Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
TheDailyBeast

Court Temporarily Blocks Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program was expected to grant relief to some borrowers as early as this weekend, but a federal appeals court has temporarily blocked it. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order Friday demanding the Biden administration hold off on “discharging any student loan debt” until the court can rule on a GOP-led emergency request to halt the program. The plan, which would see billions of dollars in federal student loan debt forgiven, was challenged by six Republican-governed states. Read it at Reuters

