekend Hit-and-Run Crash on US 80. Haughton, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on Saturday, October 15, 2022, that just before 12:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality Hit-and-Run incident on US Highway 80, east of Stockwell Road in Haughton, Louisiana. Donald Finnell, 81, of Haughton, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LaTech visiting professor arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
A visiting Louisiana Tech University professor was arrested on Wednesday for indecent behavior with juveniles.
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own
A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches streets to close for Christmas preparation
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- It soon will be looking like Christmas again in the City of Lights. Public street closures are planned this week to allow the utility department crews to start hanging Christmas lights. Road closures will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each night on the following dates...
Comments / 0