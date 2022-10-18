DALLAS — Although COVID-19 is presently at one of its lowest rates in the Lone Star State, one Texas-based vaccine scientist is wary of what’s to come this winter. Dr. Peter Hotez, an inventor of a COVID vaccine technology, took to Twitter this week to talk about COVID-19 and how rates may rise again, but in a different way than before, through the holiday seasons.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO