Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas commission recommends tying community colleges’ state funding to their performance
A commission charged by the Texas Legislature to suggest new ways of financing the state’s community colleges unanimously approved its recommendation Tuesday that lawmakers tie state funding to how successful schools are at getting students to graduate or transfer to four-year universities. The Commission on Community College Finance made...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Study: Solar and wind energy saved Texas customers more than $7 billion in 2022 so far
Solar and wind energy saved Texans nearly $1 billion a month this year in electricity costs, according to a recent clean energy study from energy system analysis group IdeaSmiths LLC. In the first eight months of 2022, renewables saved the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the grid, about...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas high school volleyball rankings
Here are the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s weekly state volleyball rankings. 1. Highland Park 35-2, 2. Cypress Ranch 38-2, 3. Prosper 31-6, 4. Plano West 27-2, 5. Austin Lake Travis 33-10, 6. Katy Tompkins 33-3, 7. San Antonio O’Connor 37-4, 8. Fort Bend Ridge Point 34-6, 9. Clear Springs 34-7, 10. Conroe Grand Oaks 34-9, 11. Laredo United 32-4, 12. The Woodlands 34-9, 13. Garland Sachse 30-10, 14. San Antonio Clark 32-8, 15. Arlington Martin 26-7, 16. Cypress Bridgeland 34-8, 17. Dripping Springs 33-12, 18. Waxahachie 34-10, 19. Waco Midway 33-10, 20. Austin Westlake 32-11, 21. Fort Worth Boswell 30-10, 22. El Paso Coronado 24-9, 23. Conroe 41-3, 24. Byron Nelson 33-5, 25. (tie) Los Fresnos 30-6 and San Antonio Reagan 29-14.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Will Texas Gov. Abbott concede a close race? Challenger O’Rourke isn't 'counting on it'
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday suggested that his opponent, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, would not concede if he were to lose a close race. “I’m not counting on it,” O’Rourke told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s editorial board. He said Abbott has openly embraced former President Donald Trump, “who himself tried to subvert this democracy.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Week 9 brings plenty of excitement, action across Brazos Valley's district races
From rivalry matchups like Cameron and Rockdale’s “Battle of the Bell” to showdowns between teams jockeying for a playoff spot, Week 9 in the Brazos Valley is going to be a good one. It’s such a good week that it was hard narrowing down the area’s best matchups to three.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A new wave of COVID-19 cases may hit Texas this winter, infectious disease doctor says
DALLAS — Although COVID-19 is presently at one of its lowest rates in the Lone Star State, one Texas-based vaccine scientist is wary of what’s to come this winter. Dr. Peter Hotez, an inventor of a COVID vaccine technology, took to Twitter this week to talk about COVID-19 and how rates may rise again, but in a different way than before, through the holiday seasons.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley Gives surpasses $1 million goal during fourth annual giving day
Brazos Valley Gives held its fourth annual day of giving Tuesday, an 18-hour event for community members to donate and gain awareness for the area’s nonprofit organizations. Brazos Valley Gives surpassed this year's goal of $1 million at around 10:30 p.m., just a half-hour before the online giving ended at 11 p.m. Final totals will not be official until later this week. Ahead of Tuesday’s day of giving, Brazos Valley Gives had raised $219,178 in early giving, which began on Sept. 19 and ended early Tuesday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Gov. Abbott: State should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose
BEAUMONT — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said the state should fund the distribution of an overdose reversal medication to help curb the growing number of opioid-related deaths. During a news conference at the Department of Public Safety headquarters, the governor blamed President Joe Biden’s border policies for allowing...
Comments / 0