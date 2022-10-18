Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Apple confirms iOS 16.1 release date with various changes and improvements
Earlier this week, Apple outlined a release date for iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, covered separately. Subsequently, the company has informed 9to5Mac that it plans to ship iOS 16.1 simultaneously. Hence, Apple is currently working towards distributing the first major iOS update on October 24. Based on recent beta builds,...
Phone Arena
Best lock screen widgets for iOS 16
With iOS 16, Apple introduced customizable lock screen widgets, quite a big addition to the iOS operating system that, honestly speaking, flipped up the iPhone customization game on its head. Paired with the Always-On display functionality on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, lock screen widgets are now an integral and rather useful part of Apple's platform.
Apple Mail - Unmasking The Most Mysterious App In The World
The Mail App is pre-configured on the Home Screen (the most valuable real estate on your iPhone), yet the word mail isn’t even mentioned in Apple’s 10-k. This is clearly an important app, not only to Apple, but also to Apple’s customers. iPhone users frequently drop the Mail app into their dock (the bottom tray on your screen that never goes away). Try googling images of “iPhone home screen”. You’ll see as many photos with the Mail app moved to the dock as you do with the pre-configuration.
thebiochronicle.com
3uTools For Windows Review
3uTools for Windows is an excellent program that helps you manage your iOS device. This program allows you to move สล็อตเครดิตฟรี files between computers and iOS devices without breaking the device. It also enables you to back up your data and restore it if necessary. This program is compatible with Windows 7 64-bit and Apple devices. To download 3uTools, tap the link here.
thebiochronicle.com
Remote 1 APK 2022 Download For Android
If you’re looking for Remote 1 APK 2022 Download For Android, you’ve come to the right place. This hacking tool is easy to use, bypasses factory reset protection, and allows you to wipe your device remotely. It’s also free to download and install, so there’s no reason not to try it out. To get Remote 1 Apk, tap here.
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
CNET
Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
techunwrapped.com
Netflix will charge you if you use a friend’s account in 2023
Netflix executives detailed their plans on Tuesday to crack down on users who share their accounts on the service streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year. While Netflix just launched Profile Transfer, which allows users to import all of their preferences and history to a freshly created...
Phone Arena
Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices
Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
iPhone warning as Apple admits bug is freezing certain models – full list of affected devices
APPLE has warned iPhone 14 users of a bug that can freeze their devices. The tech giant revealed that there is a bug on some iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. This flaw forces a pop-up message that says, "SIM Not...
9to5Mac
iPadOS 16.1 will be available on October 24, here’s what’s new
Apple has officially given iPadOS 16 a release date. Alongside the announcement of new iPad Pro hardware today, Apple revealed that iPadOS 16.1 will be released for all iPad users on October 24. iPadOS 16 includes a number of changes for iPad users, headlined by the controversial new Stage Manager multitasking feature.
thebiochronicle.com
FRP Bypass APK 2022 Download
If you’re looking to download the FRP bypass app for your Android device, you’ve come to the right place. This application is simple to install and easy to use. FRP Bypass APK will work for both online and offline use. Just enable apps from unknown sources in your phone’s settings first.
thebiochronicle.com
CyberFlix TV APK Review
You can use CyberFlix TV on your Android device or PC with an android emulator. This article will discuss its features, compatible devices, and language support of CyberFlix TV APK. Also, we’ll talk about how it supports Ad-free streaming. Once you’ve reviewed the app, you’ll be well-equipped to decide whether it’s right for you.
CNET
Cheap, Prepaid 5G Home Internet Is Coming on Verizon's Network
If you're looking to switch to a cheaper internet plan, now you can get online with affordable prepaid service from Straight Talk, which uses Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE network. Straight Talk Home Internet offers modest speeds for the cheapest fixed wireless access internet on the market right now: for $45 a month, you're getting unlimited data at a maximum of 100 Mbps on 5G or 50 Mbps on 4G LTE. You'll need to pay $99 up front for the router, which supports Wi-Fi 6, but service is prepaid monthly and doesn't require a contract.
Mind-blowing hidden iPhone feature will change your lock screen forever – how to unlock it
A REVOLUTIONARY new iPhone hack will revamp your tired, old lock screen . iPhone aficionado and design enthusiast Noa posted a recent TikTok video showing the mind-blowing feature that can make your lock screen animated. Anyone can do this through a mobile application called ScreenKit, as Noa explained. First, you...
ZDNet
Save $900 on a Sony 55-inch OLED TV
OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,398, saving you over $900 on a new TV.
notebookcheck.net
DualSense Edge controller: Sony announces outlandish pricing and release date for premium PlayStation 5 wireless controller
Sony has provided more details about the DualSense Edge, a wireless controller that it previewed in August. While Sony will open pre-orders on October 25, the company will not start shipping units until January 26, 2023. Additionally, Sony stresses that the DualSense Edge will only be available while stocks last, implying a limited run of sorts.
Phone Arena
Grab these generous Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 discounts before they are gone
If your current phone is starting to give out and you need a new one without spending a ton of cash, Best Buy has all three latest premium Samsung smartphones on sale, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra for those who would like a conventional, productivity-oriented phone, and the Fold 4 and Flip 4 for those who want to try out cutting-edge bendable phones.
techunwrapped.com
3 ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying
Office programs, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, are part of the essential programs for any computer. However, contrary to what we may think, to use them it is necessary to buy a license from Microsoft, either through a one-time payment, or with a subscription. However, it is not always necessary to checkout, since there are times that, without knowing it, we have in our possession a key for this suite and it will allow us to use all Microsoft programs without having to checkout. These are the most common ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying.
